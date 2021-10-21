A historic Philadelphia landmark, the Masonic Temple, located at One North Broad Street, includes an expansive library and museum collection connected to Freemasonry.
The Museum is hosting the annual Grand Exhibition, which is FREE and open to the public, Tuesdays – Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Oct. 5 – 30 in the lower-level dining room. Masks are optional but proof of vaccination is required. The artwork can also be viewed at https://pamasonictemple.org/open-art-competition-2021/.
The Museum received 34 entries for this year’s contest. Both amateur and professional artists were invited to submit entries.
All artwork had to display a visual interpretation of some aspect of Freemasonry in Pennsylvania, whether it be philosophical, historical, scientific, social, fraternal, charitable, architectural, etc. Categories included: oil, three-dimensional, drawing and printmaking, water-based medium and digital imagery.
The jurors were Travis Simpkins, artist; Moe A. Brooker, painter; and Elaine Erne, artist/teacher.
Awards were $200 per winner, per category; the $500 Grand Master’s prize; and the $1,000 Best in Show prize.
Winners are as follows:
BEST OF SHOW: “Safety on the Streets of Philadelphia” by Janie Edwards
GRAND MASTER’S PRIZE: “The Legend of the Third Degree” by Andrey Kovtun.
OIL: “Twilight” by Christopher Catalogna
THREE-DIMENSIONAL: “First Pancake Breakfast” by Jon DeHart
DRAWINGS AND PRINTS: “Drafting of Men” by Valery Lang
WATER-BASED: “Symbols” by Angela Haynes
DIGITAL: “The Architect” by Madison Smolsky
Some Grand Exhibition artists have chosen to offer their works for sale, with 80% of the sale value going to them and 20% to The Masonic Library and Museum of Pennsylvania. Artwork availability is currently updated on the website.
ABOUT THE MASONIC LIBRARY AND MUSEUM OF PENNSYLVANIA
The Masonic Temple, open for a full range of public tours, was constructed in 1873 and is considered a great architectural wonder. Containing artwork, frescos, stained glass, murals and sculptures, it is a visual treasure just waiting to be discovered by the public. It connects both Masons and non-Masons to an inspirational world of art and architecture, history and grandeur. In addition, there is an exhibit hall featuring a wide assortment of artifacts relating to the history of the Masonic fraternity in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and beyond, including a Masonic apron worn by George Washington, Ben Franklin’s Masonic sash from his time in Paris during the Revolutionary War, and an Edward Winslow Bible that he brought over on the Mayflower.
The Temple is also used as a public event venue, where couples can wed in magnificent rooms based on the themes of ancient architecture.
