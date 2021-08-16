If you would like to be a part of this moment, join your neighbors along North Taney Street as they gather this Sunday near the start of North Taney Street at 26th & Pennsylvania Ave, before volunteers go door-to-door along North Taney Street (from the 700 North block all the way to the 3000 North block) – on August 15th.
When: 2 pm on Sunday, August 15
Where: 2601 Pennsylvania Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130 (in the green space across the street from 2601 Condominiums) aka 26th and Pennsylvania Avenue just north of Fairmount Ave.
What: Descendants of Roger Taney join Rename Taney Coalition volunteers in support of the renaming process, before engaging in the work of knocking on doors, educating neighbors, and gathering suggested names for Taney Street.
Why: Roger B. Taney was born March 17, 1777 in Calvert county, Maryland, and died October 12, 1864, in Washington, D.C. He was the fifth chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and is remembered principally for the Dred Scott decision (1857). Dred Sam Scott's case reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that he was not entitled to his freedom and, more broadly, that African Americans were not U.S. citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.