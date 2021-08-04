There are half as many African lions as there were 25 years ago.
Why? The answer is heartbreakingly simple: It's humankind.
Whether it's habitat loss due to human population growth, poaching for pelts and bones, killing for sport, or climate change, people are the cause when it comes to the negative impacts decimating lion populations. But there is hope. While we are the threat, we are also the answer.
We can be heroes for lions, but everyone who cares must help. Fortunately, I have some good news about an opportunity that will allow you to do just that:
Starting now, we can 5x match your first gift to the National Geographic Society of just $10 or more in honor of World Lion Day, which is fast approaching—quintupling your contribution's impact.
Your gift will support projects led by some of the world's most innovative researchers, storytellers, and changemakers—National Geographic Explorers.
Their projects contribute to the conservation of lions and other threatened wildlife and wild places around the world—projects like Warrior Watch.
Spearheaded by National Geographic Explorers Shivani Bhalla and Jeneria Lekilelei,Warrior Watch engages Samburu warriors in northern Kenya to serve as first responders in cases of human-lion conflict. As revered members of their communities, these warriors can intervene to help their neighbors better coexist with lions and stop retaliatory attacks, protecting humans and lions alike.
Warrior Watch is just one of the many innovative, community-driven Explorer projects making a lasting difference for lions—powered in part by your support.
Help power the next breakthrough strategy for lion conservation and send more researchers, storytellers, and changemakers into the field to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Make your 5x MATCHED gift of just $10 or more for World Lion Day now.
Sincerely,
Sarah Festa Stallings
Senior Director, Annual Giving
