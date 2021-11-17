The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, November 5th, and Thursday, November 11th.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Assault: 900 Mifflin St, 200 Queen St, S 4th St & South St, 1700 S 6th St, 1000 S 9th St, 1900 S 12th St, 500 S Broad St, S Broad St & South St, 500 S Front St, 400 South St, 600 South St, 700 Washington Av.
Burglary: 1200 Washington Av.
Robbery: 0 Christian St, Ellsworth St & S Darien St, 800 S 2nd St, 1100 S 10th St, 1100 S Darien St, 600 Washington Av.
Theft: 600 Bainbridge St (2 Incidents), 1400 E Passyunk Av, 1300 Fitzwater St, 200 Lombard St, 100 Mifflin St, 200 Moore St, 800 Pierce St, 1300 Reed St (2 Incidents), 500 S 2nd St, 700 S 2nd St, 1300 S 3rd St (2 Incidents), 600 S 4th St, 1500 S 7th St, S 7th St & Dickinson St, 1800 S 8th St, 1200 S Broad St, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 700 S Front St, 1200 S Front St, 1600 S Front St, 800 S Hancock St, 700 South St, 100 Watkins St, 800 Wharton St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1300 Carpenter St, 1300 Castle Av (2 Incidents), 200 Federal St, 700 Pierce St, 1300 S Juniper St, 1800 S Swanson St, 900 South St, 400 Titan St, 1200 Washington Av, 500 Wharton St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1000 Christian St, 1400 E Passyunk Av, 1700 S 5th St, 1400 S 6th St, 1800 S 9th St, 1100 S 12th St, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd (4 Incidents).
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Rape: 100 S 10th St.
Assault: 1300 Arch St, 800 Chestnut St, 1300 Drury St, 1300 Filbert St, 1200 Locust St, 200 Market St, 1100 Market St, 1300 Market St (2 Incidents), N 2nd St & Market St, N 2nd St & Market St, 100 N 12th St, 300 N 13th St, 1200 Race St, 200 S 11th St, S 11th St & Market St, 200 S 12th St (2 Incidents), S 12th St & Market St, 1300 Sansom St, 800 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 900 Spruce St, 1000 Spruce St, 1200 Spruce St.
Burglary: 300 Market St, 900 Market St, 1200 Market St, 200 Race St, 100 S 12th St, 200 W Washington Sq.
Robbery: 900 Market St, 1000 Market St, 100 N 8th St, 1000 Pine St, 1000 Winter St.
Theft: 100 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St (3 Incidents), 1300 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1100 Hamilton St, 1300 Irving St, 700 Locust St, 1100 Locust St (6 Incidents), 200 Market St, 900 Market St (7 Incidents), 1000 Market St, 1100 Market St, 1200 Market St, 1300 Market St (2 Incidents), 400 N 5th St (2 Incidents), N 10th St & Market St, 0 N 12th St (2 Incidents), N 12th St & Arch St, 400 N Broad St (2 Incidents), 500 N Front St, 0 N Juniper St (2 Incidents), 100 New St, 300 New St, 1300 Pine St, 700 Race St, 0 S 2nd St, 400 S 2nd St, S 2nd St & Pine St, 300 S 5th St, 1300 Spruce St, 200 Vine St, 300 Vine St, 1200 Vine St, 100 Walnut St, 700 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1200 Chestnut St, 200 Market St, 400 N 5th St, S 8th St & Walnut St, S 11th St & Sansom St, 200 S 12th St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 200 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St, 0 Letitia St, 0 N 3rd St, 0 N Juniper St, 1300 Pearl St, 700 Race St, 300 S Broad St, 800 Spruce St, 1300 Vine St, 600 Walnut St.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Homicide: 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd.
Assault: 1500 Arch St (5 Incidents), 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, N 24th St & Fairmount Av, 400 N Broad St, 200 S 17th St, S 17th St & Chestnut St, 1400 S Penn Sq (2 Incidents), 1500 Spring Garden St, 1500 Spruce St.
Burglary: 1700 Mount Vernon St.
Robbery: 1500 Fairmount Av, 1800 Market St, S 17th St & Chestnut St.
Theft: 1900 Arch St, 1700 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 2300 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1700 Chancellor St, 1500 Chestnut St, 1700 Chestnut St (5 Incidents), 1800 Chestnut St, 1900 Chestnut St, 2000 Hamilton St, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1500 Locust St (2 Incidents), 2000 Market St (2 Incidents), 200 N 17th St, N 17th St & John F Kennedy Blvd, N 20th St & Hamilton St, N 22nd St & Brandywine St, 400 N Broad St, 2000 Pennsylvania Av (6 Incidents), S 15th St & Chestnut St, 0 S 16th St (7 Incidents), 0 S 18th St, 100 S 18th St, S 19th St & Chestnut St, 300 S Broad St, 1500 Sansom St, 1900 Spring Garden St, 2500 Spring Garden St, 1500 Spruce St, 1800 Spruce St, 1400 Walnut St, 1700 Walnut St, 2200 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1500 Fairmount Av, 1700 Market St, 2000 Spruce St, 1400 Wood St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1900 Arch St, 1500 Chestnut St, 2100 Chestnut St, 1500 Ionic St, 1600 John F Kennedy Blvd, 2100 Ludlow St, 1500 Market St, 0 N 15th St, 100 N 15th St (2 Incidents), 200 N 18th St, 1700 North St, 0 S 17th St, 100 S 18th St, 2500 Spring Garden St, 1500 Spruce St, 1400 Vine St (4 Incidents), 1800 Walnut St (2 Incidents).
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Homicide: 5300 Malcolm St.
Rape: 5500 Springfield Av.
Assault: 2700 54th Dr, 5400 Chester Av, 5500 Chester Av (2 Incidents), 5100 Greenway Av, 5300 Greenway Av, 5200 Pentridge St, 1400 S 50th St, 1000 S 57th St (2 Incidents), 1300 S 57th St, 1200 S 58th St, S 60th St & S Edgewood St, 900 S Conestoga St, 5500 Springfield Av, 5300 Thomas Av, 5600 Willows Av (2 Incidents).
Burglary: 5400 Chester Av, 5800 Hadfield St (2 Incidents), 1600 S 55th St.
Robbery: 5700 Baltimore Av.
Theft: 4900 Baltimore Av, 5000 Florence Av, 5600 Florence Av, 5300 Grays Av, 5500 Greenway Av, 5700 Greenway Av (2 Incidents), 5600 Kingsessing Av, 1000 S 52nd St (2 Incidents), 1000 S 53rd St, 1400 S 53rd St, 1400 S 55th St, 1600 S 55th St, 2500 S 59th St, 1600 S 60th St, 1800 S Conestoga St, 2000 S Frazier St, 2100 S Frazier St, 5100 Springfield Av, 5900 Springfield Av, 5600 Thomas Av, 5600 Warrington Av, 5800 Windsor St, 5300 Woodland Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5800 Fernwood St, 5100 Florence Av, 5300 Glenmore Av, 5700 Hadfield St, 5800 Hoffman Av, 6000 Kingsessing Av, 5100 Malcolm St, 1200 S 52nd St, 1900 S 56th St, 2000 S 58th St, 1500 S Allison St, 1600 S Wilton St, 5600 Whitby Av, 5600 Willows Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5400 Chester Av, 5500 Chester Av (2 Incidents), 5200 Greenway Av (2 Incidents), 5500 Greenway Av, 5700 Reedland St, 1000 S 56th St, S 57th St & Greenway Av, 1400 S 58th St, 1700 S 60th St (2 Incidents), 2000 S 60th St, 2500 S Alden St, 5300 Upland St, 5500 Warrington Av, 5600 Willows Av, 5800 Willows Av, 5400 Windsor St, 5800 Windsor St, 5500 Woodland Av, 5700 Woodland Av, 5300 Yocum St.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Homicide: 900 Belmont Av.
Rape: 800 N 38th St.
Arson: N 41st St & Filbert St.
Assault: 4000 Baring St, 3900 Filbert St, 3400 Haverford Av, 4500 Haverford Av, 5100 Haverford Av, 4500 Lancaster Av, 4200 Mantua Av, 4800 Market St, 400 N 32nd St, N 40th St & Baring St, 1100 N 41st St (2 Incidents), 800 N 46th St, 1000 N 46th St, 100 N 48th St, 300 N 51st St, 0 N 52nd St, 3500 Wallace St, 3800 Wallace St, 4300 Wallace St.
Burglary: 0 Dearborn St, 4600 Market St, 0 N 42nd St (2 Incidents), 3900 Wallace St.
Robbery: 4100 Cambridge St, 400 N Paxon St.
Theft: 3200 Arch St, 1000 Belmont Av, 3800 Folsom St, 4500 Haverford Av, 4900 Haverford Av, 5000 Haverford Av, 4000 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 4800 Market St, 0 N 30th St, 200 N 33rd St, 200 N 34th St, 600 N 34th St, 0 N 40th St, 300 N 40th St, 800 N 40th St, 600 N 42nd St, 800 N 44th St, N 46th St & Market St, 800 N 48th St, 100 N 52nd St, 200 N 52nd St, 4000 Parrish St, 3600 Powelton Av, 3200 Race St, S 41st St & Market St, 3900 W Girard Av, 4400 W Girard Av, 4700 Wyalusing Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 900 Belmont Av, 3800 Lancaster Av, 3800 Market St, 700 N 49th St, 900 N Markoe St, 4200 Powelton Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 4200 Aspen St, 4000 Baring St, 3500 Haverford Av (4 Incidents), 3900 Lancaster Av, 4100 Lancaster Av, 2900 Market St, 4000 Market St, 600 N 34th St, N 35th St & Mount Vernon St (3 Incidents), N 35th St & Wallace St (4 Incidents), 700 N 40th St (3 Incidents), 800 N 40th St, 600 N 41st St (6 Incidents), 700 N 44th St, 0 N 46th St, 800 N Markoe St, N Preston St & Westminster Av, 4200 Otter St, 700 Sloan St (4 Incidents), 700 Union St (9 Incidents), 3900 W Girard Av, 4300 Westminster Av (2 Incidents), 4500 Westminster Av.
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 2300 Bainbridge St (2 Incidents), 2200 Christian St, 2100 Dickinson St, 2600 Ellsworth St, 2000 Federal St, 2300 Moore St, 1500 Morris St, 1600 S 15th St, 700 S 16th St, S 17th St & Federal St, 1500 S 24th St, 1400 S Ringgold St, 1600 S Ringgold St.
Burglary: 2700 Oakford St (2 Incidents), 1700 Point Breeze Av, 1600 S 15th St, 600 S 16th St, 1600 S 21st St, 2100 Watkins St.
Robbery: 900 S 20th St, 1700 S Bancroft St.
Theft: 1400 Castle St, 2600 Christian St, 1400 Federal St, 2400 Federal St, 2000 Fernon St, 3100 Grays Ferry Av (2 Incidents), 2200 Morris St, 2000 Oakford St, 2000 Reed St, 1500 S 15th St, 1300 S 16th St, 900 S 18th St, 1300 S 24th St, 1600 S 25th St, 1400 S 27th St, 1200 S 28th St, 1300 S 29th St, 1000 S Broad St, 1300 S Carlisle St, 1700 S Newkirk St, 1600 S Taylor St, 1300 S Woodstock St, 1800 South St (5 Incidents), 2300 South St, 1400 Washington Av, 1700 Washington Av, 2400 Wharton St, Wharton St & S 27th St, 2200 Wilder St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1900 Federal St, 1500 S 17th St, 900 S 21st St, 1000 S 24th St, 1600 S Marston St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 2200 Grays Ferry Av, 2500 Lombard St, 1900 Manton St, 2200 Montrose St, 2700 Moore St, 3000 Moore St, 700 S 15th St, 1000 S 18th St, 900 S 20th St, 1700 S 20th St, S 20th St & Morris St, 1600 S 28th St, 1700 S 30th St, 1800 S 30th St, 1300 S Dover St, 1600 S Etting St, 700 S Hicks St, 1500 S Stanley St (3 Incidents), 2300 Watkins St, 1600 Wharton St, 1900 Wilder St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Rape: 5200 Hazel Av.
Assault: 5900 Carpenter St (2 Incidents), 6100 Carpenter St, Catharine St & Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 5300 Chancellor St, 5500 Chancellor St, 4500 Chestnut St, 4600 Chestnut St, 4900 Chestnut St, 5200 Chestnut St, 5700 Chestnut St, 5800 Ellsworth St, 5900 Hazel Av, 5200 Locust St, 5400 Norfolk St, 5800 Norfolk St, 5700 Osage Av, 6200 Osage Av, 5000 Pine St, 500 S 54th St, 200 S 56th St, 800 S 56th St, S 56th St & Christian St, S 57th St & Walnut St, S 58th St & Walnut St, 100 S 60th St, 400 S 62nd St, 200 S Cecil St, 5200 Spruce St, 6000 Spruce St, 4400 Walnut St, 5800 Walnut St, 6200 Walnut St, 4200 Woodland Av, 4700 Woodland Av.
Burglary: 4600 Chester Av, 6200 Hazel Av, 3900 Market St, 4100 Pine St, 900 S 47th St, 4500 Walnut St.
Robbery: 5200 Chestnut St, 5900 Market St, 5500 Pemberton St, S 56th St & Market St (2 Incidents).
Theft: 4800 Baltimore Av, 5300 Chancellor St, 3200 Chestnut St, 3500 Chestnut St, 3700 Chestnut St, 4200 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 4500 Chestnut St, 5300 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 5400 Christian St, 5900 Christian St, 500 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 4900 Hazel Av, 5300 Locust St, 5300 Pine St, 0 S 33rd St, 200 S 40th St (2 Incidents), S 40th St & Sansom St, S 45th St & Walnut St, 200 S 46th St, 1000 S 48th St, 200 S 50th St, 0 S 52nd St (2 Incidents), 200 S 58th St (2 Incidents), S 58th St & Chestnut St, 200 S Cecil St, 4400 Spruce St, 5200 Spruce St, 5800 Spruce St, 3300 Walnut St, 3400 Walnut St, 3600 Walnut St, 4000 Walnut St, 4300 Walnut St, 4800 Walnut St, 5000 Walnut St, 6100 Walnut St, 5800 Washington Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5900 Addison St, 6100 Carpenter St, 5400 Catharine St, 5200 Cedar Av, 5500 Delancey St, 5500 Irving St, S 32nd St & Chestnut St, 500 S 56th St, 600 S 56th St, 800 S 57th St, 200 S Frazier St (2 Incidents), 4800 Walnut St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5400 Addison St, 6200 Catharine St, 5400 Cedar Av, 5400 Chancellor St, 3200 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 6100 Chestnut St, 5700 Delancey St, 6200 Hazel Av, 3900 Ludlow St (2 Incidents), 3900 Market St, 4000 Market St, 4800 Market St, 5200 Market St, 5600 Market St, S 40th St & Market St, 500 S 49th St, 0 S 52nd St (3 Incidents), 200 S 52nd St, 700 S 57th St, 200 S 58th St, 200 S 60th St, 900 S 60th St, S 60th St & Christian St, 200 S Alden St, 6200 Sansom St, 4400 Walnut St, 6200 Walnut St.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Rape: N Ruby St & Vine St.
Arson: 5300 Turner St, 5500 W Girard Av.
Assault: 5600 Arch St, 5700 Arch St, 5300 Arlington St, 7300 Brentwood Rd, 7600 Brentwood Rd, 5300 Jefferson St, 5800 Lansdowne Av, 6600 Lotus Rd, 5600 Market St, 700 Marlyn Rd, 5400 Media St, 200 N 55th St, 600 N 56th St, 0 N 59th St, 1600 N 59th St, 800 N 63rd St, 800 N 66th St, 1300 N Alden St, 500 N Allison St (2 Incidents), 1200 N Conestoga St, 100 N Edgewood St, 200 N Edgewood St, 1400 N Edgewood St, 300 N Felton St, 600 N Frazier St, 100 N Millick St, 100 N Salford St, 5500 Race St, 5400 Summer St, 5900 Summer St, 6000 Summer St, 5300 W Berks St, 5400 W Berks St, 5600 W Girard Av, 5200 W Stiles St, 5500 W Thompson St, 5800 Woodbine Av, 7600 Woodbine Av.
Burglary: 5800 Arch St, 5300 Kershaw St, 5400 Morse St, 100 N 61st St (2 Incidents), 2100 N 63rd St, 2000 N Hobart St, 5400 Spring St, 5400 W Berks St.
Robbery: 6300 Lebanon Av, 0 N 60th St, 2200 N Hobart St, 200 N Peach St.
Theft: 5900 Arch St, 5400 Euclid St, 5800 Haverford Av, 6200 Haverford Av, 5500 Hunter St, 6600 Lotus Rd, 5300 Media St, 1800 Meribrook Rd, 1800 N 52nd St, 1500 N 54th St, 1600 N 54th St, 1200 N 55th St, 1400 N 55th St, 100 N 58th St, 1400 N 61st St, 100 N 63rd St (2 Incidents), 800 N 63rd St, 1100 N 63rd St, 2100 N 63rd St, 600 N 64th St, 1600 N 76th St (2 Incidents), 1900 N 76th St, 400 N Felton St, 1400 N Ithan St, 1800 Pennington Rd, 5400 Stewart St, 5600 Vine St, 6300 Vine St, 5200 W Berks St, 6000 W Girard Av, 5300 W Montgomery Av (2 Incidents), 5700 W Thompson St, 5500 Westminster Av, 5700 Woodbine Av, 5800 Woodbine Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 7400 Drexel Rd, 5300 Haverford Av, 5800 Haverford Av, 5200 Jefferson St, 6100 Lansdowne Av, 800 Marlyn Rd, 1900 N 52nd St, 0 N 59th St, N 65th St & Race St, 100 N Peach St, 1400 N Wilton St, 5500 Popular St, 6000 Summer St, 600 Wynnewood Rd.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 7600 Brockton Rd, 1700 Georges La, 5500 Harmer St, 5600 Haverford Av, 6000 Haverford Av, 7200 Haverford Av, 5500 Lansdowne Av, 6700 Lansdowne Av, 5800 Market St, 5300 Morse St, 0 N 53rd St, 2400 N 53rd St, 1400 N 61st St, 400 N 62nd St, 900 N 65th St, 1200 N Alden St, 1400 N Allison St, 1400 N Edgewood St, 1400 N Ithan St, 200 N Peach St, 100 N Vogdes St, 5500 Pearl St, 5500 Popular St, 5800 Vine St (2 Incidents), 5500 W Girard Av, 6000 W Thompson St, 5600 Wyalusing Av, 600 Wynnewood Rd (2 Incidents).
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
