Reading Terminal Market today announced the release of its 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide alongside plans for its brand new A Time for Joy holiday experience. Customers can expect the traditions they know and love as well as new seasonal surprises from Philadelphia’s historic public market. A Time for Joy is sponsored by Independence Medicare.
The Reading Terminal Market Holiday Shopping Guide is a physical and digital publication outlining all of the options available to customers for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. Inside the guide is a complete list of where to find traditional holiday foods as well as new flavors for your feast. Order by deadlines and pickup instructions are outlined by specific merchant.
Beginning Friday, November 26, Reading Terminal Market will host A Time for Joy, its brand new holiday celebration which includes a series of programming and events as well as a spectacular holiday décor display featuring a life-sized gingerbread house, giant snowflakes and ornaments, and more. Running through December 31, A Time for Joy will feature “Thoughtful Thursdays” in partnership with local non-profits, free chef demonstrations every Friday, and live entertainment for “Jingle Mingle Sundays”. A full list of programming is available below:
- Holiday Décor and Window Display Unveiling (November 30)
- In an extra special display of holiday cheer, Reading Terminal Market will deck its halls starting Tuesday, November 30. Market Court will be transformed into a space of seasonal celebration for the perfect photo opportunity with a life-sized gingerbread house and candyland, giant snowflakes and ornaments, and more. Enjoy a meal in Center Court underneath spectacular décor. Additionally, the Market's windows along 12th street will get a holiday makeover featuring artwork from local artists.
- Thoughtful Thursdays (Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23; 12 – 6 p.m.)
- On Thursdays in December, Reading Terminal Market will host local non-profits to encourage customers to learn more and consider making a donation. During Thoughtful Thursdays, patrons can enjoy live entertainment in Center Court and purchase specialty Holiday Crafted Cocktails from Molly Malloy’s.
- Free Chef Demonstration Fridays (Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10, and 17; 12 – 1 p.m.)
Beginning Friday, November 26, the Market will host chefs in City Kitchen for free weekly demonstrations. The programs will be in-person on a first-come, first-served basis while also being live-streamed via the Reading Terminal Facebook page.
- Jingle Mingle Sundays (Dec. 5, 12, and 19; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
Celebrate Sundays at the Market in December with a special pop up of craft vendors and local artists in the Rick Nichols Room from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and live entertainment in Center Court from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- A Visit from Santa (Dec. 18; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
The jolly old elf himself is paying a visit to Reading Terminal Market on December 18, arriving by horse and carriage. Come see Santa for a meet and greet, family photo opportunity, and write a letter to the North Pole.
- Kwanzaa Celebration (Dec. 26; 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
Support Black-owned businesses during the Market’s Kwanzaa Celebration happening December 26. Special discounts will be offered at select Black-owned businesses including Amazulu, De’Village, and Careda’s Caribbean Cuisine. A pop-up shop of local craft vendors will also take place in the Rick Nichols Room from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
For more information on the Holiday Shopping Guide please visit http://readingterminalmarket.org/holidays/.
