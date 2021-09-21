The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, September 10th, and Thursday, September 16th.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Rape: 1700 S Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Assault: 1200 Bainbridge St, 1100 Catharine St, 1400 E Passyunk Av, 1100 Morris St, 400 South St, 500 South St.
Burglary: 300 Christian St, 1300 Christian St, 1300 Morris St, 700 S 3rd St, 700 S 9th St.
Robbery: 500 S 4th St.
Theft: 1200 Bainbridge St, 700 E Passyunk Av, 600 Earp St, 1200 Ellsworth St, 1000 Lombard St, 300 Manton St, 0 Mifflin St (2 Incidents), 800 Mifflin St, 900 Morris St, 100 Pierce St, 1400 S 7th St (2 Incidents), 1600 S 7th St, 1600 S 8th St, 1400 S 10th St, 600 S Broad St, S Broad St & Morris St, 1500 S Camac St, 500 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1600 S Clarion St, 200 Sigel St, 700 South St, 400 Tasker St, 1300 Tasker St, 600 Washington Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 100 Bainbridge St, 300 Catharine St, 1000 Catharine St, 900 S 9th St, 1500 S Broad St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1100 E Passyunk Av, 1000 Federal St, 500 S 4th St, 1500 S Broad St, 200 South St, 1000 South St, 1300 South St.
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Assault: 100 Chestnut St, 300 Chestnut St, 1300 Chestnut St, 1300 Drury St (2 Incidents), 200 Market St, 300 Market St, 900 Market St (2 Incidents), 1000 Market St, 1200 Market St, 0 N 9th St, N 9th St & Market St, 700 Race St (2 Incidents), S 7th St & Market St, 100 S 10th St, 100 S 11th St, S 12th St & Market St, 1000 Spring Garden St, 1100 Spring Garden St, 1200 Walnut St.
Burglary: 100 S 13th St, 1200 Spruce St (2 Incidents).
Robbery: 1000 Chestnut St, 100 Market St, 1100 Market St, 1200 Market St, N 9th St & Spring St, 100 S Juniper St, 100 Spring Garden St, 1200 Spruce St.
Theft: 800 Arch St, 1000 Arch St, 1100 Arch St (2 Incidents), 1200 Arch St, 300 Chestnut St, 400 Chestnut St, 900 Chestnut St, 1000 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St (4 Incidents), 1300 Chestnut St, 1200 Filbert St, 1100 Locust St (4 Incidents), 1000 Market St, 1100 Market St, 1200 Market St, 1300 Market St (2 Incidents), 0 N 3rd St, 400 N 5th St (5 Incidents), 200 N 6th St (2 Incidents), 400 N 6th St, 200 N 8th St, 100 N 10th St, 100 N 11th St, 100 N Front St, 400 N Front St, 400 N Water St, 600 Pine St, 700 Race St (2 Incidents), 100 S Independence Mall W, 400 S 2nd St, 300 S 5th St (2 Incidents), 100 S 9th St, 200 S 13th St (2 Incidents), S 13th St & Chestnut St, 1200 Saint James St (2 Incidents), 1000 Spring Garden St, 800 Walnut St, 900 Walnut St, 300 York Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1100 Chestnut St, 1100 Market St, N 11th St & Wood St, 300 N 13th St, 1100 Pine St, 700 Race St, 1300 Spruce St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 100 Black Horse Ally, 1200 Chestnut St, 1300 Chestnut St, 1000 Market St, 200 N 3rd St, 400 N 5th St, 200 N 8th St, 300 N 13th St, 200 N Broad St, 200 S 10th St, 200 S 13th St.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 1600 Chestnut St, 1800 Chestnut St, 1500 Fairmount Av, 1500 Market St, 600 N 15th St, N 15th St & Cherry St, 200 N 18th St, 100 S 17th St, 1700 Sansom St, 1400 Spruce St, 1700 Wallace St, 1900 Wallace St.
Burglary: 1602-04 Locust St, 300 Alexander Ct, 1500 Chestnut St, 1700 Locust St, 2000 Market St, 1800 Pine St (2 Incidents), 300 S 24th St, 1500 Walnut St, 1900 Walnut St.
Robbery: 1700 Addison St, 1800 Green St, 600 N 15th St, 200 W Rittenhouse Sq, 1500 Wallace St.
Theft: 2100 Arch St, 2300 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1400 Chestnut St, 1500 Chestnut St, 1700 Chestnut St (5 Incidents), 2000 Chestnut St, 2000 Delancey Pl, 1900 Fairmount Av, 2300 Fairmount Av, 2000 Hamilton St, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1900 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1500 Market St, 1800 Market St, 1900 Market St (4 Incidents), 2000 Market St, 2200 Mount Vernon St, 200 N 16th St, N 17th St & Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, N 17th St & Spring Garden St, 100 N 18th St, 400 N 18th St, 400 N 20th St (2 Incidents), 0 N 23rd St, N Broad St & Mount Vernon St, 1700 North St, 1800 North St, 2000 Pennsylvania Av (5 Incidents), 2300 Race St, 0 S 15th St, 0 S 16th St (2 Incidents), 200 S 18th St (2 Incidents), 200 S 21st St, 400 S 24th St, 1600 Vine St, 1500 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 1700 Walnut St (3 Incidents), 1800 Walnut St, 2000 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1900 Chestnut St, 600 N 18th St, 500 N 21st St, 100 N 23rd St, S 22nd St & Walnut St, 100 S Broad St, 1900 Spring Garden St, 1900 Wallace St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1700 Chestnut St, 1900 Hamilton St, 1500 Ionic St, 0 N 15th St (2 Incidents), 300 N 15th St, 200 N 18th St, 200 N Broad St, 300 N Broad St (2 Incidents), 2400 Pennsylvania Av, 2000 Pine St, 2200 Pine St, 1500 Ranstead St, 200 S 20th St, 300 S Chadwick St, 2500 Spring Garden St (6 Incidents), 1400 Vine St (3 Incidents), 1500 Vine St, 1900 Wallace St, 600 Water Works Dr.
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Assault: 5700 Baltimore Av, 6000 Baltimore Av, 5600 Belmar St, 5500 Elliott St, 5300 Greenway Av, 5400 Kingsessing Av (2 Incidents), 5600 Kingsessing Av, 1600 S Lindenwood St (2 Incidents), 1400 S Vogdes St, 5700 Springfield Av (2 Incidents), 5900 Trinity St, 5400 Warrington Av.
Burglary: 5600 Kingsessing Av, 700 S 52nd St, 1000 S 55th St, 1500 S 55th St, 2400 S Frazier St, 2300 S Ithan St, 900 S Saint Bernard St.
Robbery: S 57th St & Hadfield St, 5700 Woodland Av.
Theft: 5200 Baltimore Av, 5800 Chester Av, 6000 Chester Av, 1300 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 5200 Kingsessing Av, 5700 Reedland St, 1300 S 50th St, 1600 S 52nd St, 1100 S 57th St, 1400 S 57th St, 1900 S Cecil St (2 Incidents), 1000 S Frazier St, 1200 S Saint Bernard St, 1400 S Vogdes St, 5700 Thomas Av, 5800 Woodland Av (2 Incidents).
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 6000 Chester Av, 5000 Grays Av, 5300 Malcolm St, 900 S 51st St, 1600 S 53rd St, 1700 S 54th St (2 Incidents), 1900 S Cecil St, 5400 Springfield Av, 5400 Warrington Av, 5700 Windsor St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1500 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 1200 Greylock St, 5700 Pentridge St, 5500 Regent St, 1200 S 50th St, 1400 S 52nd St, 1600 S 54th St, 5300 Yocum St.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Assault: 30th St Station @ 1 N 30th St, 4200 Haverford Av, 3500 Lancaster Av, 3700 Lancaster Av, 4000 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 4600 Lancaster Av, 3800 Mount Vernon St, 1100 N 41st St (2 Incidents), N 41st St & Poplar St, 600 N 42nd St, 900 N 42nd St, 800 N 43rd St, 900 N 47th St, 900 N 50th St, 4000 Ogden St, 4300 Powelton Av, 4900 Reno St.
Burglary: 700 N 38th St, 4900 Reno St.
Robbery: 3100 Hamilton St, 3500 Haverford Av, 5000 Westminster Av.
Theft: 3500 Baring St, 3600 Baring St, 3800 Brandywine St, 300 Busti St, 4000 Cambridge St, 3600 Hamilton St, 4200 Haverford Av, 3500 Lancaster Av, 4000 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 400 N 33rd St, N 33rd St & Race St, 100 N 34th St, 200 N 34th St (2 Incidents), 800 N Fallon St, 700 Union St, 3900 W Girard Av, 4300 Wallace St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5100 Arch St (2 Incidents), 3600 Lancaster Av, 3800 Lancaster Av, 4000 Lancaster Av, 4500 Mandela Way, 3800 Market St, 4500 Merion Av, N 33rd St & Brandywine St, 100 N 34th St, 600 N 52nd St, 500 N Creighton St, 700 N Dekalb St, 400 N Holly St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5100 Arch St (3 Incidents), 4400 Aspen St, 5000 Aspen St, 400 Busti St, 0 Dearborn St, 3500 Fairmount Av, 3900 Fairmount Av (2 Incidents), 2900 Market St (4 Incidents), 4000 Market St, 4400 Market St, 0 N 39th St, 800 N 46th St, N 52nd St & Market St, 500 N Creighton St, 800 N Fallon St, 600 N Shedwick St, 4400 Parrish St, 4100 W Girard Av.
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Rape: 1600 S 16th St, 1600 S Newkirk St.
Assault: 2600 Dickinson St, 1500 Ellsworth St (2 Incidents), 2000 Fitzwater St, 2300 Gerritt St, 3000 Grays Ferry Av, 2200 Moore St, 1400 Morris St, S 20th St & Morris St, 1000 S 21st St, 1400 S 23rd St, 1600 S 24th St, 1600 S 26th St, 1200 S 27th St (2 Incidents), 1600 S 27th St, 1300 S Bouvier St, 1300 S Carlisle St, 1600 South St, 1500 Washington Av.
Burglary: 500 S 20th St.
Robbery: 2100 Dickinson St.
Theft: 2100 Christian St, 2200 Cross St, 1500 Dorrance St, 1500 Fitzwater St, 3000 Grays Ferry Av, 2300 Madison Sq, 1400 Montrose St, 2100 Oakford St, 2900 Oakford St, 1700 S 16th St, 800 S 21st St, S 22nd St & South St, S 22nd St & South St, 800 S Broad St, 1000 S Broad St, 1100 S Broad St, 1200 S Bucknell St, 1600 S Dover St, 1300 S Lambert St, 1800 South St (2 Incidents), 2100 South St (2 Incidents), 2200 Washington Av, 2200 Watkins St, 3000 Wharton St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 18th&Bainbridge St, 1500 Christian St, 1200 Point Breeze Av, 1400 S 24th St, 1400 S 33rd St, 1600 S Marston St, 1500 South St, 2200 Wilder St, 2300 Wilder St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1700 Bainbridge St, 1800 Dickinson St, 1700 Federal St, 2000 Gerritt St, 2200 Kater St, 2100 Pierce St (2 Incidents), 1500 S 16th St, 1400 S 17th St, 1500 S 17th St, 1500 S 24th St, 1500 S Etting St (2 Incidents), 1700 S Taylor St, 3600 Sears St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Rape: 4200 Pine St.
Arson: 5600 Sansom St.
Assault: 4000 Baltimore Av, 5500 Baltimore Av, 3500 Chestnut St, 3900 Chestnut St, 4900 Chestnut St, 5100 Chestnut St, 5300 Chestnut St, 5400 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St, 6000 Chestnut St, 5000 Irving St, 5400 Irving St, 5600 Larchwood Av, 4000 Locust St, 5200 Ludlow St, 3300 Market St, 5000 Market St, 5300 Market St, 5500 Market St, 5900 Market St, 6100 Market St, N 57th St & Market St, 5400 Osage Av, S 40th St & Chestnut St, 200 S 54th St, 500 S 54th St, 800 S 56th St, S 58th St & Larchwood Av, 0 S Redfield St (2 Incidents), 0 S Yewdall St, 600 S Yewdall St, 5600 Sansom St, 3700 Spruce St, 5200 Walnut St, 6200 Walnut St, 4600 Woodland Av.
Burglary: 5000 Pine St, 200 S 59th St, 0 S 60th St, 100 S 60th St, 5000 Spruce St, 3900 Walnut St, 5500 Webster St.
Robbery: S 50th St & Spruce St, 0 S 52nd St, S 57th St & Sansom St.
Theft: 3900 Baltimore Av, 6100 Carpenter St, 5500 Cedar Av, 4900 Chestnut St, 400 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 300 Hanson St, 4800 Locust St, 5900 Locust St, 6100 Ludlow St, 3700 Market St, 4700 Market St (3 Incidents), 6200 Osage Av, 5100 Pine St, 5600 Rodman St, S 42nd St & Locust St, S 59th St & Washington Av, 100 S Ruby St, 4300 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 3400 Walnut St, 3700 Walnut St, 3900 Walnut St, 4000 Walnut St, 5000 Walnut St, 5900 Walnut St, 5600 Washington Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5800 Christian St, 4500 Market St, S 38th St & Walnut St, S 51st St & Larchwood Av, 600 S 60th St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 3800 Chestnut St, 5900 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 5800 Christian St (2 Incidents), 5200 Delancey St, 5100 Locust St, 5400 Locust St, 6000 Locust St, 6100 Locust St, 3900 Ludlow St (2 Incidents), 5500 Ludlow St, 4400 Market St, S 39th St & Ludlow St, 100 S 48th St, 500 S 52nd St, S 58th St & Pine St, 200 S 59th St, 100 S 60th St, 0 S Conestoga St, 200 S Ithan St, 5100 Sansom St, 4000 Walnut St, 5200 Walnut St, 6100 Walnut St, 6200 Walnut St.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Homicide: 600 N 54th St.
Rape: 6000 Overbrook Av.
Assault: 6500 Callowhill St, 5600 Cherry St, 5300 Gainor Rd, 5600 Gainor Rd, 5800 Haverford Av, 6400 Haverford Av, 7500 Haverford Av (2 Incidents), 5300 Jefferson St, 5900 Lansdowne Av, 6500 Lebanon Av, 6700 Leeds St, 5200 Market St (2 Incidents), 5800 Master St, 0 N 54th St, 1600 N 55th St (3 Incidents), N 57th St & W Girard Av, N 58th St & Race St, 1400 N 59th St, 0 N 60th St, 400 N 65th St, 900 N 65th St, 1300 N 75th St, 1500 N Alden St, 0 N Felton St, 1500 N Frazier St, 200 N Hobart St, 400 N Redfield St, 0 N Salford St, 6300 Overbrook Av, 7500 Overbrook Av, 5200 Parkside Av, 5400 Pennsgrove St, 6000 Race St, 6200 Race St, 5500 Spring St, 5700 Summer St, 5200 W Girard Av, 5400 W Girard Av, 5300 W Stiles St, 5500 W Thompson St, 1500 Westend Dr.
Burglary: 6600 Lansdowne Av, 600 N 66th St, 1700 N Lindenwood St, 5700 Wynnefield Av.
Robbery: 5900 Market St, 6200 Master St, S 58th St & Market St.
Theft: 6100 Arch St, 6000 Drexel Rd, 400 Edgemore Rd, 1700 Georges La, 5200 Haverford Av, 7500 Haverford Av, 300 Horton St, 5400 Jefferson St (2 Incidents), 6000 Kershaw St, 5400 Lancaster Av, 6100 Lancaster Av, 6100 Market St, 5400 Master St, 5400 Media St, 1300 N 52nd St, N 52nd St & Lancaster Av, 1200 N 53rd St, 2300 N 58th St (2 Incidents), 1700 N 59th St, 100 N 63rd St, 200 N 65th St, 900 N 68th St, 1400 N 75th St, 200 N Alden St, 0 N Hirst St, 1400 N Ithan St, 6300 Overbrook Av, 1600 Pennington Rd, 5500 Poplar St, 7400 Rhoads St, 5200 Vine St, 6000 Vine St, 5500 W Thompson St, 7400 Woodbine Av, 5600 Wyalusing Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 6300 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 5700 Malvern Av, 1500 N 54th St, 1900 N 54th St, 600 N 56th St, 1600 N 57th St, 0 N Salford St, 7400 Rhoads St, 6400 Vine St, 7600 Wyndale Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5600 Arlington St, 6200 Callowhill St, 5200 Lancaster Av, 6100 Lancaster Av, 6600 Lebanon Av, 5900 Malvern Av, 0 N 52nd St, 1700 N 61st St, 500 N 63rd St, 500 N 67th St, 1200 N Allison St, 200 N Daggett St, 2100 N Wanamaker St, 5500 Summer Pl, 6000 Vine St (2 Incidents), 5400 W Berks St (3 Incidents), 5400 W Montgomery Av, 5500 W Thompson St, 5200 Warren St, 5400 Woodcrest Av (2 Incidents).
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.