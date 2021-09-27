The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, September 17th, and Thursday, September 23rd.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Arson: 1600 S 5th St.
Assault: 1300 Bainbridge St, 1200 Ellsworth St, 700 Pemberton St, 900 S 5th St, 1700 S 7th St, 1200 S 9th St, 800 S Broad St, 200 South St, 400 Washington Av.
Burglary: 100 Alter St, 1000 S 12th St, 1300 S Broad St, 1800 S Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Robbery: 100 Queen St.
Theft: 100 Beck St, 1300 Castle Av, 400 Christian St, 500 Christian St, 300 Dickinson St, 1100 E Passyunk Av, 800 Mc Clellan St, 800 Mifflin St, 1300 Moore St, 600 Morris St, 800 Pierce St, 600 Rodman St, 600 S 5th St, 1400 S 10th St, 1000 S 12th St (2 Incidents), 1500 S Camac St, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd (2 Incidents), 1300 S Fairhill St, 700 S Front St, 1400 S Howard St, 1200 S Sheridan St, 400 South St, 600 Washington Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 200 Monroe St, 500 S 9th St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1300 Catharine St, 200 Watkins St.
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Assault: 1100 Callowhill St, 1000 Cherry St, 1100 Chestnut St, 1200 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1300 Chestnut St, 1200 Clover St, 1100 Ludlow St, 200 Market St, 700 Market St, 800 Market St, N 11th St & Arch St, 400 Race St, 700 Race St, 1000 Race St, 100 S 10th St, S 13th St & Chestnut St, 0 S Broad St, 1300 Spring Garden St, 800 Spruce St, 1100 Walnut St, 1200 Walnut St.
Burglary: 200 Chestnut St, 1000 Pine St, 1000 Race St, 200 S 11th St, 1000 Spring Garden St, 1200 Wood St.
Robbery: 1000 Market St, N 11th St & Market St.
Theft: 1100 Arch St, 900 Cherry St, 1000 Cherry St, 100 Chestnut St, 200 Chestnut St, 400 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1000 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St (4 Incidents), 1300 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 300 Lawrence Ct, 200 Lombard St, 900 Lulow St, 200 Market St, 800 Market St, 900 Market St (2 Incidents), 1000 Market St (2 Incidents), 1200 Market St (2 Incidents), 1300 Market St, 400 N 4th St, N 4th St & Vine St, 400 N 5th St (4 Incidents), 300 N 11th St, 300 N Broad St, N Broad St & Vine St, 1300 Nectarine St, 700 Race St, 1300 Race St, 0 S 2nd St, 200 S 6th St, 100 S 13th St, 200 S 13th St, 200 S Jessup St, 1200 Saint James St (2 Incidents), 600 Sansom St, 1300 Sansom St, 1000 Spring Garden St, 1100 Vine St, 1200 Walnut St, 200 Wood St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1300 Chestnut St, N 11th St & Market St, 300 N 13th St, 200 Spring Garden St, 700 Spruce St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 100 Arch St, 1100 Arch St, 1300 Chestnut St, 900 Hamilton St, 800 Locust St, 800 Market St, 1300 Market St (3 Incidents), 400 N Broad St, 200 Race St, 0 S 2nd St, 100 S 8th St, 0 S Juniper St, 800 Sansom St, 1300 Spring Garden St, 200 W Washington Sq.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Rape: 1700 Green St.
Assault: 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1500 Chestnut St, 1600 Chestnut St, 1500 Hamilton St, 2500 Lombard St, 600 N 16th St, N 19th St & John F Kennedy Blvd, N Broad St & Mount Vernon St, S 15th St & Spruce St, 200 S 25th St, 100 S Broad St, 1800 Spring Garden St, 1700 Spruce St, 1800 Wallace St.
Burglary: 2200 Arch St, 2000 Chestnut St, 1800 John F Kennedy Blvd, 100 N Broad St, 1700 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 1800 Spruce St.
Theft: 1400 Arch St, 1900 Arch St, 2100 Arch St, 2200 Arch St, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy (2 Incidents), 1400 Chestnut St, 1500 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1600 Chestnut St, 1700 Chestnut St, 1800 Chestnut St, 1900 Chestnut St, 0 Franklin Town Blvd, 2100 Green St, 1500 Locust St, 1700 Market St, 2400 Market St, 1400 Mount Vernon St, 200 N 17th St, 500 N 20th St (2 Incidents), 400 N 21st St, 400 N 24th St, 2000 Pennsylvania Av (3 Incidents), S 15th St & Spruce St, 0 S 16th St, 200 S 17th St, S 19th St & Chestnut St, 0 S 22nd St, S 23rd St & Walnut St, 100 S Van Pelt St, 1900 Sansom St, 2100 Sansom St, 1600 Spring Garden St, 1900 Spruce St, 1500 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 1600 Walnut St, 2300 Walnut St, 600 Water Works Dr.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 2200 Delancey Pl, 1800 Green St, 2000 Locust St, 400 N 18th St, 2300 Race St, 100 S 17th St, 200 S 21st St, 1700 Wallace St, 1700 Walnut St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1500 Arch St, 1800 Arch St, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1400 Chestnut St, 1500 Chestnut St, 2100 Cypress St, 1500 Fairmount Av, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd (2 Incidents), 1700 Locust St, 1500 Market St, 0 N 15th St, 300 N 15th St, 300 N Broad St (3 Incidents), 1400 Race St, 1500 Ranstead St, 0 S 15th St, 100 S 15th St, S 16th St & Sansom St, 100 S 17th St, 100 S Broad St, 1400 Vine St (3 Incidents).
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Rape: 2400 S Edgewood St.
Assault: 5800 Baltimore Av (2 Incidents), 5800 Beaumont St, 5200 Chester Av, 5500 Elliott St (2 Incidents), 5900 Greenway Av, 1900 S 57th St, 1400 S 58th St (2 Incidents), 1500 S 58th St, 2000 S 58th St, 1900 S Salford St, 5400 Warrington Av, 5900 Warrington Av, 5500 Wheeler St, 5800 Woodland Av.
Burglary: 1600 S 52nd St, 5400 Windsor St.
Robbery: 5900 Lindbergh Blvd.
Theft: 4900 Baltimore Av, 5700 Baltimore Av, 5600 Beaumont St, 6000 Chester Av, 5700 Greenway Av, 1200 S 56th St, 1600 S 56th St, 2500 S 59th St, 5300 Whitby Av, 5000 Woodland Av, 5200 Woodland Av, 5600 Woodland Av, 5800 Woodland Av (2 Incidents), 5900 Woodland Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 6000 Chester Av (2 Incidents), 1100 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 1500 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 5900 Elmwood Av, 5200 Paschall Av, 6000 Regent St, 1100 S 55th St, 1100 S 59th St, 5300 Thomas Av (2 Incidents).
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5400 Beaumont St, 5800 Chester Av, 5700 Elmwood Av, 5600 Hadfield St, 5500 Malcolm St, 1000 S 54th St, 1100 S 56th St, 1800 S 57th St (2 Incidents), 1200 S 58th St, 2500 S 58th St, 1500 S Allison St, 2500 S Edgewood St, 1200 S Peach St, 1700 S Ruby St, 5400 Springfield Av, 5200 Woodland Av, 5600 Woodland Av.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Assault: 3800 Aspen St, 3800 Brandywine St, 0 Farson St, 100 Farson St, 5100 Funston St, 3800 Lancaster Av, N 36th St & Haverford Av, 800 N 40th St (2 Incidents), N 40th St & Filbert St, N 41st St & Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 0 N 46th St, 100 N 48th St, 900 N 50th St, 0 N 52nd St, 200 N Creighton St, 4000 Ogden St, 4100 Parrish St, 4600 Parrish St, 3900 Pennsgrove St, 3900 Poplar St, 4000 Poplar St (2 Incidents), 3900 Reno St, 3700 W Girard Av, 3800 Wallace St.
Burglary: 4000 Market St, 4600 Market St.
Robbery: 5000 Aspen St, 5100 Haverford Av.
Theft: 3600 Baring St, 3800 Brandywine St, 4800 Fairmount Av, 900 Farson St, 3100 John F Kennedy Blvd, 4000 Lancaster Av, 4000 Market St, 0 N 32nd St, 600 N 33rd St, 200 N 35th St, N 38th St & Mount Vernon St, 0 N 39th St, 700 N 43rd St, 800 N 48th St, 100 N 49th St, 800 N Preston St, 4300 Parrish St, 3400 Powelton Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 4200 Aspen St, 4700 Fairmount Av, 900 Farson St, 600 N 52nd St, 3600 Powelton Av, 3800 Reno St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5100 Arch St, 3900 Aspen St, 4900 Aspen St, 5000 Aspen St (3 Incidents), 3800 Cambridge St, 5100 Folsom St, 3800 Hamilton St, 4400 Holden St, 3900 Lancaster Av, 4500 Lancaster Av, 2900 Market St, 500 N 33rd St, 800 N 40th St, 600 N 41st St (4 Incidents), N 41st St & Ogden St, 800 N 46th St (2 Incidents), 300 N 51st St, 200 N Creighton St, 500 N Creighton St, 5000 Reno St (3 Incidents), 4200 W Girard Av, 3800 Wallace St, 4900 Westminster Av, 5000 Wyalusing Av (2 Incidents).
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Homicide: 3400 Grays Ferry Av.
Assault: 1500 Dickinson St, 2200 Fitzwater St, 2900 Gerritt St, 1800 Lombard St, Morris St & S 23rd St, 1500 S 26th St, 1600 S 26th St, 1600 S Marston St, 2100 Sears St, 2000 Tasker St, 2200 Titan St, 2000 Wharton St.
Burglary: 2200 Dickinson St, 2700 Manton St, 1500 S 27th St, 1500 S Marston St, 2700 South St.
Robbery: 1400 South St.
Theft: 23rd St & South St, 2100 Carpenter St, 2200 Cross St, 1900 Federal St, 1600 Fitzwater St, 1900 Kater St, 3400 Moore St, 2300 Morris St, 2600 Oakford St, 2000 Pierce St, 1300 Point Breeze Av, 2800 Reed St, 500 S 16th St, 1600 S 18th St, 500 S 24th St, 1300 S 26th St, 1300 S 29th St, S 29th St & Moore St, 1700 S 30th St, 1100 S Broad St, 1400 S Ringgold St, 1800 South St (3 Incidents), 2200 Titan St, 1400 Washington Av (2 Incidents), 2200 Wilder St (3 Incidents).
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1700 Alter St, 1500 Christian St, 3000 Mifflin St, 1500 S 18th St, 1500 S Taney St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1900 Bainbridge St, 2000 Carpenter St, 2200 Christian St, 2000 Dickinson St, 2000 Fitzwater St, 2000 Kimball St, 2000 Montrose St, 2400 Naudain St, 2800 Oakford St, 1700 S 28th St, 1700 S 32nd St, 1300 S Bancroft St, 1800 S Corlies St, 1500 S Newkirk St, 2400 Wharton St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Arson: 5700 Ludlow St, 5100 Spruce St.
Assault: 5600 Carpenter St, 5100 Chestnut St, 5800 Chestnut St, 5200 Delancey St, 5800 Norfolk St, 5400 Pine St, S 37th St & Chestnut St, 1200 S 47th St, S 52nd St & Spruce St, S 55th St & Baltimore Av, S 56th St & Christian St, S 56th St & Osage Av, 400 S 60th St, 200 S 62nd St, 200 S Alden St, 200 S Saint Bernard St, 3600 Sansom St, 4900 Spruce St, 5800 Walnut St, 5600 Walton Av.
Burglary: 4600 Chestnut St, 6000 Market St, 300 S 42nd St, 1000 S 49th St.
Robbery: 5000 Hazel Av, 200 S 44th St, 0 S 52nd St, S 52nd St & Walnut St, 6100 Spruce St.
Theft: 3300 Chestnut St, 3500 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 4000 Chestnut St (3 Incidents), 4800 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St, 5700 Chestnut St, 6100 Chestnut St, Cobbs Creek Pkwy & Cedar Av, 5000 Hazel Av, 3900 Locust Walk, 5300 Ludlow St, 5500 Market St, 6100 Pine St, 5600 Rodman St, 1200 S 47th St, S 47th St & Locust St, S 47th St & Sansom St, 100 S 50th St, S 53rd St & Catharine St, S 59th St & Spruce St, 0 S 60th St, 700 S Alden St, 3400 Walnut St, 3900 Walnut St, 4200 Walnut St, 5000 Walnut St, 5400 Walnut St, 6200 Washington Av, 5400 Webster St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 4200 Baltimore Av, 5900 Chestnut St, 5200 Delancey St, 6000 Larchwood Av, 5500 Market St, 5900 Osage Av, 100 S 49th St, 1100 S 61st St, 200 S Hirst St, 3700 Spruce St, 5900 Washington Av, 6100 Webster St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 4500 Baltimore Av, 6000 Catharine St, 5500 Chancellor St, 4600 Chester Av, 4200 Chestnut St, 4800 Chestnut St (5 Incidents), 4900 Chestnut St, 5500 Chestnut St, 5700 Christian St, 5300 Delancey St (2 Incidents), 200 Hanson St, 5200 Ludlow St, N Paxon St & Market St, 5400 Norfolk St, 6000 Pine St, 500 S 49th St, 200 S 52nd St, 300 S 56th St, 400 S 56th St, 600 S 56th St (3 Incidents), 800 S Vogdes St, 4900 Spruce St, 5400 Spruce St, 4700 Upland St, 4800 Warrington Av.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Arson: N 60th St & Arch St, 5900 Race St.
Assault: 200 Adrian Way, 200 Appian Way, 5200 Arlington St, 7500 City Av, 7600 City Av, 5800 Filbert St, 1700 Georges Ln, 1800 Georges Ln, 200 Horton St, 6100 Lancaster Av, 5400 Master St, 5900 Master St, 1500 N 52nd St, N 52nd St & Jefferson St, 300 N 53rd St, 0 N 54th St, 400 N 54th St, N 56th St & Market St, 100 N 57th St, 1400 N 60th St, 0 N 62nd St, 200 N 63rd St, 400 N 65th St, 1700 N Felton St, 1200 N Frazier St, 1400 N Hobart St, 100 N Peach St, 1500 N Peach St, 200 N Wilton St, 600 N Wilton St, 6300 Overbrook Av, 7700 Overbrook Av (2 Incidents), 6400 Pearl St, 1300 Pennington Rd, 5600 Race St, 5900 Race St, 5400 Sharswood St, 5400 Stewart St, 5600 Vine St, 5400 W Berks St (2 Incidents), 6100 W Columbia Av, 5200 W Girard Av, 5500 W Girard Av, 5500 W Oxford St, 5500 W Thompson St, 5400 Woodcrest Av (2 Incidents), 5700 Wynnefield Av, 900 Wynnewood Rd.
Burglary: 5700 Vine St, 6000 W Girard Av.
Robbery: 1300 Farrington Rd, 2200 N Hobart St, 100 N Peach St, 6300 W Girard Av.
Theft: 7500 City Av, 7600 City Av, 1700 Georges Ln, 7200 Haverford Av, 7500 Haverford Av, 5400 Hunter St, 5500 Hunter St, 5200 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 6200 Lebanon Av, 5800 Malvern Av, 6400 Malvern Av, 5900 Market St, 6000 Master St, 100 N 52nd St, 600 N 52nd St, 100 N 59th St, 1800 N 59th St, 400 N 63rd St, N 63rd St & Haverford Av, 400 N 64th St, 700 N 66th St, 1500 N Felton St, 400 N Gross St, 1400 N Ithan St, 300 N Salford St, 200 N Wanamaker St, 6000 Overbrook Av, 7300 Ruskin Rd, 5400 W Berks St, 5300 W Oxford St, 6000 W Oxford St, 1300 Westbury Dr, 7600 Woodbine Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1700 Aberdeen St, 200 Horton St, 6200 Jefferson St, 5500 Lansdowne Av, 6500 Lebanon Av, 1200 N 52nd St, 1700 N 53rd St, 200 N Daggett St, 100 N Peach St, 1500 N Wanamaker St, 7600 Overbrook Av, 6400 Pearl St (3 Incidents), 5800 Race St, 7500 Sherwood Rd, 5900 Summer St, 5900 W Oxford St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5300 Arlington St, 6400 Callowhill St, 5200 Filbert St, 5800 Filbert St, 6600 Lebanon Av, 5400 Market St (3 Incidents), 5500 Master St, 2100 Melvin St, 200 N 53rd St, 200 N 60th St, 200 N 61st St (4 Incidents), 1100 N 63rd St, 1000 N 65th St, 900 N 66th St, 1200 N Alden St, 1300 N Allison St, 400 N Daggett St, 1600 N Robinson St, 5600 Race St, 5400 Sharswood St, 5700 Vine St (2 Incidents), 5400 W Berks St, 6000 W Girard Av, 5400 W Montgomery Av, 6400 Woodbine Av.
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
