The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, September 3rd, and Thursday, September 9th.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Rape: 600 Tasker St.
Assault: 1300 Bainbridge St, 1200 E Passyunk Av, 1700 S 4th St, 500 S 11th St, 700 S Marvine St, 200 South St, 500 South St, 600 South St, 1000 South St.
Burglary: 1300 Morris St, 1700 S 10th St.
Robbery: Fitzwater St & S Marvine St, 500 S 9th St, 1400 S 10th St.
Theft: 300 Bainbridge St, 1000 Carpenter St, 600 Dickinson St, 1600 E Moyamensing Av, 1800 E Moyamensing Av (2 Incidents), 700 E Passyunk Av, 300 Lombard St, 800 Mifflin St, 1800 S 8th St, 600 S 10th St, S 11th St & Pierce St, 1100 S Broad St, 1100 S Christopher Columbus Blvd (2 Incidents), 900 S Front St, 1600 S Front St, 300 South St, 400 South St, 700 South St, 1000 South St, 300 Titan St, 1000 Washington Av, 1100 Washington Av, 1300 Webster St, 500 Wharton St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 100 Pemberton St, 800 S 2nd St, 1600 S 10th St, 1100 S Randolph St, 500 Wharton St.
Other Offenses(Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 700 Christian St, 200 Mifflin St, 900 Rodman St, 1500 S 6th St, 1400 S 8th St, 400 South St.
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Arson: 200 Spruce St.
Assault: 1100 Arch St, 1000 Callowhill St, 1000 Chestnut St, 200 Market St, 500 Market St, 700 Market St, 1100 Market St, 100 N 10th St, N 12th St & Filbert St, 300 N 13th St, 1200 Race St, S 7th St & Market St, S 9th St & Sansom St, S 12th St & Chestnut St, 0 S 13th St, 200 S Broad St, S Broad St & Locust St, 800 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 1100 Spruce St, 700 Walnut St.
Burglary: 900 Arch St, 200 Chestnut St, 100 N 2nd St, 1200 Pine St, 200 S Broad St, 1000 Vine St.
Robbery: 1200 Chestnut St, 1300 Locust St, 100 Market St, 1300 Market St, 900 Race St, 1200 Saint James St.
Theft: 1200 Arch St, 0 Bank St, 900 Buttonwood St, 100 Callowhill St (2 Incidents), 600 Callowhill St, 1000 Callowhill St, 1000 Cherry St, 800 Chestnut St, 900 Chestnut St, 1000 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St (7 Incidents), 1200 Chestnut St, 1300 Chestnut St (4 Incidents), 0 Dock St (2 Incidents), 1300 Drury St, 900 Filbert St, 1100 Locust St (8 Incidents), 1300 Locust St, 200 Market St, 300 Market St, 900 Market St (2 Incidents), 1000 Market St, 1100 Market St, 1200 Market St, 1300 Market St (3 Incidents), 400 N 5th St, 200 N 9th St, N 9th St & Market St, N 9th St & Race St, 200 New St, 1000 Noble St, 1100 Pine St, 400 Race St, 1300 Race St, 0 S 2nd St, 400 S 2nd St, 0 S 12th St, S 12th St & Sansom St, 200 S Broad St, 300 S Front St, 500 Spruce St, 1200 Spruce St, 1000 Vine St (2 Incidents), 1300 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 700 Arch St, 900 Spring St, 1100 Vine St (2 Incidents), 1200 Walnut St.
Other Offenses(Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1000 Arch St (2 Incidents), 1200 Chancellor St, 500 Chestnut St, 600 Chestnut St, 900 Hamilton St, 1000 Market St, 1200 Market St, N 2nd St & Market St, 300 N 13th St, 300 N Lawrence St, 1100 Vine St (2 Incidents), 900 Waverly St.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 2100 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 2100 Hamilton St, 2500 Lombard St, 200 N 17th St, N 24th St & Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, S 17th St & Sansom St, 100 S 19th St, 2500 Spring Garden St.
Burglary: 1800 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1800 Green St, 200 N 17th St, 500 N 19th St, 2200 Park Towne Pl.
Robbery: 2000 Market St, 100 N Broad St, 200 S 21st St.
Theft: 1700 Arch St, 1900 Arch St (2 Incidents), 2200 Arch St (5 Incidents), 0 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 2000 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy (13 Incidents), 2300 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 2400 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy (2 Incidents), 1400 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1500 Chestnut St, 1600 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1900 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 2000 Chestnut St, 1700 Green St, 2000 Hamilton St, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1500 Locust St, 1600 Mount Vernon St, 0 N 17th St, 200 N 22nd St, 2000 Pennsylvania Av, 2100 Pine St, 0 S 18th St (2 Incidents), 100 S 18th St, S 18th St & Walnut St, 0 S 19th St, 400 S Carlisle St, 400 S Van Pelt St, 1500 Sansom St (2 Incidents), 2400 Spring Garden St, 2500 Spring Garden St (7 Incidents), 1500 Spruce St, 200 W Rittenhouse Sq, 1500 Walnut St, 1700 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 1800 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 1900 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1400 Arch St, 600 N 17th St, 600 N 22nd St, 100 N Broad St, 2600 Pine St, 0 S 16th St, S 17th St & Cypress St, S 25th St & Pine St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 2000 Addison St, 1800 Arch St, 2100 Arch St, 2100 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1500 Cherry St, 2100 Hamilton St (2 Incidents), 1400 Locust St, 2000 Market St, 0 N 15th St (2 Incidents), 0 N 16th St, 400 N 21st St, N 21st St & Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 0 S 16th St, 1800 Walnut St.
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Rape: 2000 S Cecil St.
Assault: 5600 Belmar St, 5800 Dickens Av, 5500 Kingsessing Av, 5500 Litchfield St, 5100 Pentridge St (2 Incidents), 5800 Pentridge St, 5400 Regent St, 1000 S 52nd St (2 Incidents), 1100 S 52nd St, 1100 S 56th St, 1700 S 58th St, 2000 S Alden St, 1900 S Cecil St, 2100 S Frazier St, 1900 S Ithan St, 1700 S Yewdall St, 5700 Thomas Av, Warrington Av & S 54th St.
Burglary: 5500 Linmore Av, 1400 S 51st St, 1600 S Frazier St.
Robbery: 5300 Hadfield St, 5300 Willows Av.
Theft: 5200 Baltimore Av, 5800 Cedarhurst St, 5000 Chester Av, 5600 Litchfield St, 5500 Paschall Av (2 Incidents), 5600 Pentridge St, 1800 S 54th St, 1500 S 56th St, 1900 S 57th St, 5900 Springfield Av, 5700 Thomas Av, 5600 Warrington Av (2 Incidents), 5300 Whitby Av, 5700 Willows Av, 5900 Windsor St, 5800 Woodland Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5300 Angora Ter (2 Incidents), 5700 Elmwood Av, 5800 Fernwood St, 5600 Florence Av, 5800 Hoffman Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 2700 54th Dr, 5300 Angora Ter, 5700 Elmwood Av, 5300 Greenway Av, 5300 Kingsessing Av, 5500 Kingsessing Av (3 Incidents), 5300 Lindbergh Blvd, S 55th St & Kingsessing Av, 1300 S 56th St (2 Incidents), 1400 S 56th St, 1400 S 57th St, 2000 S 57th St, S 58th St & Baltimore Av, 1000 S Paxon St, 5000 Springfield Av, 5700 Wheeler St, 5400 Woodland Av, 5500 Yocum St.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Assault: 5100 Brown St, 100 Dearborn St, 4000 Green St, 4400 Holden St, 5100 Hoopes St, 3700 Market St, 3300 Mount Vernon St, 600 N 32nd St, N 34th St & Lancaster Walk, N 34th St & Market St, N 37th St & Wallace St, 0 N 39th St, 800 N 40th St, N 40th St & Lancaster Av, 700 N 49th St, 0 N 51st St, 200 N Creighton St, 700 N Dekalb St, 3900 Pennsgrove St, 3800 Powelton Av, 3400 Spring Garden St, 4600 Westminster Av.
Burglary: 3800 Cambridge St, 4600 Lancaster Av.
Robbery: 400 Busti St, 1000 N 48th St, Powelton Av & N Preston St.
Theft: 4000 Baring St, 900 Belmont Av, 4300 Fairmount Av, 4900 Hoopes St, 3400 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 3600 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 4000 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 2900 Market St, 4000 Market St, 0 N 46th St, 800 N 48th St, 200 N 50th St, 0 N 52nd St, 300 N Preston St, 3600 Olive St, 3700 Spring Garden St, 800 Union St, 400 Wiota St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 3800 Brandywine St, 3700 Hamilton St, 3400 Lancaster Av, 3600 Lancaster Av, 100 N 36th St, 0 N 40th St, 200 N Creighton St, 700 N Dekalb St, 900 N Saint Bernard St, 4600 Ogden St, 3600 Warren St (2 Incidents).
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5100 Arch St (2 Incidents), 300 Busti St (4 Incidents), 3900 Fairmount Av, 5100 Funston St (2 Incidents), 4400 Holden St, 4000 Lancaster Av, 4500 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 2900 Market St, 4000 Market St, 0 N 33rd St, 600 N 38th St, N 40th St & Market St, 800 N 42nd St, 700 N 46th St (2 Incidents), 800 N Holly St, 600 Pallas St, 3800 Poplar St (2 Incidents), 3200 Race St, 3400 Wallace St.
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Rape: 3000 Moore St.
Assault: 1100 S Cleveland St, 1500 S Cleveland St, 3100 Tasker St.
Burglary: 1400 S 20th St.
Theft: 2600 Bainbridge St, 1500 Carpenter St, 1800 Christian St, 2200 Cross St, 1400 Dickinson St, 1600 Ellsworth St, 1600 Lombard St, 2900 Oakford St, 1000 S 16th St, 1300 S 16th St, 600 S 21st St, 700 S 21st St (2 Incidents), 1500 S 21st St, 1200 S 26th St, 1000 S Broad St (3 Incidents), 1500 S Broad St, 1000 S Cleveland St, 1500 S Newkirk St, 2000 Saint Albans St, 1800 South St (2 Incidents), 1500 Tasker St, 1700 Washington Av (2 Incidents), 2300 Watkins St, 1800 Wharton St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 2000 Rodman St, 1400 S 19th St, S 22nd St & Morris St, 1100 S 23rd St, 1500 S Newkirk St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 2000 Carpenter St, 2600 Federal St, 2200 Gerritt St, 2200 Naudain St, 2900 Reed St, 1500 S 15th St, 700 S 17th St, 1600 S 19th St, 1500 S 20th St, S 22nd St & Catharine St, S 30th St & Morris St, 1200 S Bucknell St, 1400 S Ringgold St, 1500 S Taylor St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Arson: 6000 Catharine St, 5200 Spruce St.
Assault: 5300 Addison St, 5500 Addison St, 4200 Chester Av, 5600 Chestnut St, 5300 Delancey St, 6000 Locust St, 5600 Pemberton St, 100 S 40th St, 1200 S 47th St, 100 S 48th St, 500 S 52nd St, S 58th St & Baltimore Av, 200 S 59th St, S 60th St & Spruce St, 100 S 61st St, 200 S Frazier St, 6200 Sansom St, 5200 Spruce St, 5800 Spruce St, 5100 Walnut St, 5200 Walnut St.
Burglary: 4600 Baltimore Av, 100 S 52nd St, 5700 Sansom St, 4700 Warrington Av.
Robbery: 5000 Pine St, S 57th St & Walnut St, 3700 Spruce St, 500 Woodland Ter.
Theft: 5500 Addison St, 200 Buckingham Pl, 6000 Catharine St, 4600 Cedar Av, 5000 Cedar Av (2 Incidents), 4300 Chester Av, 4700 Chester Av, 3600 Chestnut St, 4300 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St (3 Incidents), 5700 Christian St, 6000 Locust St, 4000 Market St, 4200 Market St, 4800 Market St, 5400 Norfolk St, 5500 Pemberton St, 5800 Pemberton St, 4500 Pine St, 4600 Pine St, 200 S 40th St, S 40th St & Locust St, 200 S 42nd St, 100 S 43rd St, 300 S 47th St, S 47th St & Baltimore Av, 400 S 48th St, 0 S 52nd St (2 Incidents), S 56th St & Pemberton St, 600 S 59th St, 0 S 60th St, S 60th St & Locust St, 700 S Frazier St, 3700 Spruce St, 3400 Walnut St, 4000 Walnut St, 5500 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5500 Addison St, 5800 Alter St, 5500 Chestnut St, 5800 Christian St, 1300 Hanson St, 6100 Ludlow St, 5800 Pemberton St, 700 S 55th St, S 55th St & Chestnut St, 200 S 60th St, 0 S Sickels St, 4000 Spruce St, 4800 Woodland Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5600 Cedar Av, 5100 Delancey St, 5400 Delancey St, 5700 Delancey St, 200 Farragut St, 5800 Larchwood Av, 5400 Locust St, 6000 Locust St, 6200 Locust St, 3800 Ludlow St, 4900 Pine St, S 39th St & Ludlow St, 900 S 49th St, 500 S 52nd St, 600 S 52nd St, 400 S 56th St, 600 S 56th St, 900 S 58th St, 1100 S 61st St, S 61st St & Chestnut St, 700 S Cecil St, 0 S Dewey St, 200 S Melville St, 3900 Spruce St, 4100 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 4000 Walnut St, 4200 Walnut St, 5200 Walnut St.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Rape: 400 N 63rd St.
Assault: 1700 Aberdeen St, 5400 Arch St, 5600 Arch St, 6100 Arch St, 5600 Arlington St, 7400 Brockton Rd (2 Incidents), 5500 Cherry St, 7500 City Av, 5300 Euclid St, 5300 Haverford Av, 5400 Haverford Av, 5500 Haverford Av, 7200 Haverford Av, 6000 Hazelhurst St, 5600 Hunter St, 5700 Hunter St, 6400 Lansdowne Av, 6600 Lansdowne Av, 5900 Market St, 5400 Morse St, 0 N 52nd St, 0 N 53rd St, 1600 N 57th St, 100 N 58th St, 1500 N 61st St, 0 N 62nd St (2 Incidents), 400 N 63rd St, 900 N 63rd St, 1100 N 63rd St (2 Incidents), N 63rd St & Callowhill St, 200 N 64th St, 400 N 64th St, 1700 N Felton St, 100 N Millick St, 6300 Overbrook Av (3 Incidents), 6000 Spring St, 5900 Summer St, 6300 Vine St, 5400 W Berks St (2 Incidents), 5400 W Girard Av, 6100 W Girard Av, 5300 W Montgomery Av, 1300 Westbury Dr, 5600 Woodcrest Av.
Burglary: 6100 Lebanon Av, 5900 Malvern Av, 5200 Market St, 1800 N 52nd St, 2100 N 63rd St, 1400 N Hobart St, 6200 Race St, 5200 W Girard Av, 5200 Woodbine Av.
Robbery: 7600 City Av, 5500 Master St, 1900 N 52nd St, 200 N 53rd St, S 52nd St & Market St, 5600 Vine St.
Theft: 5500 Arch St, 6000 Arch St, 5700 Dunlap St, 5200 Gainor Rd, 5700 Jefferson St, 6000 Lansdowne Av, 100 N 53rd St, 1200 N 53rd St, N 53rd St & Arch St, 200 N 63rd St, 1100 N 63rd St, N 66th St & Haverford Av, 500 N 67th St, 500 N Allison St, 1500 N Conestoga St, 1400 N Edgewood St, 300 N Redfield St, 300 N Robinson St, 5200 Parkside Av, 5400 Upland Way, 5600 Vine St, 5400 W Berks St, 5500 W Girard Av, 5800 W Girard Av, 5900 Woodbine Av, 800 Wynnewood Rd.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 700 Edgemore Rd, 5300 Gainor Rd, 6500 Lebanon Av, 5700 Media St, 5400 Morse St, 500 N 54th St, 0 N Frazier St, 400 N Redfield St, 0 N Ruby St, 5800 Poplar Ct, 5400 Stewart St, 800 Wynnewood Rd.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5300 Arlington St, 5200 Euclid St, 6500 Haverford Av, 600 Kenmore Rd, 6300 Lancaster Av, 5600 Market St, 200 N 52nd St, 600 N 52nd St, 1500 N 54th St, 200 N 60th St, 1200 N 60th St, 400 N 63rd St, 1700 N Lindenwood St, 2000 N Wanamaker St, 7300 Ruskin Rd, 5900 Summer St, 5400 W Berks St.
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.