The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, August 6th, and Thursday, August 12th.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Rape: 1600 S 12th St.
Assault: 800 Morris St, S 13th St & Carpenter St, S Broad St & Carpenter St, 500 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 900 Washington Av.
Burglary: 100 Mc Clellan St.
Robbery: 1700 E Moyamensing Av, 700 S 9th St, 1800 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1300 S Clarion St, S Front St & Dickinson St.
Theft: 600 Annin St, 500 Carpenter St, 100 Catharine St, 800 Christian St, 600 Dickinson St, 1600 E Moyamensing Av, 700 E Passyunk Av, 1000 E Passyunk Av, 100 Ellsworth St, 700 Ellsworth St, 1000 Federal St, 600 S 2nd St, 1500 S 2nd St, 600 S 4th St, 1400 S 7th St, 1800 S 7th St, S 11th St & Washington Av, 1100 S Broad St, 500 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1100 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1700 S Front St, 800 S Lawrence St, 1200 S Sheridan St, 900 Washington Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 900 Washington Av, 500 Wilder St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 900 E Moyamensing Av, 1600 E Passyunk Av, S 9th St & South St, 1500 S Broad St, 1600 S Iseminger St, 1100 S Randolph St (2 Incidents), 300 South St.
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Arson: 100 N 10th St. Assault: 1200 Chestnut St, Chestnut St & S 12th St, 1300 Filbert St, 1100 Market St, 500 N 2nd St, 100 N 10th St, 400 N 10th St, N 12th St & Race St, 0 N Front St, 1300 Race St, 0 S 2nd St, 0 S 10th St, 100 S 12th St, 400 S 13th St, 300 S Fawn St, 100 S Independence Mall E, 200 Spring Garden St, 800 Spruce St, 800 Vine St, 1300 Vine St, 900 Walnut St.
Burglary: 100 Market St, 200 Market St, 400 N 3rd St, 100 N 10th St, 300 N 12th St, 1300 Noble St, 400 S 2nd St, 200 S 11th St, 200 Vine St.
Robbery: 1300 Chancellor St, 1200 Chestnut St, 100 Dock St, 1300 Locust St, 300 S Front St, 900 Wood St.
Theft: 200 Arch St, 1100 Arch St, 1300 Arch St, 500 Callowhill St, 1000 Cherry St, 100 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1300 Drury St, 0 Letitia St, 1100 Locust St (2 Incidents), 100 Market St, 200 Market St (2 Incidents), 700 Market St (2 Incidents), 900 Market St (2 Incidents), 1000 Market St, 1300 Market St, 400 N 5th St (2 Incidents), N 5th St & Callowhill St, 100 N 9th St, 200 N 10th St, 0 N 12th St, 400 N 13th St, N 13th St & Market St, 800 Race St, 400 S 2nd St, 300 S 5th St, 0 S 8th St, 200 S 10th St, S 10th St & De Gray St, S 10th St & Spruce St, S 10th St & Walnut St, 0 S 11th St, 100 S 11th St, 200 S 11th St, 0 S 13th St, 200 S 13th St (2 Incidents), 300 S Camac St, 1200 Sansom St, 1100 Spring Garden St, 1000 Spruce St, 1300 Spruce St, 1100 Vine St, 1200 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 1300 Walnut St, 1300 Wood St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 0 Bank St, 0 N Juniper St, 1200 Race St, 100 S 2nd St, 300 S 2nd St, S 12th St & Market St, 900 Spring Garden St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1200 Arch St, 1200 Chestnut St, 900 Hamilton St, 800 Market St, 300 N 5th St, 400 N 5th St, 200 N 11th St, 300 N 13th St, 300 S 12th St, 200 S 13th St, 400 S Front St, 900 Spring Garden St (2 Incidents), 1000 Spring Garden St, 1100 Spring Garden St, 100 Spruce St, 1000 Waverly St.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Rape: 0 S Van Pelt St.
Assault: 1600 Arch St, 1700 Chestnut St, 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1500 Locust St (2 Incidents), 0 N 20th St, N 22nd St & Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 0 S 15th St, S 15th St & Market St, 1600 Walnut St, 2000 Walnut St.
Burglary: 1500 Green St, 1600 Locust St, 200 N 16th St, 1900 Pine St.
Robbery: Race St & N Broad St, 1500 Walnut St.
Theft: 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 2100 Cherry St, 1500 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1700 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1800 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1900 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 700 Corinthian Av, 1500 Fairmount Av, 1600 Fairmount Av, 1900 Fairmount Av, 1600 Green St, 1600 Jfk Blvd, 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1800 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1900 Market St, 2000 Market St (2 Incidents), Martin Luther King Dr & Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 2100 Mount Vernon St, N 19th St & Arch St, N 19th St & Market St, 500 N 21st St, N 22nd St & Pennsylvania Av, 0 N 23rd St, 2200 Pennsylvania Av, S 15th St & Spruce St, 0 S 16th St (2 Incidents), S 16th St & Chestnut St, 100 S 18th St, 200 S 18th St, S 18th St & Walnut St, 300 S 25th St, 2000 Sansom St, 1400 Spruce St, 1500 Spruce St, 2300 Spruce St, 2100 Wallace St, 1700 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 2000 Walnut St, 2100 Walnut St, 2100 Winter St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 0 Franklin Town Blvd, 1700 Mount Vernon St, 2100 Spring Garden St, 2200 Walnut St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1500 Green St, 1500 Locust St, S 15th St & Market St, 100 S 18th St, 100 S 19th St, 200 S 23rd St, 2500 Spring Garden St, 2300 Walnut St.
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Assault: 4900 Chester Av, 5200 Chester Av, 5400 Chester Av, 1100 Divinity St, 5600 Elliott St, 5300 Grays Av, 5300 Greenway Av, 1200 S 52nd St, S 53rd St & Grays Av, 2000 S 58th St, 2300 S Ithan St, 5600 Whitby Av (2 Incidents).
Burglary: 5100 Regent St, 5500 Regent St, 700 S 51st St, 700 S 52nd St.
Robbery: 5500 Greenway Av, 5800 Willows Av.
Theft: 5400 Angora Ter, 4900 Baltimore Av, 5200 Baltimore Av, 5600 Broomall St, 5500 Elmwood Av, 5100 Florence Av, 5300 Lindbergh Blvd, 5500 Malcolm St, 5500 Regent St, 1300 S 52nd St, 1100 S 56th St, 1100 S Paxon St, 1600 S Yewdall St, 5800 Willows Av, 5800 Woodland Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1700 S 56th St, 2000 S 58th St, 1900 S Alden St, 1200 S Peach St, 5100 Springfield Av, 5600 Thomas Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5400 Baltimore Av, 5700 Chester Av, 5700 Elmwood Av, 5000 Florence Av, 5600 Hadfield St, 5700 Hadfield St, 5400 Malcolm St, 900 S 49th St, 1700 S 53rd St, 1000 S 54th St, 1100 S 55th St, 2000 S 58th St, 1200 S Saint Bernard St, 5000 Springfield Av, 5800 Warrington Av.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Arson: 4000 Spring Garden St (2 Incidents).
Assault: 300 Busti St, 4000 Green St, 5000 Haverford Av, 3400 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 3800 Lancaster Av, 800 Lex St, N 34th St & W Girard Av, 600 N 41st St, N 46th St & Westminster Av, 100 N 48th St, N 49th St & Westminster Av, 0 N 51st St, 300 N 52nd St, 4100 Parrish St, 3900 Pennsgrove St, 3400 W Girard Av, 3800 W Girard Av, 4200 W Girard Av (2 Incidents), 3900 Warren St, 4800 Wyalusing Av.
Burglary: 4000 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 400 N 32nd St, 900 N Saint Bernard St.
Robbery: 3400 Filbert St, 4000 Lancaster Av, 600 N 52nd St.
Theft: 2900 Arch St (2 Incidents), 5000 Aspen St, 3800 Baring St, Belmont Av & W Girard Av, 3800 Fairmount Av, 3200 Haverford Av, 2900 Market St, 3300 Market St, 700 N 40th St, 100 N 48th St (2 Incidents), 800 N 48th St, N 51st St & Race St, 800 N Holly St, 0 N Paxon St, 3400 Spring Garden St, 4100 W Girard Av, 4200 W Girard Av, 5000 Westminster Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 4300 Lancaster Av, 600 N 32nd St, 1100 N 41st St, 900 N 42nd St, 800 N 45th St, 100 N Paxon St, Union St & Parrish St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 3300 Arch St, 400 Busti St, 4800 Hoopes St, 4300 Lancaster Av, 2900 Market St, 3600 Market St, 400 N 34th St, N 46th St & Market St, 100 N 48th St, 0 N 51st St, N 51st St & Arch St, 800 N Markoe St, 0 N Paxon St, 4000 Ogden St, 4000 Parrish St, 600 Union St.
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 2300 Carpenter St, 3200 Dickinson St, 1600 Ellsworth St, 2000 Fernon St, 2300 Gerritt St, 1600 S 16th St, 900 S 20th St, 1400 S 22nd St (2 Incidents), 1700 S 30th St, 1600 S Marston St, 2700 South St, Wharton St & S Capitol St.
Burglary: 1600 Federal St.
Robbery: 3500 Wharton St.
Theft: 2300 Carpenter St, 2600 Dickinson St, 3100 Dickinson St, 2100 Ellsworth St, 1900 Federal St, 1500 Lombard St, 1800 Lombard St, 1400 Point Breeze Av, 600 S 15th St, 1400 S 16th St, 1300 S 17th St, 1600 S 27th St, 1000 S Broad St, 1700 S Mole St, 800 Schuylkill Av, 1500 South St, 1800 South St (2 Incidents), 2100 South St (2 Incidents), 3100 Tasker St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 2000 Alter St, 2600 Latona St, 500 S 16th St, 1500 S 17th St, 1600 S 20th St, 1300 S 23rd St, 1600 S Etting St, 1800 Tasker St (3 Incidents), Washington Av & S 21st St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 2100 Earp St, 2200 Fernon St, 1500 Fitzwater St, S 32nd St & Tasker St, 1200 S Bucknell St, 1300 S Dover St, 1300 S Opal St, 1500 South St, 2900 Wilder St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Homicide: 5900 Osage Av.
Arson: 6000 Delancey St, 5900 Market St, 0 S 50th St, 700 S 59th St, 300 S 60th St, 5900 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 6000 Spruce St, 6100 Spruce St.
Assault: 4100 Baltimore Av, 5100 Catharine St, 5200 Catharine St, 4700 Chestnut St, 1200 Hanson St, 4800 Hazel Av, S 33rd St & Ludlow St, 300 S 52nd St, 400 S 52nd St, 600 S 52nd St, S 52nd St & Cedar Av, 400 S 55th St, 600 S 55th St, S 56th St & Chestnut St, S 57th St & Spruce St, S 60th St & Latona St, 800 S Cecil St, 200 S Edgewood St, 5700 Spruce St, 5000 Walnut St.
Burglary: 5500 Catharine St, 5000 Chestnut St, 5500 Delancey St, 4200 Sansom St, 5000 Spruce St.
Robbery: 4500 Baltimore Av, 5700 Locust St, 4800 Osage Av, 4800 Pine St, S 45th St & Osage Av, 400 S 46th St, S 46th St & Chester Av, 100 S 47th St, 200 S 48th St, 600 S 60th St, 200 S Ithan St.
Theft: 4000 Baltimore Av, 4300 Baltimore Av, 6000 Baltimore Av, 3700 Chestnut St, 3800 Chestnut St, 3900 Chestnut St, 4300 Chestnut St, 4800 Chestnut St, 4200 Locust St, 5900 Locust St, 4000 Ludlow St, 4200 Ludlow St, 6100 Ludlow St, 3300 Market St, 4400 Osage Av, 5800 Pemberton St, 300 S 42nd St, 400 S 42nd St, 100 S 43rd St, 200 S 49th St, 0 S 59th St, S 62nd St & Pine St, 400 S Conestoga St, 100 S Peach St, 0 S Sickels St, 4400 Spruce St, 3900 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 5800 Webster St, 6000 Webster St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5700 Catharine St, 6000 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 6000 Hazel Av, 5700 Larchwood Av, 5100 Locust St, 5400 Pine St, 5500 Pine St, 100 S 48th St, 500 S 56th St, 800 S 57th St, 100 S 60th St, S 60th St & Osage Av, S 62nd St & Osage Av, 5500 Sansom St, 5000 Spruce St, 5700 Walton Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 6200 Addison St, 5100 Cedar Av, 5200 Cedar Av, 5900 Cedar Av, 4800 Chestnut St, 5200 Delancey St, 200 Farragut St, 5300 Irving St, 5500 Larchwood Av, 5800 Ludlow St, 6200 Osage Av, 4800 Pine St, 5500 Pine St, 5600 Pine St, 6200 Pine St, 100 S 50th St, 500 S 52nd St, 200 S 54th St, 500 S 54th St, 100 S 55th St, 100 S 56th St, 700 S Alden St, 500 S Salford St (3 Incidents), 600 S Yewdall St, 5500 Spruce St.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Assault: 1200 Atwood Rd, 5500 Cherry St, 6600 Haddington St, 5800 Haverford Av, 5900 Haverford Av, 5500 Hunter St, 5500 Lansdowne Av, 6700 Lansdowne Av, 5800 Master St (2 Incidents), 5300 Media St, 600 N 53rd St, 100 N 54th St, 1300 N 55th St, 1400 N 55th St, N 57th St & Haverford Av, 200 N 63rd St, 500 N 63rd St, 700 N 63rd St (2 Incidents), 0 N Dewey St, 1400 N Ithan St (2 Incidents), 100 N Millick St (2 Incidents), 1500 N Robinson St, 200 N Simpson St, 1400 N Wanamaker St, 1200 N Wilton St, 5500 Poplar St, 5500 Race St, 6400 Race St, 7300 Ruskin Rd, 5500 W Thompson St, 800 Wynnewood Rd.
Burglary: 6000 Drexel Rd, 6200 Lansdowne Av, 200 N 54th St, 1600 N 56th St, 1500 N Allison St, 500 N Gross St, 0 N Peach St, 5800 Woodbine Av.
Robbery: 300 N 63rd St, 6400 Race St.
Theft: 6000 Arch St, 6100 Callowhill St, 7600 City Av, 5700 Haverford Av, 7500 Haverford Av, 6100 Lancaster Av, 5400 Lansdowne Av, 6600 Malvern Av, 900 Marlyn Rd, N 52nd St & Lancaster Av, 500 N 56th St, 0 N 63rd St (2 Incidents), 100 N 63rd St (2 Incidents), 500 N 63rd St, 1300 N Alden St, 0 N Hirst St, 1600 N Redfield St, 0 N Robinson St, 200 N Vogdes St, 5200 Parkside Av, 5600 Race St (2 Incidents), 6000 Spring St, 5900 Turner St, 5300 Vine St, 5700 Vine St, 5300 Westminster Av, 5700 Woodcrest Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5800 Arch St, 5900 Haddington Ln, 5800 Haverford Av, 200 Horton St, 6100 Lancaster Av, 5600 Lansdowne Av, 6100 Lansdowne Av, 6600 Lebanon Av, 6400 Malvern Av, 1500 N 55th St, 400 N 57th St, 1300 N 61st St, 100 N Dewey St, 1700 N Peach St, 1200 N Redfield St, 5900 Nassau Rd, 7500 Overbrook Av, 6000 Race St, 5400 Vine St, 6100 Vine St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 700 Atwood Rd, 6400 Carlton St, 7400 Drexel Rd, 5700 Filbert St, 5800 Haverford Av, 5900 Haverford Av, 6200 Haverford Av, 1300 N 53rd St, 2400 N 54th St, 1400 N 59th St, N 62nd St & Race St, 1800 N 72nd St, 1300 N Conestoga St, 1700 N Felton St, 0 N Lindenwood St, 100 N Vogdes St, 6000 Race St, 6400 Race St, 6300 Sherwood Rd, 5600 Woodbine Av, 6300 Woodbine Av.
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
