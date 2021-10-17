The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, October 8th, and Thursday, October 14th.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Assault: 1300 Federal St, 900 League St (2 Incidents), 500 Reed St, 1000 Reed St, 1800 S 2nd St, 1400 S 6th St (2 Incidents), 600 S 7th St, 1300 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 500 South St.
Robbery: 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Theft: 1200 E Moyamensing Av, 700 E Passyunk Av, 0 Mifflin St (2 Incidents), 300 Pemberton St, 200 Queen St, 700 Reed St, 1700 S 5th St, S 8th St & Christian St, 1100 S 9th St, 600 S American St, 1600 S Broad St, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd (3 Incidents), 600 S Delhi St, 1300 S Front St, 500 S Juniper St, 1100 S Marshall St, 200 Sigel St, 800 South St, 400 Washington Av, 200 Watkins St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1300 Fitzwater St, 900 S 4th St, 1000 S 7th St, S 7th St & Tasker St, 600 S 10th St, 1200 S 13th St, 1200 Washington Av, 600 Wharton St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 700 Kimball St, 1000 S 4th St, 1300 S 6th St, 200 Sigel St (3 Incidents), 500 Tasker St.
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Assault: 200 Arch St, 1300 Drury St, 1300 Filbert St, 1100 Locust St, 900 Market St, 1200 Market St (2 Incidents), 0 N 3rd St, 400 N 3rd St, N 7th St & Spring Garden St, 0 N 12th St, S 13th St & Chancellor St, 1100 Sansom St, 1300 Sansom St, 400 Spring Garden St, 500 Vine St, 900 Walnut St, 1100 Walnut St, 1300 Walnut St.
Burglary: 1100 Chestnut St, 1200 Locust St, 300 N 13th St, 300 S 13th St.
Robbery: 200 Chestnut St, 1300 Locust St, 200 N 9th St, 200 Spring Garden St.
Theft: 1000 Arch St (3 Incidents), 1200 Arch St, 1100 Callowhill St, 1200 Callowhill St, 200 Chestnut St, 800 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1300 Chestnut St, 1000 Filbert St, 1100 Locust St (2 Incidents), 900 Market St (2 Incidents), 1000 Market St (2 Incidents), 1100 Market St, 400 N 5th St (6 Incidents), 200 N 9th St, 100 N 10th St, 0 N 12th St, 200 Race St, 400 S 2nd St, 400 S 11th St, 200 S 12th St, 200 S 13th St (3 Incidents), 300 S 13th St, S Broad St & Chestnut St, 200 S Hutchinson St, 1200 Saint James St (2 Incidents), 1200 Sansom St, 400 Spring Garden St, 1000 Spring Garden St, 800 Spruce St, 900 Walnut St, 1200 Walnut St, 1300 Walnut St (3 Incidents).
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 200 Market St, 200 N 12th St, 1000 Pine St, 200 Quarry St, 1100 Ridge Av, 400 S 4th St, 100 S 12th St, 1100 Vine St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1300 Chestnut St, 1100 Locust St, 1100 Market St, 1300 Market St (2 Incidents), 500 N 6th St, 700 Race St, S 11th St & Chestnut St, 700 Sansom St, 1300 Vine St.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Rape: 2000 Pennsylvania Av.
Assault: 1600 Callowhill St (2 Incidents), 1900 Cherry St, 1800 Chestnut St, 2000 Chestnut St, 0 Franklin Town Blvd, 1500 Green St, 1700 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1500 Market St, 1800 Market St, N 20th St & Fairmount Av, 300 N Broad St, 1600 Race St, 200 S 15th St, 100 S 16th St, 2000 Sansom St, 1600 Vine St, 1600 Walnut St.
Burglary: 1600 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1700 Fairmount Av, 2000 Market St, 100 N 21st St, 400 N Broad St, 300 S 25th St, 2000 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 1900 Walnut St.
Robbery: 1900 Arch St, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 300 S 22nd St, 1500 Walnut St.
Theft: 1800 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1500 Chestnut St, 1800 Chestnut St (3 Incidents), 1900 Chestnut St, 1900 Fairmount Av, 1500 Green St, 1900 Green St, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1600 John F Kennedy Blvd, 1700 Locust St, 1500 Market St, 1700 Market St, 2000 Market St (4 Incidents), 1400 Mount Vernon St, 500 N 16th St, N 19th St & Arch St, N 20th St & Wallace St, 100 N 21st St, 100 N Woodstock St, 2000 Pennsylvania Av (5 Incidents), 2500 Pennsylvania Av, 1600 Pine St, 100 S 17th St, S 18th St & Chancellor St, 100 S 19th St, 1500 Sansom St, 2000 Sansom St, 2100 Sansom St (2 Incidents), 2500 Spring Garden St, 1500 Spruce St (2 Incidents), 1800 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 2200 Walnut St, 2300 Walnut St (2 Incidents).
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 2100 Green St, 1700 Mount Vernon St, 400 N 16th St, 1500 Vine St, 2200 Walnut St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1600 Arch St, 1400 Chestnut St, 1600 Chestnut St, 2100 Delancey Pl, 1600 Jfk Blvd, 2100 Locust St, 2000 Ludlow St, 1500 Market St (4 Incidents), 2000 Market St, 0 N 15th St, 300 N 15th St (5 Incidents), 200 N 17th St, N 21st St & Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 300 N Broad St (3 Incidents), 600 N Broad St, 2400 Pennsylvania Av, 1500 Ranstead St (2 Incidents), 300 S 15th St, 200 S 18th St, 1500 Sansom St (2 Incidents), 1500 Spring Garden St, 2500 Spring Garden St (2 Incidents), 1700 Spruce St, 2200 Spruce St, 2200 Summer St, 1400 Vine St (4 Incidents), 1600 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 1700 Walnut St, 1800 Walnut St (3 Incidents).
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Rape: 1500 S Wilton St.
Assault: 4900 Baltimore Av, 5600 Elliott St, 6000 Greenway Av, 5600 Kingsessing Av, 5300 Malcolm St, 800 S 51st St, 1400 S 52nd St, 1100 S 53rd St, 1200 S 53rd St, 900 S 55th St, 1000 S 56th St, 1300 S 56th St, S 57th St & Elmwood Av, 1700 S 58th St, 2500 S 58th St, 1900 S 60th St, 2000 S Alden St, 1800 S Conestoga St, 1200 S Peach St, 5000 Springfield Av, 5600 Whitby Av, 5600 Woodland Av (3 Incidents).
Burglary: 5500 Elliott St, 1300 S Lindenwood St, 1100 S Ruby St.
Robbery: S 56th St & Greenway Av, 5600 Woodland Av.
Theft: 4900 Baltimore Av (2 Incidents), 5700 Baltimore Av, 5800 Cedarhurst St, 6000 Chester Av, Divinity St & Woodland Av, 5800 Florence Av, 5800 Pentridge St, 5100 Regent St, 1000 S 51st St, 1500 S 52nd St, 1800 S 57th St, 2500 S 59th St, 1300 S Ruby St, 800 S Saint Bernard St, 5400 Springfield Av (2 Incidents), 5600 Warrington Av, 5700 Warrington Av, 5500 Wheeler St, 5500 Willows Av (2 Incidents), 5800 Willows Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5800 Chester Av, 1300 Divinity St, 5300 Glenmore Av, 5700 Hoffman Av, 1600 S 58th St, 2500 S 58th St, 2500 S 59th St, 1900 S Cecil St, 5600 Willows Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5600 Angora Ter, 5800 Baltimore Av, 5700 Belmar St (2 Incidents), 5900 Belmar St, 5400 Chester Av, 1100 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 1100 Divinity St, 5800 Fernwood St, 5600 Gibson Dr, 5400 Greenway Av, 1000 S 51st St, 1000 S 53rd St, 1100 S 57th St, 1100 S 58th St, 1400 S 58th St, 2400 S 58th St, 1700 S 60th St, 2300 S Ithan St, 5500 Warrington Av.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Assault: 300 Busti St, 3800 Cambridge St, 4000 Cambridge St, 4100 Cambridge St, 3600 Haverford Av, 800 June St, 3800 Lancaster Av, 3900 Lancaster Av, 4100 Lancaster Av, 3700 Market St, 700 N 36th St, N 39th St & W Girard Av, 0 N 40th St, 800 N 41st St, N 41st St & Lancaster Av, 200 N 52nd St, 800 N Holly St, 600 N Preston St, 0 N Saint Bernard St, 5100 Ogden St, 4100 Poplar St, 4100 Powelton Av, 4900 Reno St, 4100 W Girard Av, 4600 W Girard Av, 4200 Wyalusing Av.
Burglary: 900 Farson St, 3500 Hamilton St, 4000 Lancaster Av, 700 N 39th St (3 Incidents), 4000 Reno St.
Robbery: 4300 Haverford Av, N 32nd St & Baring St, N 40th St & Brown St, N 46th St & Market St, 0 N 49th St, 500 N Creighton St, 0 N Preston St, 4000 W Girard Av.
Theft: 5100 Arch St, 3300 Baring St, 1000 Belmont Av, 3800 Brown St, 3300 Hamilton St, 3600 Hamilton St, 3700 Lancaster Av, 4000 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 4100 Lancaster Av, 3100 Market St (2 Incidents), 3300 Market St, 3600 Market St, 200 N 34th St, 500 N 36th St, N 38th St & Hamilton St, N 41st St & Lancaster Av, N 50th St & Wyalusing Av, 300 N 52nd St, 4300 Powelton Av, 700 Union St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 3600 Hamilton St (2 Incidents), 3600 Lancaster Av, 3700 Lancaster Av, 4000 Lancaster Av, 700 N 37th St, 100 N 48th St, 700 N 48th St, 0 N Paxon St, 4200 Parrish St, 4100 Westminster Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 3800 Fairmount Av, 4000 Haverford Av, 3600 Lancaster Av, 2900 Market St, 3900 Market St, 0 N 39th St (2 Incidents), 900 N 40th St, N 40th St & Fairmount Av (4 Incidents), 600 N 41st St, 100 N 49th St, N 51st St & Westminster Av, 600 N Preston St, 700 N Sloan St, 4000 Olive St, 5100 Parrish St, 4900 Reno St (2 Incidents), S 30th St & Market St, 700 Sloan St (3 Incidents), 4300 Westminster Av, 600 Wiota St (4 Incidents), 3900 Wyalusing Av, 4700 Wyalusing Av.
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 3000 Dickinson St, 1900 Federal St, 2000 Federal St, 3000 Grays Ferry Av, 2200 Pierce St, 1400 S 15th St, S 15th St & Ellsworth St, 1500 S 16th St, 1300 S 17th St, 1500 S 27th St, 1600 S 28th St, 1500 S Bailey St, 1400 S Marston St, 1400 S Napa St, 1600 S Ringgold St, 2100 Sears St, 1800 Tasker St (3 Incidents).
Burglary: 2200 Cross St, 1400 Ellsworth St, 1700 S 32nd St, 2000 Tasker St.
Robbery: 1400 S Bancroft St, 1600 S Broad St.
Theft: 1900 Annin St, 1700 Federal St, 3200 Grays Ferry Av, 1500 Lombard St, 1800 Lombard St, 2500 Montrose St, 3000 Moore St, 2100 Pierce St, 1600 Point Breeze Av, S 15th St & Washington Av, 1100 S 18th St, 1700 S 21st St, 1300 S 22nd St, 1700 S 31st St, 500 S Broad St, 1000 S Broad St, 1600 S Napa St, 1800 South St, 2200 South St, 2400 South St, 2100 Washington Av, 2200 Washington Av, 2400 Washington Av, 1600 Webster St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 2700 Earp St, 1900 Morris St, 1300 S 23rd St, 1600 S 26th St, S 26th St & Washington Av, 1600 S Etting St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 2300 Christian St, 2200 Grays Ferry Av, 2700 Latona St, 1400 Lombard St, 1200 Point Breeze Av, 1200 S 24th St, 600 S 26th St, 1400 S Bancroft St, 1500 S Hicks St, 2200 Sears St, 3100 Tasker St, 1800 Wharton St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Arson: 5800 Osage Av, 0 S Dewey St.
Assault: 4900 Catharine St, 5500 Chancellor St (2 Incidents), 3800 Chestnut St, 5800 Christian St (2 Incidents), 5800 Ellsworth St, 5500 Ludlow St (3 Incidents), N 61st St & Market St, 0 S 43rd St, 200 S 47th St, S 47th St & Baltimore Av, 300 S 50th St, S 52nd St & Spruce St, S 52nd St & Cedar Av, 100 S 55th St, 0 S Dewey St (2 Incidents), 500 S Salford St, 4400 Sansom St, 5100 Spruce St, 4100 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 4600 Walnut St, 5000 Walnut St, 5500 Walnut St, 5800 Walnut St, 6100 Walton Av, 6200 Webster St.
Burglary: 6000 Baltimore Av, 0 S 60th St, 100 S 60th St, 700 S Cecil St, 4500 Spruce St.
Robbery: 4400 Chestnut St, 5900 Christian St, 6000 Market St, 5900 Pine St, S 40th St & Market St, S 46th St & Walnut St, S 50th St & Chestnut St, S 60th St & Market St.
Theft: 5800 Alter St, 4300 Baltimore Av, 5100 Cedar Av, 4200 Chester Av, 3300 Chestnut St, 3600 Chestnut St, 3700 Chestnut St, 4000 Chestnut St, 3900 Irving St (2 Incidents), 4600 Kingsessing Av, 4300 Locust St, 3900 Locust Walk, 3300 Market St, 6100 Market St, N 34th St & Market St, 5800 Pemberton St, 6100 Pine St, S 37th St & Chestnut St, 200 S 40th St (3 Incidents), S 42nd St & Chestnut St, S 48th St & Chester Av, 0 S 52nd St, 100 S 52nd St (3 Incidents), 400 S 52nd St, 600 S 52nd St, 800 S 55th St, S 56th St & Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 200 S 60th St, 0 S 62nd St, 500 S Redfield St, 4300 Sansom St, 3700 Spruce St, 3900 Spruce St, 4400 Spruce St, 3600 Walnut St, 3700 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 3900 Walnut St, 6000 Walnut St, 5600 Washington Av, 5300 Webster St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 4800 Chestnut St, 5400 Christian St, 5500 Christian St, 4400 Market St, 5500 Pine St, 1200 S 46th St, 100 S 55th St, 500 S 59th St, 4400 Spruce St, 5500 Walton Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 6000 Catharine St, 5300 Cedar Av, 4400 Chestnut St, 5000 Chestnut St, 5200 Hazel Av, 6000 Hazel Av, 6200 Hazel Av (2 Incidents), 5400 Irving St, N 48th St & Market St, 200 S 43rd St, 200 S 46th St, S 49th St & Locust St, 300 S 52nd St, 600 S 52nd St, 800 S 58th St, S 61st St & Cedar Av, 0 S 62nd St, 900 S Alden St, 800 S Cecil St, 0 S Dewey St (2 Incidents), 100 S Peach St, 3600 Sansom St, 4700 Springfield Av, 5700 Spruce St, 3800 Walnut St, 5200 Walnut St, 5700 Walnut St, 5900 Walton Av.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Assault: 5900 Arch St, 5900 Filbert St, 1700 Georges La (2 Incidents), 5800 Haverford Av, 7300 Haverford Av, 5300 Kershaw St, 6100 Lansdowne Av, 5900 Malvern Av, 700 Marlyn Rd, 5300 Media St, 1600 N 52nd St, 1200 N 53rd St, 2400 N 53rd St, 200 N 54th St, 300 N 55th St, 500 N 55th St, 500 N 56th St, 0 N 59th St, N 59th St & Race St, 1600 N 76th St, 1300 N Alden St, 0 N Dewey St, 1300 N Hobart St, 1400 N Hobart St, 0 N Ithan St, 1400 N Ithan St, 200 N Salford St, 200 N Wanamaker St, 200 N Wilton St, 5700 Poplar St, 5900 Race St (2 Incidents), 200 Sickels Way, 5600 Upland Way, 5600 W Berks St, 5400 W Girard Av, 5900 W Girard Av (2 Incidents), 6100 W Oxford St, 5400 Westminster Av, 5600 Wyalusing Av, 5300 Wyalusing Av La, 800 Wynnewood Rd.
Burglary: 6100 Haverford Av, 400 N 54th St, 1200 N 55th St, 100 N Dewey St, 1300 N Wanamaker St, 6200 Race St, 6300 Sherwood Rd, 5600 Wyndale Av.
Robbery: 5800 Haverford Av, 200 N 62nd St, 5600 W Berks St, 5600 Westminster Av.
Theft: 1100 Atwood Rd, 7600 City Av, 7700 City Av (2 Incidents), 5200 Columbia Av, 2000 Georges La, 5700 Haddington La (2 Incidents), 5400 Harlan St, 6100 Jefferson St (2 Incidents), 6200 Lansdowne Av, 5300 Lebanon Av, 6000 Market St, 5800 Master St, 6400 Morris Park Rd, 100 N 52nd St, 1300 N 52nd St, 1400 N 52nd St, 600 N 54th St, 2400 N 54th St, N 55th St & Media St, 0 N 56th St, 1300 N 57th St, N 59th St & W Girard Av, 0 N 62nd St, 200 N 63rd St, 100 N Lindenwood St, 1500 N Peach St, 500 N Simpson St, 1400 N Wanamaker St, 1700 N Wilton St, 5500 Pearl St, 5800 Race St, 6000 Race St, 5500 Spring St, 5900 W Thompson St, 5900 Woodcrest Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5600 Arlington St, 900 Atwood Rd, 6500 Lebanon Av, 5800 Malvern Av, 200 N 54th St, 1300 N 56th St, 200 N 60th St, 1500 N 61st St, 1400 N 62nd St, 1100 N 63rd St, 800 N 65th St, 0 N Dewey St, 1700 N Wilton St, 5100 Parkside Av, 5600 W Berks St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 6000 Arch St, 7600 Brookhaven Rd, 5200 Lancaster Av (2 Incidents), 6600 Lebanon Av, 5800 Malvern Av, 6000 Market St, 1200 Marlyn Rd, 300 N 53rd St, 2200 N 53rd St, N 56th St & Haverford Av, 1400 N 57th St, 400 N 58th St, 300 N 60th St, 1400 N 62nd St, 100 N 63rd St, 0 N Frazier St, 300 N Gross St, 1600 N Lindenwood St, 6300 Overbrook Av, 6000 Summer St, 800 Wynnewood Rd.
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.