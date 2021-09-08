The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, August 27th, and Thursday, September 2nd.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Rape: 1600 S 9th St, 700 S Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Assault: 500 Cross St, 1800 E Passyunk Av, 900 Ellsworth St, 500 Kauffman St, 1100 S 9th St (3 Incidents), 500 S 13th St, 1500 S Iseminger St, 400 Sigel St.
Burglary: 1500 S 11th St.
Robbery: 1400 E Passyunk Av, 1100 S Front St.
Theft: 700 E Passyunk Av, 1400 E Passyunk Av (2 Incidents), 100 Ellsworth St, 500 Ellsworth St, 800 Federal St, 1100 Greenwich St, 200 Montrose St, 1100 Montrose St, 700 Morris St, 0 Queen St, 600 Reed St, 800 S 2nd St, 1800 S 2nd St, 1300 S 4th St, 1600 S 5th St, 1800 S 5th St, 1400 S 7th St, 900 S 8th St, 1400 S 10th St, S Broad St & Tasker St, 1600 S Clarion St (2 Incidents), 700 S Front St, 100 Sigel St, 300 Sigel St, 100 Tasker St, 200 Watkins St, 500 Wharton St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 600 E Passyunk Av, 900 S 5th St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1300 Lombard St, 400 Reed St, S 4th St & Washington Av, 1200 S 6th St (2 Incidents), 700 S 13th St, 600 S Orianna St (2 Incidents).
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Rape: 1200 Vine St.
Assault: 800 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St, 1200 Chestnut St, 1000 Cuthbert St, 1300 Filbert St, 0 Letitia St, 1000 Market St, N 2nd St & Spring Garden St, 100 N 9th St, 200 N 9th St, N 11th St & Market St, 1200 Race St, 400 S 9th St, S 11th St & Chestnut St, S 13th St & Chancellor St, 900 Spring St, 800 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 1000 Vine St, 600 Walnut St, 900 Walnut St, 1200 Walnut St.
Burglary: 400 N 7th St, 1000 Ridge Av.
Robbery: N 8th St & Callowhill St, 200 N 9th St (2 Incidents), S 12th St & Lombard St.
Theft: 300 Arch St, 900 Arch St, 1000 Arch St, 1100 Arch St, 1100 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1300 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 100 Delancey St, 1100 Locust St (8 Incidents), 200 Market St, 700 Market St, 900 Market St (2 Incidents), 1000 Market St, 1100 Market St, 1300 Market St (2 Incidents), 400 N 5th St, 0 N 9th St (2 Incidents), 200 N 11th St, 300 N Broad St (2 Incidents), 400 N Front St, 1300 Pine St, 400 S 2nd St, 200 S 6th St, 200 S 13th St (2 Incidents), 0 S Broad St, 400 S Broad St, S Broad St & Locust St, 0 S Front St, 1300 Sansom St, 1200 Spring Garden St, 1200 Summer St, 1100 Vine St, 1000 Walnut St, 1300 Walnut St (3 Incidents).
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 400 Arch St, 1000 Arch St (2 Incidents), 200 Chestnut St, 900 Filbert St, 1300 Locust St, 1100 Market St, 400 N 9th St, 0 N Juniper St, 600 Spruce St, 400 Vine St, 400 Walnut St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1200 Arch St, 800 Chestnut St, 1000 Filbert St, 1100 Locust St (2 Incidents), 1200 Locust St, 200 N 11th St, 500 Pine St, 200 S 9th St, 300 S Broad St, 1100 Spring Garden St, 1000 Spruce St.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1900 Market St, 2100 Market St, 100 N 20th St, 400 N Broad St, S 15th St & Market St, S 17th St & Walnut St, S Broad St & Walnut St, 1600 Sansom St, 2500 Spring Garden St, 1400 Spruce St.
Burglary: 2000 Fairmount Av (2 Incidents), 1800 Green St, 1800 John F Kennedy Blvd, 600 N 18th St, 100 S Broad St.
Robbery: 1500 Walnut St, 1600 Walnut St.
Theft: 2800 Anne Dharnoncourt Way, 1900 Arch St, 1700 Brandywine St, 1800 Cherry St, 1500 Chestnut St, 1700 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1900 Chestnut St, 1900 Fairmount Av, 2000 Hamilton St, 1600 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1500 Locust St, 1700 Market St, 2000 Market St, 1400 Melon St, 1400 Mount Vernon St, 200 N 16th St, 600 N 16th St, 100 N 20th St, N 21st St & Arch St, 0 N 23rd St, 400 N Broad St, 100 N Van Pelt St (2 Incidents), 2200 Park Towne Pl, 2000 Pennsylvania Av (3 Incidents), 2300 Pennsylvania Av, 200 S 15th St, 0 S 16th St, 400 S 16th St, S 16th St & Sansom St, 100 S 17th St (2 Incidents), 200 S 18th St, S 24th St & Pine St, 1400 Sansom St, 1500 Sansom St (2 Incidents), 1500 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 1800 Spruce St, 200 W Rittenhouse Sq, 2100 Walnut St, 1700 Waverly St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 100 N Broad St (2 Incidents), 1500 Spring Garden St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 15th St & Market St, 1500 Arch St, 2200 Arch St, 1400 Chestnut St, 1500 Hamilton St, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1400 Locust St, 0 N 15th St (5 Incidents), 300 N 15th St, 700 N 16th St, 200 N 21st St, N 22nd St & Winter St, 0 N 23rd St, 200 N Broad St, 300 N Broad St (2 Incidents), 200 S 16th St, 100 S 18th St, 1500 Sansom St, 1600 Sansom St, 2500 Spring Garden St (5 Incidents), 1400 Vine St (2 Incidents), 1500 Vine St.
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Rape: 5100 Chester Av.
Assault: 5400 Angora Ter, 5800 Angora Ter, 5000 Baltimore Av (2 Incidents), 5300 Baltimore Av, 5500 Chester Av, 1100 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 5100 Florence Av, 5200 Florence Av, 5000 Greenway Av, 5300 Kingsessing Av, 700 S 52nd St, 1400 S 53rd St, 1800 S 54th St, 2000 S 54th St, S 57th St & Willows Av, 1200 S 58th St, 2000 S Cecil St, 1600 S Ithan St, 1300 S Paxon St, 5800 Trinity St, 5900 Warrington Av, 5700 Wheeler St, 5000 Woodland Av.
Theft: 5800 Elmwood Av, 700 S 52nd St, 1100 S 52nd St, 900 S 54th St, 1300 S 57th St, 2100 S 58th St, 1700 S Frazier St, 2300 S Ithan St, 1400 S Paxon St, 6000 Theodore St, 5300 Willows Av, 5000 Woodland Av, 5800 Woodland Av (2 Incidents).
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 6000 Cedarhurst St, 5200 Florence Av (2 Incidents), 5900 Lindbergh Blvd, 5500 Pentridge St, 1800 S 57th St, 1300 S Ruby St, 5400 Willows Av, 5300 Woodland Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5600 Beaumont St, 5900 Chester Av, 5400 Lindberg Blvd, 5300 Paschall Av, 5100 Pentridge St, S 51st St & Woodland Av, 1000 S 53rd St, 1200 S 53rd St, 1300 S 54th St, 1500 S 55th St, 1300 S 56th St, 1800 S 56th St, S 58th St & Elmwood Av, 1400 S Allison St, 2300 S Ithan St (2 Incidents), 1900 S Redfield St, 1900 S Salford St (2 Incidents), 1600 S Yewdall St, 5400 Warrington Av.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Homicide: 3700 Aspen St.
Assault: 300 Busti St, 3900 Lancaster Av, 4000 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 4500 Lancaster Av, 500 N 33rd St, N 39th St & Fairmount Av, 0 N 40th St, N 40th St & Brown St, N 41st St & Lancaster Av, N 41st St & Market St, 200 N 52nd St, 800 N Fallon St, 500 N Paxon St, 4900 Olive St, 3800 Reno St, 3600 Spring Garden St, 600 Union St, 3900 Wyalusing Av.
Burglary: 3400 Race St.
Robbery: 4000 Lancaster Av, N 36th St & Warren St, N 52nd St & Wyalusing Av.
Theft: 5100 Brown St, 3500 Fairmount Av, 5100 Haverford Av, 4500 Lancaster Av, 3600 Market St, 400 N 33rd St, 100 N 36th St, N 36th St & Warren St, N 41st St & Lancaster Av, 4900 Ogden St, 4100 Parrish St, 3400 Powelton Av, 3400 Race St, 4200 W Girard Av, 3700 Wallace St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 4000 Haverford Av, 3700 Lancaster Av, 3400 Market St, 300 N 41st St, 700 N 43rd St, 900 N 48th St, 4100 Westminster Av, 4900 Wyalusing Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 800 N 41st St, N 52nd St & Arch St, N 52nd St & W Girard Av, 500 N Creighton St, 800 Union St, 4600 W Girard Av.
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 1400 Christian St, 2000 Fitzwater St, 2000 Morris St, 2700 Reed St, 1500 S 26th St, 800 S Broad St, 1100 S Broad St, 3200 Tasker St.
Burglary: 2500 Annin St (2 Incidents), 2100 Dickinson St, 2400 Federal St, 2000 Lombard St.
Robbery: 1500 Alter St, 2100 Dickinson St, 1700 S Broad St.
Theft: 1500 Dickinson St, 1700 Dorrance St, 2200 Earp St, 1700 Reed St, 900 S 21st St, 800 S 24th St, 900 S 24th St, 1300 S 24th St, 1200 S 25th St, 1500 S 26th St, 1200 S 33rd St, 1000 S Broad St, S Broad St & Washington Av, 1300 S Hicks St, 800 S Mole St, 1500 South St, 1800 South St, 2600 South St, 1400 Washington Av (2 Incidents), 1700 Washington Av, 2500 Wharton St, 2800 Wharton St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1500 Dickinson St, 1500 S Bailey St, 1400 S Broad St, 1800 Tasker St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 2100 Dickinson St, 1500 Federal St, 3000 Grays Ferry Av, 2300 Naudain St, 1500 S 16th St, 1700 S 16th St, 1200 S 20th St, 1500 S 26th St, 1700 S 28th St, 1700 S 29th St, 1000 S Broad St, 1300 S Hicks St, 2100 South St, 2900 Wharton St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Rape: 6000 Chestnut St, 3900 Irving St.
Arson: 5700 Walnut St.
Assault: 5400 Baltimore Av, 5500 Baltimore Av, 5500 Chancellor St, 4300 Chestnut St, 5900 Christian St, Cobbs Creek Pkwy & Walnut St, 5400 Delancey St, 5000 Larchwood Av, 6200 Larchwood Av, 4800 Locust St, 6000 Ludlow St, 3400 Market St, 6000 Market St, N 40th St & Market St (2 Incidents), N 40th St & Market St, 5400 Norfolk St, 5900 Osage Av, 4500 Pine St, 5500 Pine St, 400 S 40th St, S 41st St & Chestnut St, 600 S 43rd St, 0 S 46th St, S 46th St & Locust St, S 52nd St & Pine St, 100 S 55th St, 0 S 59th St, S 60th St & Walton Av, S 61st St & Locust St, 0 S 62nd St, 4900 Sansom St, 5100 Sansom St, 6100 Sansom St, 5100 Spruce St, 5200 Walnut St, 5800 Walnut St, 5400 Webster St (2 Incidents).
Burglary: 4300 Chestnut St, 5700 Pemberton St, 0 S 52nd St, 4500 Spruce St, 4800 Spruce St, 5600 Walnut St.
Robbery: 6100 Chestnut St, S 57th St & Hazel Av, 4200 Walnut St.
Theft: 5200 Addison St, 4900 Chancellor St, 4100 Chester Av, 3600 Chestnut St, 4400 Chestnut St, 5400 Chestnut St, 5500 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 6200 Chestnut St, 5200 Irving St, 6100 Irving St, 4700 Kingsessing Av, 3600 Locust Walk, 5900 Market St, 5000 Osage Av, 5300 Osage Av, 4200 Pine St, 4800 Regent St, 200 S 34th St, 100 S 40th St, 500 S 41st St, 100 S 46th St, 600 S 52nd St, 100 S 56th St, 700 S Cecil St, 500 S Conestoga St, 200 Saint Marks Sq, 5800 Sansom St, 4400 Spruce St, 4600 Spruce St, 4800 Spruce St, 3400 Walnut St, 3600 Walnut St, 3900 Walnut St (3 Incidents), 4500 Walnut St, 4100 Woodland Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5200 Larchwood Av, 5500 Ludlow St, 200 S 44th St, 700 S 51st St, S 51st St & Spruce St, 200 S 53rd St, 200 S 57th St, 500 S Conestoga St, 5900 Spruce St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 4800 Baltimore Av, 4700 Cedar Av, 5100 Chestnut St, 5800 Christian St, 5000 Ludlow St, 5900 Pine St, 200 S 34th St, 300 S 52nd St, 500 S 54th St, 100 S 55th St, S 55th St & Christian St, 700 S Cecil St, 500 S Salford St (3 Incidents), 6200 Sansom St, 4900 Walnut St, 5000 Walton Av, 5500 Webster St.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Arson: 6000 Master St.
Assault: 5200 Arch St, 6200 Arch St, 5400 Arlington St, 7600 Brockton Rd, 6100 Callowhill St, 5300 Euclid St, 5600 Girard Av, 5200 Harlan St (2 Incidents), 5500 Haverford Av, 6500 Haverford Av, 5800 Lansdowne Av, 5400 Lebanon Av, 1400 N 52nd St, 400 N 53rd St (2 Incidents), 600 N 53rd St (2 Incidents), 400 N 54th St, 500 N 55th St, 1700 N 55th St, 500 N 56th St, 400 N 57th St, 1700 N 59th St, 100 N 60th St, 1200 N 60th St, 1500 N 62nd St, 0 N 63rd St, N 63rd St & Lancaster Av, 600 N 66th St, 1100 N 66th St, 500 N 67th St, 1500 N Conestoga St, 200 N Felton St, 1400 N Felton St, 100 N Peach St, 1500 N Robinson St, 200 N Salford St, 100 N Wilton St, 6500 Race St, 5900 Summer St (2 Incidents), 6100 W Oxford St, 5500 Wyalusing Av, 5400 Wynnefield Av.
Burglary: 5900 Lancaster Av, 5200 Master St, 5400 Media St, 100 N 52nd St.
Theft: 6000 Haddington Ln, 5400 Harlan St, 5200 Jefferson St, 5300 Market St, 5400 Morse St, 2000 N 52nd St, 600 N 54th St, 1200 N 54th St, 1400 N 54th St, 0 N 59th St, 500 N 59th St, N 59th St & Upland Way, 300 N 61st St, 1700 N 62nd St, 300 N 63rd St, 1600 N Felton St, 0 N Millick St, 100 N Wanamaker St, 5200 Pennsgrove St, 1300 Pennwood Rd, 5300 Race St, 6200 Race St, 6300 Summer St, 5600 Vine St, 6000 W Girard Av, 5700 W Oxford St, 6100 W Oxford St, 5400 Wynnefield Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5600 Appletree St, 5800 Arch St, 1800 Ashurst Rd, 7400 Brockton Rd, 6300 Lancaster Av, 5100 Lebanon Av, 5300 Master St, 200 N 54th St, 600 N 55th St, 1400 N 55th St, 0 N 59th St, 1200 N 60th St, 1600 N 77th St, 1500 N Alden St, 1600 N Allison St, 200 N Felton St, 1400 N Redfield St, 6400 Pearl St, 5900 W Girard Av (2 Incidents).
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1700 Aberdeen St, 5600 Arlington St, 5400 Euclid St, 6000 Jefferson St, 6500 Lansdowne Av (2 Incidents), 1200 Marlyn Rd, 5300 Media St, 1300 N 52nd St, 500 N 56th St, 100 N 60th St, 1200 N 60th St, 1400 N 62nd St, 1600 N Edgewood St, 1400 N Ithan St, 1700 N Redfield St, 100 N Robinson St, 100 N Ruby St, 300 N Simpson St, 6100 W Oxford St, 5200 W Thompson St, 5500 W Thompson St.
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
