The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, July 16th, and Thursday, July 22nd.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Assault: 600 Annin St, 700 Earp St, 100 Moore St, 1700 S 4th St, 1500 S 9th St, S 9th St & Federal St, 1500 S Broad St, 1500 S Front St, 700 South St, 900 South St.
Burglary: 700 Kater St, 900 S 4th St.
Robbery: 1100 S 10th St, 400 South St.
Theft: 200 Bainbridge St, 0 Christian St, 1300 Christian St, 1100 E Passyunk Av, 1400 E Passyunk Av, 700 Lombard St, 800 Lombard St, 0 Mifflin St, 800 Morris St, 800 Pierce St, 500 S 2nd St, 1000 S 2nd St, 500 S 4th St, 1600 S 5th St, 700 S 10th St, 1700 S 10th St, S 10th St & Tasker St, 1800 S 11th St, S 11th St & Washington Av, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 700 S Front St, 500 S Juniper St, 700 S Randolph St, 1200 Tasker St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1300 Kater St, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 400 South St, 800 Watkins St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1300 Catharine St, 0 Mifflin St, 200 Montrose St, 1700 S 10th St, 1500 S 12th St, 1300 S 13th St, 1600 S Franklin St, 1300 South St, 1100 Wharton St.
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Assault: 800 Arch St, 0 Bank St, 800 Chestnut St, 1000 Chestnut St, 1300 Chestnut St, 900 Clinton St, 1300 Filbert St (2 Incidents), 700 Market St, N 2nd St & Market St (2 Incidents), 300 N 8th St, 200 N 11th St, N 13th St & Arch St, N 13th St & Vine St, S 3rd St & Dock St, 100 S 10th St, 700 Sansom St, 800 Walnut St.
Burglary: 900 Arch St, 500 Callowhill St, 1300 Market St, 1200 Sansom St.
Robbery: 100 Lombard St, 1100 Market St, S 8th St & Market St, 1100 Sansom St, 900 Wood St.
Theft: 200 Chestnut St, 400 Chestnut St, 900 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1200 Chestnut St, 1000 Filbert St, 1200 Filbert St, 1100 Locust St (3 Incidents), 600 Market St, 900 Market St (2 Incidents), 1000 Market St (5 Incidents), 1300 Market St (2 Incidents), 100 N 3rd St, 400 N 5th St, N 6th St & Spring Garden St, 100 N 9th St (2 Incidents), 200 N 9th St, 0 N 13th St, 400 N Front St (2 Incidents), 0 N Juniper St, 1300 Pine St, 400 Race St, 800 Race St (2 Incidents), 1300 Race St, 400 S 2nd St, S 8th St & Market St, 200 S 9th St, S 9th St & Chestnut St, S 10th St & Chestnut St, 200 S 11th St, S 11th St & Locust St, 100 S 12th St, 300 S 12th St, S Juniper St & Chestnut St, 1200 Saint James St, 1000 Spring St, 200 Spruce St, 1200 Vine St, 1200 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1100 Arch St, 800 Chestnut St, 900 Filbert St (2 Incidents), 100 Market St, 400 N 6th St, 1000 Spring Garden St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 900 Arch St, 1100 Chestnut St, 900 Hamilton St (2 Incidents), 400 N 5th St, 500 N Broad St, 200 S 6th St, 100 S 7th St, 1000 Wood St.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Arson: 1700 Sansom St.
Assault: 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, N 16th St & Arch St, 100 N 21st St, 1400 Race St, 1500 Race St, 200 S 15th St, 100 S Broad St, 1800 Spring Garden St, 1500 Spruce St, 1700 Walnut St.
Burglary: 1800 John F Kennedy Blvd, 100 S 17th St, 1800 Sansom St, 1700 Walnut St.
Robbery: 2000 Market St, 1500 Spruce St, 1700 Walnut St.
Theft: 1800 Arch St, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy (3 Incidents), 2300 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1400 Chancellor St, 1700 Chestntut St, 1400 Chestnut St, 1500 Chestnut St, 1600 Chestnut St (4 Incidents), 1700 Chestnut St (3 Incidents), 1800 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1900 Fairmount Av, 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1600 Market St, 1800 Market St, 1900 Market St (2 Incidents), 2000 Market St, 2100 Mount Vernon St, 0 N 16th St, N 17th St & Brandywine St, 400 N 18th St, 500 N 18th St, 400 N 20th St, N 20th St & Hamilton St, N 20th St & Cuthbert St, 600 N 22nd St, 0 N 23rd St, N 23rd St & Fairmount Av, 600 N 25th St, 700 N 25th St, 400 N Broad St (2 Incidents), 2100 Pennsylvania Av, 2400 Pennsylvania Av, 2300 Race St, 0 S 16th St, 400 S 16th St, S 17th St & Chestnut St, 0 S 18th St, 100 S 18th St, 0 S 21st St, 100 S 21st St, 1500 Walnut St, 2100 Winter St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1500 Chestnut St, 1700 Chestnut St, 1600 Fairmount Av, 2100 Fairmount Av, 1400 Lombard St, 300 N 21st St, 1500 Spring St, 1500 Walnut St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1500 Chestnut St, 1400 Fairmount Av, 1500 Hamilton St, 1800 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1500 Market St, 0 N 15th St (2 Incidents), 200 N 22nd St, 300 N Broad St (2 Incidents), 2500 Spring Garden St (3 Incidents).
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Homicide: 2700 Ruby Ter.
Assault: 5500 Beaumont St, 5600 Chester Av, 5300 Greenway Av, 5500 Greenway Av, 4900 Kingsessing Av, 5500 Malcolm St, 4900 Paschall Av, 5500 Regent St (2 Incidents), 900 S 53rd St, 1000 S 53rd St, 1600 S 53rd St, 1700 S 54th St, 1700 S 55th St, 2200 S 58th St, 1000 S Frazier St, 1900 S Redfield St.
Burglary: 5700 Woodland Av.
Robbery: S 57th St & Woodland Av.
Theft: 6000 Chester Av, 1700 Cobbscreek Pkwy, 5900 Elmwood Av (2 Incidents), 5400 Grays Av, 5700 Malcolm St, 1200 S 51st St, 2000 S 57th St, 2100 S 58th St, 1700 S 60th St (2 Incidents), 1400 S Allison St, 1800 S Cecil St, 2100 S Frazier St, 6000 Theodore St, 5300 Warrington Av, 5800 Woodland Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1400 S 49th St, 1500 S 53rd St, 1900 S Redfield St, 5900 Trinity St, 5500 Upland St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5700 Belmar St, 5500 Chester Av, 1100 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 5800 Florence Av, 5400 Regent St, 1300 S 51st St, 1000 S 54th St (2 Incidents), 1100 S 56th St (2 Incidents), 2000 S 56th St, 2200 S 56th St, 2000 S 58th St, S 58th St & Kingsessing Av, 2100 S Alden St, 1900 S Redfield St, 1700 S Yewdall St, 5700 Thomas Av, 5500 Upland St, 5400 Whitby Av, 5500 Windsor St, 5700 Woodland Av.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Assault: 3600 Aspen St, 800 Brooklyn St, 3800 Brown St, 4900 Fairmount Av, 5100 Funston St, 4000 Haverford Av, 4500 Haverford Av, 4900 Hoopes St, 4200 Mantua Av, N 30th St & John F Kennedy Blvd, N 42nd St & Wallace St, 900 N 43rd St, 1000 N 46th St, 0 N 48th St, 800 N 48th St, 200 N 50th St, 200 N Creighton St, 800 N Fallon St, 800 N Markoe St, 3800 Reno St, 3800 Spring Garden St, 3800 W Girard Av, 4100 W Girard Av, 4800 Westminster Av, 5100 Westminster Av.
Burglary: 3700 Aspen St, 900 N 42nd St, 500 N Natrona St.
Robbery: N 30th St & Market St, 800 N 50th St.
Theft: 5100 Aspen St (2 Incidents), 3900 Baring St, 4000 Baring St, 3700 Brandywine St, 3900 Brown St, 3300 Fairmount Av, 0 Farson St, 3900 Folsom St, 5100 Funston St, 3100 John F Kennedy Blvd, 3400 Lancaster Av, 4000 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 3800 Market St, 4300 Market St, 4600 Market St, 600 Moss St, 300 N 33rd St, 400 N 34th St, N 39th St & Spring Garden St, 300 N 40th St, 800 N 40th St, 300 N 42nd St, 100 N 51st St, N 51st St & Haverford Av, 3200 Winter St, 5100 Wyalusing Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5100 Arch St, 900 Belmont Av, 3900 Brown St, 4200 Brown St, 400 Dearborne St, 0 Farson St, 4400 Haverford Av, 4000 Lancaster Av, 4200 Lancaster Av, 4300 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 4400 Lancaster Av, 4700 Lancaster Av, 3500 Market St, 3100 Mount Vernon St, 200 N 33rd St, 300 N 42nd St, 0 N 46th St, 300 N 52nd St, 4200 Ogden St, 4100 Warren St, 4600 Westminster Av, 3900 Wyalusing Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 300 Busti St, 4400 Holden St (2 Incidents), 4900 Hoopes St, 3100 Mount Vernon St, 700 N 39th St, 400 N 40th St, 800 N 40th St, 600 N 41st St (5 Incidents), 0 N 42nd St, 900 N 42nd St, 600 N 43rd St, 0 N 46th St (2 Incidents), 200 N 50th St, 100 N 51st St, 300 N 52nd St, 700 N Holly St, 800 N Markoe St, 600 N Preston St, 700 Sloan St, 3900 Spring Garden St (2 Incidents), 3300 Wallace St, 4800 Wyalusing Av.
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Arson: 1200 S 33rd St.
Assault: 2300 Catharine St, 1300 Dorrance St, 2100 Earp St, 1600 Federal St, 3300 Grays Ferry Av, 2000 Pemberton St, 600 S 16th St, 700 S 19th St, 1700 S 19th St, 1200 S 20th St, S 22nd St & Saint Albans St, 1400 S 29th St, S 32nd St & Reed St, 1300 S Corlies St, 1400 S Etting St, 1500 S Napa St.
Burglary: 1600 S 20th St, 1700 S Bancroft St, 1300 S Corlies St, 1300 S Hicks St, 2100 Watkins St.
Robbery: 1700 S Hollywood St, 1700 Washington Av.
Theft: 1900 Carpenter St, 1400 Christian St, 2600 Dickinson St, 1300 Dorrance St, 1600 Ellsworth St, 2300 Federal St, 1400 Fitzwater St, 2300 Fitzwater St, 2400 Moore St, 2000 Morris St, 2100 Morris St, 2900 New Hope St, 1400 S 16th St, 1000 S 20th St, 1700 S 20th St, 800 S Broad St (2 Incidents), 1000 S Broad St (2 Incidents), 1800 South St, 2100 South St, 1800 Wharton St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1500 Christian St, 2300 Pierce St, 1200 S 19th St, 1500 S Capitol St, 1600 S Marston St, 1500 S Ringgold St, 1800 Tasker St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1900 Latona St, 2200 Madison Sq, 3400 Moore St, 2900 Morris St, 2600 Oakford St, 2100 Pierce St, 2100 Reed St, 1600 S 29th St, 1500 S 30th St, 1100 S Broad St, 1100 S Cleveland St, 1500 S Etting St, 1700 S Hollywood St, 1400 S Napa St, 1600 S Taney St, 2000 South St, 1800 Tasker St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Rape: 5800 Osage Av, S 61st St & Locust St.
Assault: 5700 Baltimore Av, 5800 Christian St, 4700 Hazel Av, 5900 Locust St, 5500 Market St, 5300 Pine St, 300 S 52nd St, 200 S 53rd St (2 Incidents), 500 S 54th St, 200 S Frazier St, 4900 Spruce St, 5200 Spruce St, 6000 Walton Av.
Burglary: 6200 Ellsworth St, 5600 Montrose St, 100 S 55th St, 4200 Sansom St.
Robbery: 5500 Larchwood Av, 5900 Market St, S 44th St & Locust St, 200 S 47th St, S 60th St & Market St, 5700 Walnut St.
Theft: 4900 Baltimore Av, 5500 Baltimore Av, 5200 Catharine St, 4900 Cedar Av, 4200 Chester Av, 3400 Chestnut St, 4600 Chestnut St, 4900 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St, 5700 Chestnut St, 5800 Ellsworth St, 5400 Locust St, 3100 Ludlow St, 5000 Ludlow St, 6200 Ludlow St, 3300 Market St, 6000 Market St, 5800 Norfolk St, 4400 Pine St, 4700 Pine St, 400 S 48th St, 0 S 51st St, 0 S 52nd St, 0 S 53rd St, 200 S 53rd St, 700 S 55th St, 100 S Alden St, 300 S Frazier St, 1200 S Markoe St, S Peach St & Sansom St, 100 S Redfield St, 5100 Sansom St, 4300 Spruce St (4 Incidents), 4400 Spruce St, 5200 Spruce St, 5600 Spruce St, 3900 Walnut St, 5100 Walnut St, 5300 Walnut St, 6200 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5500 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St, 5900 Chestnut St, 4800 Hazel Av, S 43rd St & Locust St, 200 S 49th St, 200 S 53rd St, 900 S 57th St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5600 Baltimore Av, 5600 Carpenter St, 5800 Catharine St, 4800 Chestnut St (6 Incidents), 5600 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 4300 Locust St (2 Incidents), 4600 Market St, 5800 Market St, 5900 Market St, 5800 Norfolk St, 5500 Pemberton St, 4800 Pine St, 0 S 33rd St, 200 S 48th St, 300 S 52nd St (2 Incidents), 600 S 53rd St, 100 S 55th St (2 Incidents), 600 S 60th St, 1000 S 62nd St (2 Incidents), 100 S Cecil St, 5900 Spruce St, 5600 Walnut St, 4800 Woodland Av.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Assault: 7400 Drexel Rd, 5200 Jefferson St, 5300 Kershaw St, 6300 Lancaster Av, 6200 Market St, 5500 Master St, 5600 Master St, N 52nd St & Jefferson St, 1500 N 59th St, 0 N 60th St, 1600 N 60th St, N 60th St & W Girard Av, 2000 N 61st St, 900 N 66th St, 100 N Felton St, 1200 N Frazier St, 0 N Peach St (2 Incidents), 1700 N Redfield St, 1500 N Robinson St, 1700 N Robinson St, 200 N Salford St, 300 N Salford St, 1400 N Wilton St, 1700 N Wilton St, 5700 Nassau Rd, 5400 Pearl St, 5500 Pearl St, 5700 Vine St (2 Incidents), 6000 W Columbia Av, 800 Wynnewood Rd.
Burglary: 1300 N 53rd St, 5400 Pennsgrove St.
Robbery: 6600 Lebanon Av, 5300 Media St.
Theft: 5400 Gainor Rd, 5400 Hunter St, 6400 Jefferson St, 6300 Lancaster Av, 6200 Lansdowne Av, 5900 Media St, 2400 N 54th St, 1200 N 60th St, 1700 N 62nd St, 100 N 63rd St (2 Incidents), 200 N 64th St, 1700 N Allison St, 300 N Gross St, 100 N Peach St, 200 N Peach St, 600 N Peach St, 1700 N Wilton St, 5700 Nassau Rd, 6100 Race St, 7400 Rhoads St, 5600 Vine St, 5600 Wyalusing Av, 600 Wynnewood Rd.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5200 Jefferson St, 5300 Kershaw St, 6000 Kershaw St, 5600 Lancaster Av, 6500 Lebanon Av, 6700 Leeds St, 5400 Master St, 600 N 52nd St, 1600 N 54th St, 0 N 59th St, 1400 N Conestoga St, 600 N Frazier St, 300 N Redfield St, 300 N Wilton St, 5700 Nassau Rd, Vine St & N Daggett St, 5900 Woodcrest Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 6200 Arch St, 700 Atwood Rd, 1100 Atwood Rd, 7600 Brentwood Rd, 7500 Brockton Rd, 7600 Brockton Rd, 6100 Callowhill St, 5200 Euclid St, 5400 Euclid St, 5600 Gainor Rd, 7500 Greenhill Rd, 6600 Haddington St, 6000 Haverford Av, 6100 Haverford Av, 6200 Haverford Av, 5300 Hazelhurst St, 6200 Jefferson St, 6000 Kershaw St, 6100 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 5600 Market St, 800 Marlyn Rd, 1200 Marlyn Rd, 1400 N 54th St, 1500 N 54th St, N 56th St & W Thompson St, 100 N 57th St, 1400 N 57th St, 100 N 58th St, 100 N 59th St, 400 N 59th St, 1700 N 59th St (2 Incidents), 1400 N 61st St, 500 N 64th St, 1300 N Conestoga St, 1400 N Felton St, 600 N Frazier St, 0 N Ithan St, 100 N Peach St, 1700 N Peach St, 200 N Simpson St, 7600 Overbrook Av, 5700 Race St, S 52nd St & Market St, 5600 Vine St, 6000 Vine St, 5500 W Girard Av, 5900 W Oxford St, 5800 Woodbine Av.
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
