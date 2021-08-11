The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, July 30th, and Thursday, August 8th.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Assault: 400 Bainbridge St, 700 Catharine St, 200 Mc Clellan St, 500 S 2nd St, 1600 S 2nd St, 900 S 5th St, 1100 S 9th St (2 Incidents), 1500 S 9th St (2 Incidents), 800 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1300 S Hancock St, 900 S Orianna St, 100 South St, 300 Washington Av.
Burglary: 1100 S 12th St.
Robbery: 300 Monroe St, 1200 Tasker St.
Theft: 200 Bainbridge St, 800 Christian St, 500 Cross St, 700 E Passyunk Av (4 Incidents), 1500 E Passyunk Av, 1200 Kater St, 700 Pemberton St, 400 Pierce St, S 4th St & Moore St, 800 S 5th St, 800 S American St, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1100 S Front St, 1300 S Front St, 900 South St (2 Incidents), 1100 Washington Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 600 Dickinson St, 900 S 4th St, 1800 S 5th St, 500 Sigel St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 100 Christian St, 1000 Christian St, 1300 E Passyunk Av, 1600 E Passyunk Av, 200 Head House Ct, 500 Lombard St, 200 Monroe St, 1200 S 7th St, 1500 S 9th St, 800 S 13th St, 900 S Bodine St, 400 South St, 500 South St, 800 South St, 100 Wilder St.
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Rape: 1100 Pine St.
Assault: 1200 Chestnut St, 1200 Locust St, 1200 Ludlow St, 200 Market St, N 2nd St & Market St, 1300 Pine St, 1300 Race St, S 12th St & Chestnut St, 300 S Broad St (2 Incidents), 100 S Front St, 1000 Waverly St.
Burglary: 300 Delancey St, 400 Locust St, 0 N 3rd St, 800 Pine St, 200 Race St (2 Incidents), 1000 Spring Garden St, 1100 Spruce St.
Robbery: 1000 Arch St, 900 Cherry St, 1200 Locust St, N 10th St & Arch St, S 5th St & Pine St, 400 Spring Garden St, 1200 Spring Garden St.
Theft: 600 Addison St (2 Incidents), 1000 Arch St, 1100 Arch St, 1300 Arch St, 100 Callowhill St, 400 Chestnut St, 1000 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St (4 Incidents), 1300 Chestnut St, 1000 Filbert St, 900 Irving St, 1100 Locust St (4 Incidents), 200 Market St, 900 Market St, 1000 Market St (2 Incidents), 1100 Market St, 1200 Market St, 1300 Market St (2 Incidents), N 4th St & Spring Garden St, 400 N 5th St (2 Incidents), 100 N 10th St, 500 N Broad St, 500 N Front St, 400 Race St, 1000 Race St, 1200 Race St, 400 S 2nd St, 300 S 5th St, 200 S 11th St, S 11th St & Locust St, 200 S 13th St, 0 S Independence Mall E, 1200 Saint James St, 800 Spruce St, 1200 Spruce St, 200 Vine St, 1000 Vine St, 1200 Vine St, 1100 Walnut St, 1200 Walnut St, 400 Wood St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1300 Market St, N 13th St & Race St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1000 Cherry St, 600 Chestnut St, 1000 Chestnut St, 1200 Market St, 300 N 13th St, N Franklin St & Vine St (2 Incidents), 700 Race St.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 1400 Arch St, 1500 Arch St (3 Incidents), 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1800 Chestnut St, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd (3 Incidents), 400 N 18th St, 0 N 22nd St, 0 S 15th St, S 15th St & Locust St, 100 S 18th St, 200 S 20th St.
Burglary: 100 S 19th St, 200 S 21st St, 200 S 25th St, 1900 Spring Garden St.
Robbery: 1600 Green St, 500 N 17th St, 100 N 18th St, S 16th St & Locust St, 1500 Spruce St.
Theft: 1900 Arch St, 1600 Chancellor St (2 Incidents), 1600 Chestnut St (3 Incidents), 1700 Chestnut St, 1800 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1900 Fairmount Av (3 Incidents), 2300 Green St, 1500 Hamilton St, 1400 Locust St, 1500 Locust St, 2000 Market St, 500 N 17th St, N 17th St & Spring Garden St, 500 N 21st St, 0 N 23rd St (2 Incidents), N 23rd St & Arch St, 400 N Broad St (3 Incidents), 0 S 16th St (2 Incidents), 300 S 17th St, S 18th St & Walnut St, S 19th St & Chestnut St, 100 S 21st St, 400 S Capitol St, 2000 Sansom St, 2300 Sansom St, 2500 Spring Garden St (2 Incidents), 1500 Spruce St (6 Incidents), 200 W Rittenhouse Sq, 1500 Wallace St, 2200 Wallace St, 1900 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1500 Chestnut St, 1400 Locust St, 1500 Locust St, 1700 Locust St, N 15th St & John F Kennedy Blvd, N 16th St & Callowhill St, 200 S 17th St, 200 S 25th St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1800 Callowhill St, 1600 Chancellor St, 1800 Cherry St, 1500 Latimer St, 0 N 15th St (2 Incidents), 2400 Pennsylvania Av, 1500 Ranstead St (2 Incidents), 100 S 20th St, 2500 Spring Garden St (7 Incidents), 1500 Vine St.
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Assault: 5400 Angora Ter, 5700 Belmar St, 5500 Chester Av, 5200 Grays Av, 5800 Pentridge St, 5200 Reinhard St, 1500 S 58th St, 1900 S Salford St, 5000 Springfield Av, 5800 Warrington Av, 5600 Windsor St, 5300 Yocum St.
Burglary: 1700 S 53rd St.
Theft: 7800 Bartram Av, 5000 Grays Av, 5200 Grays Av (2 Incidents), 1200 Greylock St, 5300 Lindbergh Blvd, 5500 Linmore Av, 900 S 55th St, 1600 S 57th St, 2400 S 57th St, 1600 S Conestoga St, 1600 S Yewdall St, 5100 Warrington Av, 5400 Willows Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5900 Belmar St, 6000 Chester Av, 1700 S Conestoga St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5600 Broomall St, 5700 Chester Av, 6000 Chester Av, 5300 Grays Av (2 Incidents), 5200 Greenway Av (2 Incidents), 1100 S 52nd St (2 Incidents), S 55th St & Thomas Av (2 Incidents), 1400 S 57th St, 2600 S 60th St, 1300 S Paxon St, 1200 S Peach St, 5400 Warrington Av, 5200 Woodland Av.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Arson: 700 N Preston St.
Assault: 3800 Brown St, 300 Busti St, 100 Dearborn St, 4400 Holden St, 3800 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 3900 Lancaster Av, 4600 Lancaster Av, 800 Lex St, 3500 Mantua Av, 4200 Market St, 1100 N 41st St, N 41st St & Powelton Av, 200 N Creighton St, 800 N Markoe St, 3900 Reno St, 3600 Spring Garden St, 4100 W Girard Av.
Burglary: 300 N 32nd St, 400 N 32nd St, 4200 Parrish St, 4300 Westminster Av.
Robbery: 4400 Fairmount Av, 4400 Holden St, 1000 N 42nd St, 800 N 46th St, 3800 Spring Garden St, 700 Union St, 3900 Wallace St.
Theft: 3200 Arch St, 4900 Aspen St, 3700 Baring St (2 Incidents), 3800 Fairmount Av, 3700 Hamilton St, 4100 Lancaster Av, 3200 Mantua Av, 600 N 34th St, 300 N 37th St, 600 N 37th St, 400 N 40th St (3 Incidents), 900 N 48th St, 3200 Powelton Av, 4200 Powelton Av, 5000 Race St, 3500 Spring Garden St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 900 Farson St, 400 N 40th St, 400 N 50th St, 700 N Markoe St, 800 N Markoe St, 4800 Ogden St, 4200 Pennsgrove St, 4100 W Girard Av, 3900 W Ogden St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 4800 Brown St, 4400 Holden St, 2900 Market St, 600 May Pl, 300 N 34th St, 0 N 39th St, 300 N 40th St, 700 N 40th St, 600 N 41st St (4 Incidents), 0 N 46th St, 100 N Paxon St, 600 N Preston St, 5100 Race St, 600 Union St, 4900 Westminster Av.
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 1600 Lombard St, 1600 S 26th St, S 28th St & Grays Ferry Av, S 32nd St & Reed St, 1200 S 35th St, 1600 S Broad St, 1400 S Chadwick St, 1500 S Corlies St, 2600 South St, 2100 Wharton St, 3500 Wharton St.
Burglary: 1800 Reed St, 2000 Washington Av.
Robbery: 1500 Washington Av.
Theft: 2200 Christian St, 2000 Fitzwater St, 1800 Gerritt St, 2800 Grays Ferry Av, 1800 Lombard St, 1700 Manton St, 1300 Point Breeze Av (2 Incidents), 1000 S 18th St, S 20th St & Fernon St, 1100 S 22nd St, 1200 S 23rd St, 1300 S 28th St, 1200 S 33rd St, 1000 S Bouvier St, 1000 S Broad St (3 Incidents), 1500 S Broad St, 1300 S Corlies St, 1600 S Hicks St, 2700 Sears St, 1400 Washington Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1600 Catharine St, 2700 Dickinson St, 1500 S Capitol St, 1300 Schuylkill Av, 2200 Tasker St, 1900 Wilder St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1800 Fernon St, 2300 Fernon St, 1800 Morris St, 2300 Oakford St, 700 S 15th St, 1300 S 23rd St, 1200 S 24th St, 1400 S 27th St, S 29th St & Tasker St, 1100 S Broad St, 1500 S Etting St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Arson: 200 S Edgewood St.
Assault: 5700 Catharine St, 5800 Catharine St, 5900 Cedar Av, 5500 Chancellor St, 3900 Chestnut St, 4000 Chestnut St, 6200 Chestnut St, 5400 Locust St, 5600 Pemberton St, S 40th St & Locust St, 700 S 52nd St, 500 S 54th St, S 54th St & Catharine St, 400 S 56th St, 900 S 60th St, 1100 S 60th St, S 60th St & Ludlow St, 200 S Edgewood St.
Burglary: 6000 Cedar Av, 4400 Larchwood Av, 500 S 41st St, 200 S 52nd St.
Robbery: S 43rd St & Larchwood Av, 500 S 51st St, S 60th St & Ludlow St, 4800 Spruce St.
Theft: 5700 Cedar Av, 3900 Chestnut St, 4800 Chestnut St, 6200 Ellsworth St, 5900 Hazel Av, 3900 Irving St, 5800 Larchwood Av, 5100 Ludlow St, 6000 Ludlow St, 3300 Market St, 6200 Market St, 3900 Pine St, S 43rd St & Walnut St, S 45th St & Chestnut St, 1000 S 46th St, 500 S 48th St, 1400 S 48th St, 200 S 50th St, 100 S 51st St, S 60th St & Market St, 200 S Cecil St, 6200 Sansom St, 300 University Av, 3400 Walnut St, 3900 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 4100 Walnut St, 5400 Walnut St, 5500 Walnut St, 5600 Walnut St, 5700 Walton Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5700 Catharine St, 5300 Chestnut St, 6000 Ludlow St, N 46th St & Market St, 5200 Spruce St, 6000 Walton Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5400 Baltimore Av, 5100 Catharine St, 5700 Catharine St, 5200 Chancellor St, 4300 Chester Av, 5400 Delancey St, 5500 Hazel Av, 3900 Ludlow St (2 Incidents), 4600 Ludlow St (2 Incidents), 6000 Ludlow St, 4000 Market St (2 Incidents), 5200 Osage Av, 5900 Osage Av, 5700 Pine St, S 39th St & Ludlow St, 1200 S 46th St, S 46th St & Pine St, S 48th St & Baltimore Av, 500 S 52nd St, S 52nd St & Ludlow St, S 52nd St & Rodman St, 600 S 57th St, 700 S 58th St, 200 S Cecil St, 5000 Spruce St, 5900 Spruce St, 4100 Walnut St, 5700 Walton Av.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Rape: 6300 Haverford Av.
Assault: 5800 Arch St, 5700 Filbert St, 5300 Haverford Av, 6000 Kershaw St, 5400 Master St, 500 N 55th St, 1400 N 55th St, 1200 N 56th St, 600 N 57th St, 0 N 58th St, 1900 N 59th St, 1500 N 61st St, 1300 N 75th St, N 75th St & Lansdowne Av, N 75th St & Lansdowne Av, 1500 N Alden St, 1600 N Allison St, 1700 N Edgewood St, 0 N Hirst St, 0 N Ithan St, 200 N Robinson St, 200 N Simpson St, 200 N Wanamaker St, 6100 Nassau Rd, 5500 Race St, 7400 Ruskin Rd, 7600 Sherwood Rd (2 Incidents), 6000 Spring St (2 Incidents), 6200 Vine St, 5800 W Thompson St (2 Incidents), 6300 Woodbine Av, 7700 Woodbine Av.
Burglary: 6700 Lansdowne Av, 1000 Marlyn Rd, 1400 N Conestoga St, 1400 N Robinson St, 5800 Vine St.
Robbery: 5200 Euclid St, 5500 Lansdowne Av, 6100 Nassau Rd, 5500 W Thompson St.
Theft: 6300 Callowhill St, 7500 City Av, 5700 Lansdowne Av, 5300 Market St, 5400 Morse St, 1200 N 52nd St, 600 N 57th St, 1500 N 58th St, 0 N 60th St, 1200 N 60th St, 1100 N 63rd St (2 Incidents), 400 N 65th St, 0 N Frazier St, 1400 N Hirst St, 300 N Simpson St, 300 N Wilton St, 7300 Ruskin Rd, 1900 Upland Way, 6400 Vine St, 5800 W Girard Av, 5800 W Thompson St, 700 Wynnewood Rd, 800 Wynnewood Rd (2 Incidents).
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5300 Diamond St, 1300 Farrington Rd, 5300 Gainor Rd, 6000 Haverford Av, 5700 Hunter St, 5900 Lansdowne Av, 5700 Malvern Av, 6400 Malvern Av, 100 N 56th St, 1400 N 56th St, 500 N 58th St, 0 N 63rd St (2 Incidents), 700 N 66th St, 300 N Edgewood St, 1200 N Frazier St, 1200 N Redfield St, 200 N Salford St, 6000 Spring St, 5800 Vine St (2 Incidents), 6500 W Girard Av
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5600 Arch St, 5800 Arch St (2 Incidents), 5200 Gainor Rd, 5600 Haddington La, 5700 Haverford Av (2 Incidents), 5200 Lancaster Av, 5300 Lancaster Av, 6600 Malvern Av, 6200 Master St, 1200 N 54th St, 200 N 57th St, 0 N 59th St (2 Incidents), 1800 N 59th St, 1900 N 60th St, 1500 N 62nd St, 800 N 63rd St, 1900 N 76th St, 200 N Avondale St, 1400 N Edgewood St, 0 N Felton St, 0 N Hirst St, 1400 N Wanamaker St, 6100 Race St, 6200 Race St, 300 Sickels Way, 5700 Vine St, 6000 Vine St, 5200 W Berks St, 6000 W Girard Av, 5800 W Thompson St, 7000 Woodbine Av, 6000 Woodcrest Av, 900 Wynnewood Rd.
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.