The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, September 24th, and Thursday, September 30th.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Assault: 200 Bainbridge St, Dickinson St & S Marshall St, 1200 E Moyamensing Av, 1500 S 6th St, 1400 S 7th St, 400 Washington Av.
Burglary: 1500 E Passyunk Av, 300 Gaskill St.
Robbery: 1000 S 8th St, 600 S 13th St, 1800 S Front St, 300 South St, 400 Washington Av.
Theft: 1200 Bainbridge St, 1300 Dickinson St, 700 E Passyunk Av, 300 Lombard St, 0 Mifflin St, 300 Monroe St, 1000 Montrose St, 700 Moore St, 1300 Moore St, 600 Mountain St, 300 Queen St, 700 S 2nd St, 800 S 3rd St, 1000 S 4th St, 1800 S 8th St, 1200 S 9th St, S 9th St & Christian St, S 9th St & South St, 800 S 13th St, 1600 S 13th St, 900 S Broad St, 1300 S Broad St, S Broad St & Bainbridge St, 1100 S Front St (2 Incidents), 1300 S Howard St, 200 Sigel St, 1000 Washington Av (2 Incidents).
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1300 Ellsworth St, 100 Tasker St, 1200 Tasker St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 200 Christian St, 600 Dickinson St, 400 Lombard St, 100 Reed St, 900 Rodman St, 700 S 2nd St (2 Incidents), S 2nd St & Bainbridge St, 900 South St, 1300 South St.
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Rape: 100 S 10th St.
Assault: 900 Arch St, 1100 Arch St, 1300 Arch St, 100 Chestnut St, 700 Chestnut St, 1300 Chestnut St, 600 Cypress St, 1200 Filbert St, 1100 Ludlow St, 900 Market St, 1200 Market St, N 9th St & Market St, 0 N Broad St, 200 Race St, S 8th St & Spruce St, S 13th St & Locust St, 0 S Juniper St, 1300 Spring Garden St, 1200 Vine St, 1300 Vine St.
Burglary: 300 N 13th St, 200 N Clarion St, 0 S 2nd St, 400 S 2nd St, 300 S 13th St.
Robbery: 1000 Cherry St, 800 Market St, 1000 Market St, 600 N Front St, 100 S Juniper St, 1300 Walnut St.
Theft: 1100 Arch St, 1300 Callowhill St, 1100 Chestnut St (10 Incidents), 1200 Chestnut St, 1300 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 300 Delancey St, 1300 Drury St, 1000 Filbert St, 300 Lombard St, 400 Market St, 900 Market St, 1000 Market St (2 Incidents), 1300 Market St (3 Incidents), 400 N 5th St, 200 N 12th St, 300 N 13th St, 900 Pine St, 1000 Ridge Av, 400 S 2nd St (4 Incidents), 300 S 12th St, S 12th St & Ludlow St, 100 S 13th St, 100 S Broad St, 200 S Broad St (2 Incidents), 0 S Front St, 800 Spring Garden St, 1000 Spring Garden St, 900 Spruce St, 1200 Walnut St, 500 Wood St, 1100 Wood St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 900 Arch St, 1200 Chestnut St, 300 N 9th St, 100 S 11th St, 800 Walnut St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1300 Drury St, 1300 Locust St, 800 Market St, 400 N 4th St, N Franklin St & Vine St, 900 Spruce St, 1000 Spruce St, 1300 Spruce St.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Rape: 600 N 15th St.
Assault: 1400 Arch St, 1500 Arch St (2 Incidents), 1500 Chestnut St, 2000 Fairmount Av, 1500 Locust St, 1500 Market St (2 Incidents), 1600 Market St, 1700 Market St, 1800 Market St, 1900 Market St, 600 N 17th St, N 17th St & John F Kennedy Blvd, 500 N 19th St, 500 N Broad St, 1400 Race St, S 15th St & Spruce St, 0 S 16th St, 1400 Spring Garden St, 1500 Vine St, 2000 Wallace St, 1500 Walnut St.
Burglary: 2200 Fairmount Av, 200 N 16th St, 100 S 19th St.
Robbery: 1500 Arch St, 1900 Market St, 1500 Moravian St, 1500 Walnut St.
Theft: 1900 Arch St, 1600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Cherry St & N Broad St, 1400 Chestnut St, 1500 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1600 Chestnut St, 1700 Chestnut St (3 Incidents), 1800 Chestnut St, 1900 Chestnut St, 2000 Chestnut St, 1600 Fairmount Av, 1900 Fairmount Av, 1700 Green St, 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1900 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1400 Locust St, 1500 Locust St (2 Incidents), 1400 Lombard St, 2200 Manning St, 1500 Market St, 1900 Market St, 2000 Market St, 2100 Market St, 1400 Moravian St, 1600 Mount Vernon St, N 17th St & John F Kennedy Blvd, 600 N 18th St, N 21st St & Winter St, 500 N Broad St, 2000 Pennsylvania Av (8 Incidents), 2200 Pennsylvania Av, 200 S 17th St, S 17th St & Rittenhouse Sq, 300 S 20th St, S 20th St & Sansom St, 0 S 23rd St, 2000 Sansom St, 2300 Sansom St, 1400 Spring Garden St, 1500 Spruce St, 1500 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 1600 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 1700 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 2100 Walnut St, 2300 Walnut St, 600 Water Works Dr.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1700 Arch St, 2000 Chestnut St, S 15th St & Market St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1900 Arch St, 1400 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1600 Chestnut St, 1700 Chestnut St, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd (2 Incidents), 1500 Latimer St, 2100 Ludlow St, 1500 Market St, 2000 Market St, 0 N 15th St (3 Incidents), 300 N 15th St (3 Incidents), 400 N 20th St (2 Incidents), N 21st St & Pennsylvania Av, 300 N Broad St, 1500 Ranstead St, 300 S 16th St, S 21st St & Ludlow St (2 Incidents), 300 S Broad St, 2500 Spring Garden St (2 Incidents), 1400 Vine St (6 Incidents), 1800 Walnut St.
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Homicide: 5800 Trinity St.
Rape: 1200 S Saint Bernard St.
Assault: 5900 Baltimore Av, 5200 Chester Av, 5400 Chester Av, 5600 Elmwood Av, 5700 Elmwood Av (2 Incidents), 5700 Florence Av, 5200 Greenway Av, 5500 Greenway Av, 5500 Lindbergh Blvd, 1300 S 51st St (2 Incidents), 1300 S 52nd St, 2000 S 57th St, S 57th St & Elmwood Av, 1800 S 58th St, 2000 S Alden St, 900 S Conestoga St, 1300 S Paxon St, 5400 Springfield Av, 6000 Springfield Av, 5900 Trinity St, 5400 Warrington Av (2 Incidents), 5800 Woodland Av.
Burglary: 5300 Greenway Av, 1100 S 55th St, 1900 S Redfield St.
Robbery: 5800 Florence Av, 5800 Woodland Av.
Theft: 5800 Chester Av, 5700 Pentridge St, 1100 S 55th St, 2400 S 58th St, 1600 S 59th St, 1500 S Lindenwood St, 1100 S Paxon St, 5300 Whitby Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5400 Belmar St, 5900 Lindbergh Blvd, S 50th St & Woodland Av, 1100 S 52nd St, 2000 S Alden St, 1000 S Ithan St, 5200 Upland St, 5400 Warrington Av, 5900 Whitby Av, 5700 Willows Av, 5000 Woodland Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5800 Kingsessing Av (5 Incidents), S 54th St & Chester Av, 1300 S 55th St, 2000 S 60th St, 1900 S Ithan St.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Rape: 900 N 42nd St.
Arson: 900 N 42nd St.
Assault: 5000 Brown St, 5100 Brown St, 400 Busti St, 3200 Mantua Av, 4100 Mantua Av, 4800 Market St, 3800 Mt Vernon St, 600 N 34th St (2 Incidents), N 40th St & W Girard Av, 800 N 42nd St, 900 N 42nd St, 800 N 46th St, N 48th St & Market St, 800 N 49th St, 900 N 50th St (2 Incidents), 900 N Saint Bernard St, 4900 Parrish St, 3300 Spring Garden St, 700 Union St, 4900 Westminster Av.
Burglary: 4300 Lancaster Av, 500 N 41st St.
Robbery: 3300 Fairmount Av, 600 N 36th St, 0 N 52nd St.
Theft: 4000 Baring St (2 Incidents), 5000 Brown St, 5100 Folsom St, 3400 Hamilton St, 3200 Haverford Av, 3100 Market St, 3600 Melon St, 600 N 33rd St, 200 N 34th St, N 40th St & Filbert St, 400 N 42nd St, 1000 N 43rd St, N 48th St & Market St, 100 N 50th St, 100 N 52nd St, 800 N Markoe St, 600 N Preston St, 4000 Spring Garden St, 4100 W Girard Av, 4200 W Girard Av, 4100 Westminster Av, 4200 Westminster Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 700 Brooklyn St, 3600 Lancaster Av, 3900 Lancaster Av, 4000 Lancaster Av, 200 N Creighton St (3 Incidents), 0 N Paxon St, 900 N Saint Bernard St, 4900 Westminster Av (2 Incidents).
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5100 Arch St, 3900 Aspen St (2 Incidents), 3900 Haverford Av, 5000 Haverford Av (4 Incidents), 4000 Lancaster Av, 4500 Lancaster Av, 2900 Market St, N 34th St & Zoological St, N 40th St & W Girard Av, 900 N 42nd St, 800 N 46th St, N 52nd St & Arch St, N 52nd St & Market St, 200 N Creighton St (2 Incidents), 500 N Douglas St, 400 N Preston St, 4800 Westminster Av.
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 2000 Catharine St, 2000 Ellsworth St (2 Incidents), 2300 Gerritt St, 2100 Montrose St, 900 S 17th St, S 24th St & Ellsworth St, S 24th St & Washington Av, S 29th St & Grays Ferry Av, 1700 S 32nd St, S 32nd St & Morris St, 800 S Broad St, 1200 S Dover St, 1500 S Newkirk St, 1600 S Ringgold St, 2200 South St, 1800 Tasker St, 1700 Washington Av, 2900 Wharton St.
Burglary: 600 S 18th St, 2200 Saint Albans St, 2000 Webster St.
Robbery: 1700 S Broad St.
Theft: 1600 Christian St, 2200 Kimball St, 2700 Latona St, 2000 Lombard St, 2500 Oakford St, 2500 Reed St, 1200 S 16th St, S 17th St & Federal St, 1000 S 18th St, 1200 S 20th St, 500 S 21st St, 1400 S 21st St, 1100 S 23rd St, 1500 S Bancroft St, 1000 S Broad St, 700 S Chadwick St, 1000 S Cleveland St, 1400 S Ringgold St, 2100 South St, 1700 Tasker St, 1900 Titan St, 3000 Titan St, 1400 Washington Av, 1700 Washington Av (2 Incidents), 2100 Washington Av, 2600 Webster St, 2500 Wharton St, 2200 Wilder St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1100 S 25th St, 1000 S Broad St (4 Incidents).
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 100 Brinley Ct, 1500 Catharine St, 3100 Fernon Dr, 2000 Mountain St, 1400 S 16th St, 1200 S 27th St, 1500 S 28th St, 1700 S 28th St, 1200 S Bonsall St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Homicide: 5600 Walton Av.
Rape: 600 S 56th St.
Assault: 5800 Carpenter St, 5300 Catharine St, 5500 Delancey St, 6000 Ellsworth St, 4700 Locust St, 5800 Pine St, 5600 Rodman St, 0 S 51st St, 0 S 52nd St, S 52nd St & Pine St, S 53rd St & Cedar Av, 200 S 55th St, S 58th St & Walnut St, S 60th St & Market St, 200 S Frazier St, 1200 S Markoe St, S Redfield St & Market St, 0 S Robinson St, 3700 Spruce St, 4600 Walnut St, 5800 Webster St.
Burglary: 4700 Hazel Av, 700 S 52nd St, 600 S 56th St, 0 S 61st St, 4800 Woodland Av.
Robbery: 4500 Baltimore Av, 4800 Cedar Av, 4700 Larchwood Av, S 44th St & Larchwood Av, 100 S 52nd St, 100 S 60th St.
Theft: 5800 Addison St, 4600 Chester Av, 3200 Chestnut St, 3600 Chestnut St, 3700 Chestnut St, 4300 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 6200 Chestnut St, 300 Cobbs Creek Pkwy (2 Incidents), 5400 Delancey St, 4800 Hazel Av, 5100 Hazel Av, 5800 Hazel Av, 6000 Market St, 5900 Osage Av, 4800 Regent St, 200 S 34th St (2 Incidents), 200 S 40th St, 0 S 43rd St, 200 S 50th St, 100 S 52nd St, 600 S 52nd St, S 53rd St & Cedar Av, S 57th St & Chestnut St, 1000 S 60th St, 100 S 62nd St, 100 S Alden St, 200 S Alden St, 800 S Allison St, 3700 Spruce St, 3300 Walnut St, 3400 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 3600 Walnut St, 3700 Walnut St, 3900 Walnut St, 4200 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 3600 Chestnut St, 3500 Locust Walk, 5900 Market St, 5800 Montrose St, 300 S 47th St, 500 S 54th St, 700 S 55th St, 500 S Melville St, 4400 Spruce St, 4500 Spruce St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 6000 Baltimore Av, 4900 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St, 5900 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 4800 Locust St, 3900 Ludlow St, 4400 Market St, 5600 Market St, N 40th St & Market St, 5400 Pine St, 5700 Pine St, S 43rd St & Locust St, 200 S 60th St, 600 S Yewdall St, 4300 Spruce St, 5900 Walton Av.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Homicide: 0 N Dewey St.
Assault: 5800 Haverford Av (2 Incidents), 7500 Haverford Av, 6500 Lansdowne Av, 5800 Malvern Av, 6400 Malvern Av, 5700 Media St, 6100 Media St, 100 N 52nd St, 0 N 54th St, 200 N 54th St, 1500 N 54th St, 0 N 56th St, N 57th St & Race St, N 58th St & W Girard Av, 0 N 60th St, 1200 N 60th St, N 60th St & Vine St, 1600 N 62nd St, 200 N 63rd St, 200 N 64th St, 400 N 64th St, 1100 N 66th St, 1500 N Allison St, 0 N Edgewood St, 600 N Frazier St, 100 N Millick St, 100 N Peach St (2 Incidents), 100 N Ruby St, 5700 Nassau Rd, 5600 Race St, 7400 Rhoads St, 5400 Upland Way, 5600 Vine St (2 Incidents), 5900 Vine St, 5800 W Girard Av, 5900 W Oxford St.
Burglary: 6100 Lancaster Av, 1900 N 52nd St, 0 N 61st St, 1400 N 76th St, 100 N Gross St, 5300 Race St, 5900 Race St.
Robbery: 5300 Market St, 5700 Woodcrest Av.
Theft: 6100 Arch St, 5300 Arlington St, 7500 City Av, 2200 Graham St, 5200 Haverford Av, 5500 Haverford Av, 5500 Lansdowne Av, 5800 Market St, 6000 Master St, 5800 Media St, 400 N 54th St, 1500 N 54th St, 1500 N 57th St, 100 N 58th St, 1600 N 59th St, N 59th St & Callowhill St, 1400 N 62nd St, 100 N 63rd St, N 63rd St & Race St, 300 N 64th St, 600 N 66th St, 1400 N 76th St, 200 N Alden St, 0 N Conestoga St, 1500 N Felton St, 100 N Lindenwood St, 5200 Parkside Av, 5400 Race St, 5600 W Girard Av, 7600 Woodcrest Av, 5200 Wynnefield Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5300 Haverford Av, 6200 Jefferson St (2 Incidents), 5200 Lancaster Av, 6600 Lebanon Av, 5700 Market St, 500 N 55th St, N 56th St & Race St, 100 N 60th St, 1600 N 61st St, 1400 N 62nd St, 300 N 64th St, 600 N 66th St, 5500 Race St, 5400 W Girard Av, 6100 W Girard Av, 800 Wynnewood Rd.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5200 Arlington St, 6200 Haverford Av, 7500 Haverford Av, 5200 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 5900 Lansdowne Av, 6500 Lansdowne Av, 5400 Market St, 5600 Market St, 5600 Master St, 200 N 52nd St, 600 N 54th St, 1900 N 54th St, 1300 N 56th St, 1500 N 57th St, 1400 N 60th St, 900 N 66th St, 1400 N Alden St, 5600 Vine St, 6000 Vine St, 6100 W Girard Av.
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
