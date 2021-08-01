The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, July 23rd, and Thursday, July 29th.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Arson: 100 South St.
Assault: 1000 Reed St, S 10th St & Reed St, 500 S Broad St, 700 Sigel St, 400 South St, 600 South St, 900 Washington Av (2 Incidents), 900 Watkins St (2 Incidents).
Theft: 1200 Alter St, 100 Carpenter St, 1300 Christian St, 700 Clymer St, 700 E Passyunk Av (2 Incidents), 800 Lombard St, 100 Mifflin St, 900 Rodman St, S 4th St & Kater St, 1100 S 10th St, 1200 S 11th St, 600 S American St, 1400 S Broad St, 1500 S Broad St, 1100 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1300 S Hancock St, 200 South St, 400 South St, 500 South St, 1000 South St, 200 Watkins St, 1200 Wharton St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1600 E Moyamensing Av, 800 Fitzwater St, 1200 Fitzwater St, 800 Mifflin St, 900 S 2nd St, 900 S 4th St, 1700 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 100 Watkins St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1000 Catharine St, 600 Christian St, 1600 E Moyamensing Av, 100 Federal St, 600 Kimball St, 800 S 3rd St (2 Incidents), 900 S 4th St, 700 S 12th St, 800 S Front St, 1400 S Juniper St, 1300 S Lawrence St (2 Incidents), 600 South St, 1000 Washington Av.
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Assault: 1300 Chestnut St, 1000 Filbert St, 200 Market St, 500 Market St, 700 Market St (2 Incidents), 800 Market St (2 Incidents), 1300 Market St (2 Incidents), N 12th St & Filbert St, 200 Quince St, 300 Race St, 1200 Race St, 0 S 8th St, 100 S 8th St, 100 S 10th St, 100 S 12th St, 100 S 13th St, 300 S Broad St, 1000 Vine St, 1000 Walnut St.
Burglary: 200 N 6th St, 1000 Spring Garden St.
Robbery: 1300 Market St, 0 N Juniper St, S 13th St & Sansom St.
Theft: 200 Callowhill St, 1000 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St (4 Incidents), 1300 Chestnut St, 300 Delancey St, 1100 Locust St (7 Incidents), 100 Lombard St, 300 Market St, 800 Market St (2 Incidents), 900 Market St, 1000 Market St (3 Incidents), 1100 Market St (2 Incidents), 1200 Market St, 1300 Market St, 100 N 3rd St, 200 N 5th St, 400 N 5th St, 200 N 9th St, 0 N 12th St, N 12th St & Race St, 300 Pine St, 300 S 2nd St, 400 S 3rd St, 0 S 11th St, 100 S 12th St, 200 S 13th St (2 Incidents), 200 S Camac St, 400 S Camac St, 1200 Sansom St, 800 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1200 Callowhill St (2 Incidents), 0 Dock St, 900 Filbert St, 1200 Latimer St, N 13th St & Callowhill St, 900 Race St, 200 S Broad St, 500 Spring Garden St, 900 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 1200 Walnut St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 600 Arch St, 900 Arch St (2 Incidents), 1000 Filbert St, 200 Market St (2 Incidents), 0 N 9th St, 600 N Front St, S 13th St & Walnut St, 100 S Broad St, 1200 Walnut St, 1300 Walnut St.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 1500 Arch St, 1600 Chestnut St, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1700 Locust St, 2100 Locust St, 1600 Market St, N 17th St & Vine St, 200 N 18th St, 1500 Spring Garden St.
Burglary: 1400 Chestnut St, 1600 Chestnut St, 1800 Fairmount Av, 2000 Green St, 1700 John F Kennedy Blvd, 2000 Mount Vernon St (2 Incidents), 1600 Walnut St.
Robbery: 100 N Broad St (2 Incidents), 1600 Vine St.
Theft: 1800 Addison St, 1900 Arch St (2 Incidents), 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy (3 Incidents), 1400 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1600 Chestnut St (7 Incidents), 1700 Chestnut St (6 Incidents), 1800 Chestnut St, 1900 Chestnut St (4 Incidents), 2100 Chestnut St, 2200 Chestnut St, 1700 Fairmount Av, 1900 Fairmount Av, 2100 Fairmount Av, 1500 Hamilton St (2 Incidents), 2000 Hamilton St, 1600 Jfk Blvd, 1500 Locust St, 1600 Market St, 1900 Market St (4 Incidents), 2000 Market St (3 Incidents), N 15th St & Cherry St, 100 N 16th St, N 19th St & Market St, 300 N Broad St, 400 N Broad St (2 Incidents), 2500 Panama St, 2400 Pennsylvania Av, 1800 Rittenhouse Sq, 400 S 15th St, 0 S 16th St (3 Incidents), S 17th St & Chestnut St, 100 S 20th St, S 20th St & Locust St, 200 S 21st St, 1600 Sansom St, 1800 Sansom St, 1400 Spring Garden St, 1500 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 1800 Spruce St, 200 W Rittenhouse Sq, 1600 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 1700 Walnut St, 600 Water Works Dr.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1900 Arch St, 2200 Fairmount Av, 1600 Wallace St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1900 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 2000 Hamilton St, 1600 Locust St (2 Incidents), 0 N 15th St (3 Incidents), 300 N Broad St, 200 S 18th St, 300 S 20th St, 2500 Spring Garden St (3 Incidents), 1600 Walnut St, 1800 Walnut St, 1900 Walnut St (2 Incidents).
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Arson: 1800 S 57th St, 5200 Warrington Av.
Assault: 5600 Elmwood Av, 5400 Gibson Dr, 5900 Lindbergh Blvd, 5600 Litchfield St, 5600 Malcolm St (2 Incidents), 6000 Reinhard St, 1200 S 51st St, S 54th St & Chester Av, 1400 S 55th St, S 55th St & Springfield Av, 1200 S 57th St, 2500 S 58th St, 1800 S 60th St, 2000 S Alden St, 1800 S Conestoga St, 2000 S Salford St, 5900 Trinity St, 5500 Willows Av, 5600 Willows Av, 5400 Woodland Av, 5800 Woodland Av.
Burglary: 5600 Kingsessing Av, 5700 Reedland St.
Robbery: 1400 S 56th St.
Theft: 4900 Baltimore Av, 5200 Baltimore Av, 5400 Baltimore Av, 5100 Chester Av, 5200 Chester Av, 5500 Chester Av, 6000 Elmwood Av, 5800 Fernwood St, 5400 Pachall Av, 5100 Regent St, 700 S 52nd St, 1400 S 52nd St, 1400 S 54th St, 1300 S 56th St, 1800 S 56th St, S 58th St & Woodland Av, 1800 S Conestoga St, 2400 S Edgewood St, 1000 S Frazier St, 1600 S Wilton St, 5800 Warrington Av, 5700 Woodland Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5400 Belmar St, 5800 Elmwood Av, 5400 Florence Av, 5700 Reedland St, 700 S 52nd St, 2000 S 56th St, 1700 S 60th St, 1300 S Ruby St, 900 S Saint Bernard St, 5800 Theodore St (2 Incidents), 5000 Woodland Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5300 Angora Ter, 5200 Beaumont St, 5800 Cedarhurst St, 5200 Chester Av, 5900 Greenway Av, 5000 Kingsessing Av, 5500 Litchfield St, 5200 Pentridge St, 1100 S 52nd St, 1500 S 53rd St, 1600 S 53rd St, 1600 S 54th St, 1000 S 56th St, 1200 S 58th St, 2200 S 58th St, 900 S Yewdall St, 1600 S Yewdall St, 5400 Thomas Av, 5600 Thomas Av, 5900 Trinity St, 5500 Woodland Av.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Rape: 4100 Parrish St.
Assault: 5100 Arch St, 4000 Aspen St, 3300 Baring St, 1000 Belmont Av, 600 Brooklyn St, 800 Brooklyn St, 400 Farson St, 3600 Melon St, 500 N 36th St, 0 N 40th St, 800 N 40th St, N 42nd St & Spring Garden St, N 46th St & Market St, 0 N 50th St, 0 N 52nd St, 200 N Creighton St, 800 N Preston St, 4300 Parrish St, 3200 Spring Garden St, 4200 Wyalusing Av, 4700 Wyalusing Av.
Burglary: 4000 Baring St.
Robbery: Belmont Av & W Girard Av, 4100 Cambridge St, Lex St & Lancaster Av, 4400 Parrish St, 3700 Wallace St.
Theft: 3200 Arch St, 4700 Aspen St, 3800 Baring St, 4100 Cambridge St, 3700 Fairmount Av, 4400 Haverford Av, 4000 Lancaster Av, 4600 Lancaster Av, 4000 Market St, 4400 Market St, 600 N 31st St, 600 N 35th St, 200 N 36th St, 800 N 46th St, 800 N 48th St, 300 N 52nd St, 600 Pallas St, 4100 Pennsgrove St, 3200 Wallace St, 4100 Westminster Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 3700 Brandywine St, 300 Busti St, 400 Busti St, 5100 Haverford Av, 4300 Lancaster Av, N 30th St & John F Kennedy Blvd, 900 N 42nd St, 700 N 44th St, 700 N 45th St, 900 N 48th St, 200 N Creighton St, 700 N Markoe St, 3700 W Girard Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 4000 Aspen St, 4000 Fairmount Av, 3500 Haverford Av, 4400 Haverford Av, 5100 Haverford Av, 3900 Lancaster Av, 2900 Market St (2 Incidents), 3500 Mount Vernon St, N 35th St & Mount Vernon St, 600 N 41st St (2 Incidents), 800 N 42nd St (2 Incidents), N 46th St & Lancaster Av, 100 N Paxon St, 400 N Preston St, 600 N Preston St (4 Incidents), 3600 Olive St, 4600 Parrish St, 4900 Westminster Av.
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 1700 Manton St, 2100 Pierce St, 1400 Reed St, 2600 Reed St, 1400 S 16th St, S 29th St & Grays Ferry Av, 600 S Broad St, 3200 Wharton St.
Burglary: 700 S 21st St, 1400 S 28th St, 1500 S 28th St, 1500 S Napa St.
Theft: 1400 Bainbridge St, 1700 Christian St, 1900 Dickinson St, 2100 Dickinson St, 1800 Federal St, 3000 Grays Ferry Av, 1800 Kater St, 1700 Lombard St, 2500 Morris St, 1700 Pierce St, 1300 Point Breeze Av, 2600 Reed St, 1600 Rodman St, 1100 S 15th St, S 15th St & Lombard St, 700 S 16th St, S 16th St & Catharine St, S 19th St & Fitzwater St, S 22nd & Cross St, 800 S Bambrey St, 800 S Broad St, 1100 S Broad St, 1700 S Chadwick St, 1300 S Opal St, Schuylkill Av & Webster St, 2100 Sears St, 1400 Washington Av, 2500 Washington Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 2200 Dickinson St, 2200 Pierce St, 1600 S 19th St, 1800 S Corlies St, 1800 Tasker St, 2400 Tasker St, 1900 Wilder St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1900 Ellsworth St, 2700 Moore St, 2900 Moore St, 3200 Moore St, 2300 Morris St, 2300 Naudain St, 1800 Pemberton St, 2700 Pierce St, 1600 S 18th St, 1500 S 28th St (2 Incidents), 1500 S 31st St, 1500 S Capitol St, 1200 S Newkirk St, 1700 S Ringgold St, 1600 S Rosewood St, 1900 Washington Av.
18th DISTRICT:To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Rape: 5700 Walton Av.
Arson: 5500 Larchwood Av, N 58th St & Market St.
Assault: 5500 Chancellor St, 6000 Chestnut St, 6100 Chestnut St, 5400 Christian St (2 Incidents), 5400 Delancey St, 5200 Irving St, 5400 Irving St, 4600 Kingsessing Av, 6000 Ludlow St, 6200 Ludlow St, 5100 Market St, 5500 Pine St, S 53rd St & Larchwood Av, 200 S 56th St, 1000 S 60th St, 100 S Cecil St, 200 S Cecil St, 500 S Salford St, 5100 Spruce St, 5200 Spruce St, 5900 Spruce St, 6000 Washington Av.
Burglary: 1200 S 45th St, 5000 Walnut St, 5800 Washington Av.
Robbery: 5200 Irving St, S 45th St & Springfield Av, 100 S 46th St, 4600 Walnut St.
Theft: 4000 Chancellor St, 4100 Chester Av, 3300 Chestnut St, 5700 Chestnut St, 4700 Larchwood Av, 4500 Ludlow St, 5100 Ludlow St, 5300 Ludlow St, 5600 Montrose St, 4700 Pine St, 4900 Pine St, 5700 Pine St, 5900 Pine St, 100 S 33rd St, 0 S 36th St, 300 S 45th St, 100 S 48th St, 100 S 49th St, S 49th St & Sansom St, S 56th St & Chestnut St, S 57th St & Chestnut St, S 58th St & Chestnut St, S 60th St & Walnut St, 700 S Ithan St, 4700 Springfield Av, 4700 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 5300 Spruce St, 3900 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 4000 Walnut St, 4900 Walnut St, 5000 Walnut St, 5600 Walnut St, 5700 Walnut St, 6100 Walnut St, 6200 Walnut St, 6000 Walton Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5300 Addison St, 5000 Chestnut St, 6100 Christian St, 4500 Ludlow St, 5600 Montrose St, S 44th St & Market St, 800 S 57th St, S 59th St & Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 800 S Alden St, 500 S Salford St, 5300 Sansom St, 3300 Woodland Walk (2 Incidents).
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5200 Addison St, 4900 Catharine St, 4800 Chestnut St (3 Incidents), 5600 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 6100 Chestnut St, 700 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, N 52nd St & Market St, 5500 Pine St, 300 S 40th St, S 43rd St & Spruce St (2 Incidents), 0 S 60th St, 500 S Melville St, 0 S Millick St, 0 S Redfield St, 6000 Sansom St, 5700 Spruce St, 6100 Spruce St, 3900 Walnut St, 4000 Walnut St, 5400 Walnut St, 5600 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 5800 Webster St.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Arson: 500 N 56th St.
Assault: 5600 Arlington St, 7400 Brockton Rd, 6300 Callowhill St, 6200 Jefferson St (2 Incidents), 6400 Malvern Av, 7600 Malvern Av, 6400 Morris Park Rd (2 Incidents), 2200 N 53rd St, 500 N 54th St, 0 N 56th St, 600 N 56th St, 1200 N 56th St, 600 N 57th St, 1400 N 58th St, 1600 N 61st St, 100 N 63rd St (2 Incidents), 600 N 63rd St, N 63rd St & Vine St, 1300 N Alden St, 1600 N Allison St, 100 N Conestoga St, 200 N Gross St, 200 N Simpson St, 7700 Overbrook Av, 5700 Race St, 6200 Race St, 7300 Ruskin Rd, 5900 Upland Way, 5400 Vine St, 5200 W Columbia Av, 5200 W Girard Av, 5300 W Girard Av, 6500 W Girard Av, 6100 W Oxford St, 800 Wynnewood Rd.
Burglary: 0 N Salford St, 5500 Wyalusing Av.
Robbery: 5200 Lebanon Av, 0 N 53rd St, 100 N Wilton St.
Theft: 5700 Arch St, 6300 Drexel Rd, 5300 Gainor Rd, 6700 Haverford Av, 300 Horton St, 5400 Hunter St (2 Incidents), 5500 Master St (2 Incidents), 5300 Media St, 1200 N 52nd St (2 Incidents), 1600 N 52nd St, N 53rd St & Haverford Av, 1700 N 54th St, N 54th St & Diamond St, 0 N 60th St, 1400 N 62nd St, 1800 N 77th St, 0 N Peach St, 200 N Robinson St, 6300 Vine St, 1800 Wynnewood Rd.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 7600 Brentwood Rd, 5300 Haverford Av, 6200 Haverford Av, 5800 Master St, 0 N 52nd St, 1900 N 54th St, 1200 N 60th St, 1600 N 60th St, 1000 N 67th St, 200 N Peach St, 5400 Race St, 6100 W Columbia Av, 5400 Wyalusing Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 7000 Brentwood Rd, 6300 Church Rd, 5400 Euclid St, 5700 Haverford Av, 6000 Haverford Av (2 Incidents), 7500 Haverford Av, 5600 Hunter St, 5700 Hunter St, 1300 Kimberly Dr, 5500 Lansdowne Av, 6200 Lansdowne Av, 6600 Lansdowne Av, 5700 Malvern Av, 7600 Malvern Av, 5600 Market St, 1100 Marlyn Rd (2 Incidents), 6000 Media St, 6200 Media St, 6400 Morris Park Rd, 0 N 52nd St, 100 N 53rd St, 1200 N 55th St, 1400 N 56th St, 600 N 63rd St, 800 N 64th St, 900 N 65th St, 200 N Felton St, 1400 N Felton St, 1500 N Robinson St, 1600 N Robinson St, 100 N Vogdes St, 400 N Wanamaker St, 400 N Wilton St, 5500 W Girard Av, 6100 W Girard Av (2 Incidents), 6500 W Girard Av, 6000 W Oxford St.
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
