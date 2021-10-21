(The Center Square) – As of Oct. 1, the number of individuals incarcerated in Pennsylvania prison facilities is the lowest it has been since 2001.
The current population of 36,743 inmates reflects a reduction of more than 8,300 people since the pandemic began in March 2020.
During the pandemic, the Department of Corrections expedited parolee furloughs and maximized releases, reviewed parole detainers for those in county jails and state prisons, expedited the release process for re-entrants, and implemented a temporary reprieve program.
“My administration has taken a comprehensive approach to reducing the prison population, with an emphasis on rehabilitation for men and women who are incarcerated and opportunities after incarceration, and I’m proud of our successful efforts while ensuring public safety,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release.
The Department of Corrections recently launched an interactive dashboard accessible to the public that tracks the state prison population, the number of parolees, recidivism, and other key data over the past 20 years.
