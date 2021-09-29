As a boy I loved visiting an old burned out Civil War era chapel near my parents’ house.
The stone chapel was set off by itself in a small clearing in the middle of a forest. Next to the chapel were two graves. Buried were two Civil War soldiers, both from the Union army, with their names and dates of birth and death barely distinguishable on the quickly disintegrating grave stones.
These two long dead Union soldiers captured my imagination, especially since the area around the chapel was not an official cemetery.
I had fantasies about digging up the soldiers so I could see how they looked.
The Civil War was everywhere in the 1960s. There was a popular half hour television show called The Rebel. The Rebel was the story of a displaced ex-Confederate soldier, Johnny Yuma, who wandered from town to town after the defeat of Robert E. Lee. Displaced Johnny Yuma didn’t seem to have a job, but that may have been because he refused to take off his gray Confederate uniform which he seemed to wear on every show. Johnny Yuma would wander into a new town; find a place to spend the night, and then have a number of adventures, many of them not pleasant because of his status as a Reb.
What made the story of Johnny Yuma so compelling was his incessant journal writing. Throughout the half hour drama, the viewer saw him sitting under a tree or in a hotel room writing in his journal. At the end of the show he would gather his few personal belongings, hop on his horse and then head out into the wilderness, a lost soul without a home.
The Confederate flag played a big part in The Rebel. As a Yankee identifying boy I had little respect for the Confederate flag. While Chester County, where I grew up, was hardly the south, in a few of the seedier sections of the county you could always find a Confederate flag or two. Some of them were painted on barns and a few of them were on pick up trucks. The message this sent to us then was that the lovers of this flag were bitter that the South had lost the war. I found great irony in the fact that the people who brandished the Confederate flag were also the most vehemently patriotic Americans. In the late Sixties these same Confederate flag bearers would go on to support the Vietnam War and many of them were adamant followers of the My Country Right or Wrong philosophy.There were bumper stickers then that read: America: Love it or Leave It.
Watching the Democratic National Convention on television as a boy I saw scores of Confederate flags on the convention floor.
Much later in life when I visited the south, I saw that statues of Abe Lincoln were pretty much relegated to the backyards of buildings or they were placed in obscure places that seemed to suggest a second or third tier status.
Abe, of course, was no saint. As a young man the future president was fond of telling (and obsessing on) scatological jokes. He also once wrote a poem about two men who marry one another and have a “jelly baby.” In his spare time, honest Abe would entertain crowds with wicked impersonations of evangelical preachers. When he ran for public office the first time, his friends had to dissuade him from publishing a pamphlet in which he denied the divinity of Christ.
Growing up, the Confederate flag represented ignorance and a ruinous southern redneck mentality. I didn’t like the flag and I couldn’t understand how it was allowed to fly over different southern state capitol buildings. I wanted it banned; I wanted it burned. I was a ferocious left progressive brat.
Consider this: It was not the Confederate flag that flew over the nation’s capitol building when slavery was accepted as the American norm.
When Native Americans were pushed out of their land by the early colonists and western pioneers, it was not done under the auspices of the Confederate flag.
It was not a ‘Confederate flag state of mind’ that forbade the teaching of German in the nation’s schools during WW I. Flags, after all, can be strangely multi-symbolic. They can represent different things to different people at different times in history. For Vietnam War protestors in the 1960s and 70s, the Stars and Stripes stood for genocide, imperialism and napalm while on the other side of the aisle it stood for freedom, fighting Communism and democracy. Each side had its own definition of the flag’s true symbol.
When Puritan preachers in New England held bibles aloft as they hung or burnt witches they saw the bible as a symbol of righteous punishment. Ditto for those who have used scripture to condone slavery, the subjection of women or the persecution of gay people. But does this mean that the bible should be banned as an instrument of hate?
No, it does not.
When certain interpretative passages in The Koran lead some in the Muslim world to blow up buildings, does this mean that the Koran is evil and should be banned? Or is this the fault of those who interpret the book rather than the book itself?
And what about intellectuals who overdose on the writings of Nietzsche and who then commit suicide because, like Nietzsche, they came to the conclusion that life is meaningless and futile? Should Nietzsche’s writings be banned to save weak-willed intellectuals from committing scuicide?
Should Hitler’s book, Mein Kampf be banned for fears that impressionable youth might find evil inspiration in the text and then seek to create another Third Reich in Hoboken, New Jersey?
Because my mother’s youngest brother, at 18 years of age, was captured, tortured and killed by the Japanese in a South Pacific island during WW II, should I incorporate that tragedy into a hatred of the Japanese flag? Should I avoid Japanese restaurants?
Where, after all, does this madness stop?
“I don’t know what these words mean today—right, left, all shit—but I care a lot about freedom,” the great Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci once wrote. Fascism isn’t an ideology, it’s a behavior.”
This goes for the fools who wanted the Frank Rizzo statue to come down.
Since its installation in 1998, the Rizzo statue has been spray painted with expletives and anarchy-laced political slogans. In 2012, a local yarn artist managed to drape the statue in a bra and panties for a full three minutes before Municipal Services Building security flew into action. Though opinion on the statue has always been split, demands for its removal were usually seen as an extreme solution.
The quaint era of civil dialogue is over as evidenced by the Rizzo statue’s quick removal in the dead of night after bands of city fascists splashed it in red paint and tried to torch it.
While the Rizzo statue is gone forever, the fight over the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia is still raging.
South Philadelphia no longer registers as a safe space for statues. Shortly after the Rizzo statue’s removal fascist lefties across the U.S. were beheading and removing statues of Christopher Columbus, the world explorer that Howard Zinn in “A People’s History of the United States’ almost single handedly turned into a villain. The Marconi Plaza statue of Columbus in South Philadelphia immediately came under fire. Word was out that Mayor Kenney wanted Columbus removed to placate the fascists. Fearful that the mayor was about to embark on another secret nocturnal dismantling, residents formed an armed militia where they guarded the statue might and day.
Who can blame them? God bless these brave vigilantes.
Mayor Kenney, fortified with a dose of Zinn bologna and leftist groupthink, jumped into the fray. “Columbus enslaved indigenous people and punished those who failed to meet his expected service by severing limbs, or in some cases, murder….Surely, the totality of this history must be accounted for when considering whether to maintain a monument to this person.”
Larry Krasner, two laps behind Kenney’s lead, offered this: “All vigilantism is inappropriate, and these individuals bring more danger to themselves and the city….So save your bats for a ball game. And save your hatchets for chopping wood. We remain the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.”
The Columbus statue’s protectors were vilified in the once great Philadelphia Inquirer, where they were branded as vigilantes, while the fascist lefties who had defaced and tried to topple a statue of Mathis Baldwin in front of City Hall during the George Floyd 2020 Kristalinacht days of looting, barely got a scolding in the same newspaper. Baldwin, a manufacturer, inventor and founder of the Baldwin Locomotion Works, was a strict abolitionist who used his own money to educate black children and who fought against slavery thirty years before it was abolished. The only thing the Baldwin defacers saw was a white man on a pedestal.
In August 2021, Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick ruled that the city’s decision to remove the now-boarded-up statue of Christopher Columbus was “unsupported by law and based on insufficient evidence.”
“It is baffling to this court as to how the city of Philadelphia wants to remove the statue without any legal basis. The city's entire argument and case is devoid of any legal foundation," Patrick wrote.
The city will appeal the judge’s decision.
Every effort needs to be made to see that the Columbus statue does not suffer the same fate as the Rizzo statue. Demonstrations, hunger strikes, sit-ins, all night vigilante bonfire watch parties….the enemies of freedom cannot have their way this time.
