TO THE EDITOR:
In our City of Philadelphia we need to decrease the crime, violence, and Police related issues. Two Nonprofit Organizations have been working towards helping the issues.
Urban Navigation is a community organization developed to help slow down gun violence into trying to build successful violence free lives for the youth. Information can be found on website www.urbannav.com .
The Race for Peace Committee is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. Formed in 2016 to enrich the lives of residents in all communities through programs, resources and activities for the family, to reach an understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Vision for the Race for Peace Committee is to educate, circumvent and eradicate racism, violence and discrimination globally. The mission for Race for Peace is to revitalize the community through the enrichment and outreach programs in every community and to maintain a collective voice and sharing of ideas, creating an atmosphere of peace that encourages good citizenship.
Race for Peace Committee’s purpose is to strive to create enthusiasm in the communities, see through their eyes, understand their needs and deliver more than they expect. They do this by delivering reachable goals and solutions that support peace through the community.
For more information visit www.raceforpeace.org . Facebook page: @RFPCSocialMedia.
Alim Howell
Community Activist/Advocate
