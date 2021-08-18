In celebration of National Yoga Month this September, The Bourse Food Hall, Old City’s artisan food hall on Independence Mall, is partnering with Morris Animal Refuge, America’s first animal shelter, for two instructed yoga classes on the food hall’s fifth street patio on Sunday, September 12, featuring adorable and adoptable dogs, with all proceeds benefitting Morris Animal Refuge.
Dog-loving yogis are invited to The Bourse Food Hall’s patio on September 12, for an hour-long yoga class featuring adoptable dogs from Morris Animal Refuge. The first class will take place from 11 am – 12 pm, followed by a second class from 12:30-1:30 pm. Each class is $25, with all proceeds benefitting Morris Animal Refuge. Tickets can be purchased here. Classes will be capped at 25 people.
“We’re putting the “dog” in “downward dog” this September with a little help from our friends at Morris Animal Refuge,” saidChristina Trinh, The Bourse Food Hall General Manager.“We’re looking forward to celebrating National Yoga Month with these two classes, all while supporting America’s first animal shelter, and hopefully finding permanent homes for some good boys and girls.”
Volunteers from Morris Animal Refuge will be on site selling a variety of merchandise benefiting rescue animals and the shelter. After each class, attendees are welcome to enjoy light-fare and lunch inside the food hall from tenants such as Menagerie Coffee, Freebyrd Chicken, Scoop DeVille, and more. Yogis are also invited to check out Art Star’s final pop-up market on The Bourse’s patio from 11 am – 3 pm featuring wares, jewelry, crafts and more from local vendors.
The Bourse is conveniently located in Old City, just off of the Market-Frankford subway line. For those driving, The Bourse parking garage is located on fourth street.
For more information about Doggy Yoga at The Bourse Food Hall, feel free to reach out to Kylie Flett at kylie@punchmedia.biz.
ABOUT THE BOURSE FOOD HALL
Opened in November 2018, the Historic District’s circa 1895 commodities exchange has transformed into an artisanal market rivaling the world’s best Food Halls. The burnished, Victorian-era member of the National Register of Historic Places across the street from Independence Mall, is a newly incarnated Food Hall. The Bourse Food Hall brings together artisanal vendors that excite locals and visitors alike. Located at 111 S. Independence Mall E., The Bourse Food Hall is open from 7 am to 10 pm Monday through Thursday, 7 am to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday. http://theboursephilly.com/
ABOUT MORRIS ANIMAL REFUGE
Founded in 1874, The Morris Animal Refuge is a lifesaving organization offering innovative and high-quality care for cats, dogs and other small animals. The Refuge provides a full range of preventive, protective and adoption services for abused, neglected and abandoned animals in the Philadelphia region. The Morris Animal Refuge main office and adoption center is located at 1242 Lombard Street. For more information about our organization, please call 215-735-9570 or visit www.morrisanimalrefuge.org.
