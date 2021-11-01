The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, October 22nd, and Thursday, October 28th.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Assault: 700 Kimball St, 1700 S 2nd St, 1200 S 8th St, 800 S 9th St, 300 South St, 600 South St.
Robbery: 800 Bainbridge St.
Theft: 1300 Carpenter St, 400 Dickinson St, 1600 E Moyamensing Av, 700 E Passyunk Av (3 Incidents), 1400 E Passyunk Av, 1800 E Passyunk Av, 300 Gerritt St, 900 Mc Clellan St, 0 Mifflin St, 800 Mifflin St, 400 Pierce St, 800 Pierce St, 700 S 4th St, 1700 S 4th St, 700 S 5th St, 800 S 5th St, 900 S 5th St, 1000 S 6th St, 1500 S 9th St, 600 S 11th St, 700 S Broad St, 700 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1500 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1600 S Front St, 1600 S Orkney St, 1000 S Water St, 1600 S Water St (2 Incidents), 700 South St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 300 Manton St (2 Incidents), 600 S 9th St, 400 Titan St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 100 Christian St, 200 Moore St, 300 Queen St, 1000 S 4th St, 1800 S 9th St, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1600 S Front St, 600 Wilder St.
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Rape: 1200 Noble St.
Assault: 700 Appletree St, 1300 Arch St, 200 Chestnut St, 1200 Chestnut St, 1300 Filbert St (2 Incidents), 700 Market St (2 Incidents), 1200 Market St, 200 N 9th St, N 13th St & Market St, 1100 Pine St, 400 S 2nd St, S 10th St & Pine St, 200 S Juniper St, 900 Spruce St, 900 Walnut St.
Burglary: 300 N 8th St, 100 S 12th St, 200 S 13th St.
Robbery: 1300 Drury St, 1300 Market St (2 Incidents), 400 N Broad St.
Theft: 1300 Buttonwood St, 1200 Callowhill St, 200 Chestnut St, 700 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St (11 Incidents), 0 Dock St, 1100 Locust St (4 Incidents), 1300 Locust St, 200 Market St, 300 Market St, 700 Market St, 900 Market St (6 Incidents), 1000 Market St, N 2nd St & Market St, 400 N 5th St (10 Incidents), 500 N 6th St, N 7th St & Market St, 400 N 8th St, 0 N 12th St, N 13th St & Market St, 0 S 2nd St (4 Incidents), 200 S 11th St (2 Incidents), S 12th St & Walnut St, 1300 Sansom St, 1000 Spring Garden St, 800 Spruce St, 1100 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 700 Chestnut St, 800 Chestnut St, 1200 Locust St, 1100 Ludlow St, 1300 Market St, N 11th St & Filbert St, 200 N 13th St, 400 N Water St, 0 S 2nd St, 100 S 7th St, 400 S 9th St (2 Incidents).
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 700 Chestnut St, 1300 Chestnut St, 1200 Market St, 300 N 13th St (2 Incidents), 1200 Race St, 300 S Broad St, 900 Spring Garden St, 500 Vine St, 1300 Walnut St.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 1500 Arch St, 2000 Chestnut St, 2300 Chestnut St, 2200 Fairmount Av, 1500 Market St, 0 N 15th St, 400 N Broad St, 600 N Broad St (4 Incidents), 0 S 15th St, 0 S 16th St, 200 S 17th St, 200 S Sydenham St, 1500 Sansom St, 1500 Walnut St (2 Incidents).
Burglary: 1600 Green St, 1500 Pine St, 1900 Pine St, 300 S 18th St (2 Incidents), 1800 Spruce St, 1900 Waverly St.
Robbery: 1500 Market St, 100 N 15 St, 200 N 19th St, N Broad St & Ridge Av, 2200 Walnut St.
Theft: 1900 Arch St (3 Incidents), 0 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1700 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy (3 Incidents), 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy (2 Incidents), 1400 Chestnut St, 1600 Chestnut St, 1800 Chestnut St, 1900 Chestnut St (3 Incidents), 0 Franklin Town Blvd, 2000 Hamilton St, 1400 Locust St (2 Incidents), 1600 Market St, 2000 Market St, 1400 Mount Vernon St, N 22nd St & Arch St, 100 N 23rd St, 500 N 24th St, 2000 Pennsylvania Av (7 Incidents), 2200 Pennsylvania Av, 200 S 15th St (2 Incidents), S 17th St & Chestnut St, S 17th St & Locust St, 0 S 18th St, 100 S 18th St, 200 S 18th St (2 Incidents), S 19th St & Chestnut St, S 19th St & Chestnut St, 200 S Sydenham St, 200 S Van Pelt St, 400 S Van Pelt St, 1700 Sansom St, 2400 Spring Garden St, 1400 Walnut St, 1500 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 1600 Walnut St, 1700 Walnut St (3 Incidents), 2300 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1400 Buttonwood St, 2200 Fairmount Av, 0 Franklin Town Blvd (2 Incidents), 1500 Market St, 400 N Broad St, 2200 Pine St (2 Incidents), 2100 Sansom St, 2500 Waverly St, 1900 Wood St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1500 Chestnut St, 1900 Chestnut St, 2000 Hamilton St, 1500 Locust St, 1500 Market St, 1500 Moravian St, 0 N 15th St, 1500 Ranstead St, 0 S 16th St, S 20th St & Locust St, 300 S 25th St, 1400 Vine St (4 Incidents), 1800 Walnut St, 1800 Wood St.
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Rape: 1600 S Yewdall St.
Arson: 1300 Divinity St, 1900 S Cecil St.
Assault: 5400 Chester Av, 1300 Divinity St (2 Incidents), 1200 Greylock St, 5600 Kingsessing Av (2 Incidents), 1100 S 56th St, 2200 S 56th St, 1300 S 58th St, 2000 S Alden St, 1900 S Ithan St, 900 S Paxon St, 1300 S Paxon St (2 Incidents), 1400 S Paxon St, 1300 S Wilton St, 5800 Trinity St, 5700 Willows Av, 5600 Windsor St.
Burglary: 5500 Linmore Av, 700 S 52nd St, 1600 S Conestoga St, 1100 S Ruby St, 5800 Willows Av.
Robbery: S 55th St & Baltimore Av, 1300 S Wilton St.
Theft: 2700 54th Dr, 5500 Angora Ter, 5200 Baltimore Av, 5600 Belmar St, 5600 Elliott St, 1700 Grays La, 5600 Kingsessing Av (2 Incidents), 5700 Reedland St, 1500 S 53rd St, 2200 S 56th St, 5600 Springfield Av, 5800 Thomas Av, 5800 Woodland Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5800 Florence Av, 5200 Grays Av, 5400 Hadfield St, 1000 S 53rd St (2 Incidents), 2000 S 58th St, 1900 S Cecil St, 1000 S Paxon St, 1200 S Peach St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5900 Baltimore Av, 5500 Belmar St, 5700 Belmar St, 5800 Cedarhurst St, 5100 Chester Av, 5900 Chester Av, 5300 Florence Av, 1100 S 53rd St, 1700 S 53rd St, 2000 S 58th St, 5600 Windsor St, 5900 Windsor St.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Homicide: 5000 Arch St, 1000 Pallas St.
Rape: 4100 Westminster Av.
Assault: 800 Brooklyn St, 3800 Brown St, 3900 Brown St, 3500 Fairmount Av, 100 Farson St, 3800 Folsom St, 3600 Market St, 3500 Mount Vernon St, 100 N 35th St, 700 N 40th St, 900 N 46th St, 400 N 50th St (2 Incidents), N 51st St & Haverford Av, 600 N Shedwick St, 4900 Olive St, 5100 Race St, 3200 Wallace St.
Burglary: 0 N 42nd St, 600 Union St.
Robbery: N 37th St & Hamilton St, 3200 Pearl St.
Theft: 3900 Aspen St, 4300 Fairmount Av, 5100 Haverford Av, 4400 Holden St, 700 Holly St, 3300 Lancaster Av, 3400 Lancaster Av, 4000 Lancaster Av, 2900 Market St (2 Incidents), 3000 Market St, 3100 Market St, 3200 Market St, 3600 Market St, 4000 Market St, 600 May Pl, 3900 Melon St, 200 N 33rd St, 300 N 40th St, 0 N 42nd St (2 Incidents), 800 N 42nd St, 800 N 48th St, N 49th St & Arch St, 700 N Holly St, 4000 Ogden St, 4800 Parrish St, 4200 Powelton Av, 3900 Reno St, 3800 Spring Garden St, 4300 Westminster Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 4900 Aspen St, 100 Farson St, 4000 Haverford Av (2 Incidents), 4100 Lancaster Av, 700 N 43rd St, 900 N Saint Bernard St (2 Incidents), 600 N Shedwick St, 4100 Poplar St, 3600 Powelton Av, 3900 Powelton Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5100 Arch St, 3800 Brown St, 4000 Brown St, 4400 Holden St, 2900 Market St (2 Incidents), N 35th St & Wallace St (4 Incidents), N 38th St & Lancaster Av, 0 N 39th St, 0 N 40th St, 600 N 41st St (6 Incidents), N 43rd St & Haverford Av, 800 N 46th St, 600 Pallas St (2 Incidents), 3700 W Girard Av, 3700 Wallace St, 4300 Westminster Av, 600 Wiota St (4 Incidents).
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Assault: 2300 Christian St, 2000 Dickinson St (2 Incidents), 1600 Ellsworth St, 2100 Federal St, 2400 Federal St, 1900 Gerritt St, 2300 Moore St, 3400 Moore St, 1400 Point Breeze Av, 2200 Reed St, S 15th St & Wharton St, 1500 S 24th St, 1600 S 24th St, 1600 S 26th St (2 Incidents), 1200 S Bucknell St, S Chadwick St & Morris St.
Burglary: 1900 Morris St, 3000 Wharton St.
Robbery: 1400 Point Breeze Av, 1200 S Carlisle St.
Theft: 2000 Annin St, 2000 Bainbridge St (2 Incidents), 2100 Carpenter St, 2100 Cross St (2 Incidents), 1800 Federal St (2 Incidents), 1500 Fitzwater St, 2400 Grays Ferry Av, 3600 Grays Ferry Av (2 Incidents), 2000 Kimball St, 2200 Kimball St, 2800 Moore St, 2600 Oakford St, 2000 Pemberton St, S 16th St & Carpenter St, 500 S 27th St, 1000 S Broad St (3 Incidents), 1700 S Cleveland St, 1400 S Patton St, 1500 S Taney St, 1500 South St, 1400 Washington Av (4 Incidents), 2000 Washington Av, 2500 Washington Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1700 Reed St, 1500 S Corlies St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 2500 Annin St, 1900 Dickinson St, 1900 Manton St, 2000 Naudain St, 2900 Reed St, 1300 S 15th St, S 15th St & Lombard St, 1300 S 19th St, 1600 S 27th St, 1300 S Bouvier St, 1300 S Dover St, 1500 S Dover St, 1400 S Marston St, 1700 S Natrona St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Rape: 200 S 59th St.
Assault: 5300 Chancellor St, 4800 Chester Av, 4900 Chestnut St, 5100 Chestnut St, 5300 Chestnut St, 5500 Chestnut St, 5700 Delancey St, 6100 Irving St, 5700 Larchwood Av, 3100 Market St (2 Incidents), 5700 Osage Av, 6200 Osage Av, 5700 Pine St, 200 S 40th St, S 40th St & Walnut St, 200 S 47th St, 0 S 52nd St, 500 S 52nd St, 600 S 56th St, S 57th St & Chestnut St, 500 S Salford St, 4900 Spruce St, 5900 Spruce St, 5600 Walnut St, 5700 Walnut St.
Burglary: 4100 Chestnut St, 0 S 56th St, 0 S Yewdall St.
Robbery: 4600 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St, Ellsworth St & Cobbs Creek Pkwy, S 42nd St & Chestnut St, S 51st St & Locust St, 4600 Walnut St, 5700 Walnut St.
Theft: 3900 Baltimore Av, 4500 Baltimore Av, 4600 Baltimore Av, 6000 Carpenter St, 6200 Cedar Av, 4200 Chester Av, 3200 Chestnut St, 3500 Chestnut St, 4000 Chestnut St, 4800 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 5100 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St (4 Incidents), 5600 Christian St, 700 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 5900 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 4500 Larchwood St, 6000 Ludlow St, N 46th St & Market St, 5800 Norfolk St, 6000 Pine St, 200 S 34th St, 200 S 36th St, 100 S 39th St, 400 S 46th St, S 50th St & Chancellor St, 200 S 52nd St, S 56th St & Chestnut St, 0 S 60th St (2 Incidents), 500 S 61st St, 0 S 62nd St, 6100 Sansom St, Springfield Av & S 47th St, 4800 Spruce St, 4900 Spruce St, 5200 Spruce St, 6100 Spruce St, 3700 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 4000 Walnut St, 5700 Walnut St, 5200 Walton Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 4500 Baltimore Av, 5600 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 5300 Irving St, 4300 Larchwood Av, 5000 Ludlow St, 4300 Osage Av, 5700 Osage Av, 600 S 43rd St, 400 S 46th St, 100 S 55th St, S 55th St & Catharine St, 5100 Sansom St, 3900 Spruce St, 5700 Walnut St, 6200 Walnut St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5200 Chestnut St, 4700 Locust St, 5300 Ludlow St, 5000 Market St, N 52nd St & Market St, 400 S 50th St, 0 S 52nd St, 200 S 54th St, S 54th St & Sansom St, 900 S 58th St, S 60th St & Delancey St, 0 S Redfield St, 500 S Salford St, 3400 Walnut St.
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Rape: 1700 N 62nd St.
Assault: 1700 Aberdeen St, 7400 Brookhaven Rd, 6300 City Av, 5400 Euclid St, 5200 Haverford Av, 5300 Haverford Av, 300 Horton St, 5200 Kershaw St (2 Incidents), 6100 Lancaster Av, 5500 Lansdowne Av, 5700 Lansdowne Av, 5800 Lansdowne Av (3 Incidents), 6100 Lansdowne Av, 5800 Malvern Av, 5200 Master St, 5300 Media St (2 Incidents), 1600 N 54th St (2 Incidents), 1600 N 55th St (2 Incidents), N 59th St & Lancaster Av, 100 N 60th St, 400 N 60th St, 1500 N 61st St, 1900 N 61st St, 1300 N 62nd St, 100 N 63rd St, 300 N 63rd St, 600 N 63rd St, 400 N 64th St, 1500 N Allison St (2 Incidents), 100 N Peach St, 200 N Peach St, 200 N Simpson St, 400 N Wanamaker St, 6100 Nassau Rd, 5900 Oxford St, 5200 Pennsgrove St, 5500 Race St (2 Incidents), 6300 Race St, 7400 Rhoads St, 7600 Sherwood Rd, 6300 Summer St, 5600 Vine St (2 Incidents), 5800 Vine St, 6100 Vine St, 6300 Vine St, 5400 W Berks St, 5200 W Girard Av, 5500 W Girard Av, 6100 W Oxford St, 5200 W Stiles St, 5300 W Stiles St, 7600 Woodcrest Av, 5400 Wyndale Av.
Burglary: 5900 Arch St, 1700 Georges La, 5700 Haverford Av, 6000 Master St, 1200 N 52nd St, 1500 N 57th St, 0 N 59th St, 700 N 63rd St, 400 N Gross St, 1400 N Ithan St, 5400 Vine St, 6200 Vine St, 5600 Wyalusing Av.
Robbery: 5700 Haverford Av, 6000 Kershaw St, 6000 Lansdowne Av, 5500 Master St, 1900 N 52nd St, N 54th St & Lebanon Av, 300 N 60th St, 600 N 66th St, 100 N Hobart St, 6300 Vine St, 5200 W Columbia Av.
Theft: 5700 Cherry St (2 Incidents), 7700 City Av, 5700 Commerce St, 6000 Haddington Ln, 5500 Harmer St, 5800 Haverford Av, 6400 Haverford Av, 5200 Kershaw St, 5400 Lansdowne Av, 5500 Market St, 6200 Market St (2 Incidents), 1300 N 53rd St, 100 N 57th St, 2100 N 59th St, 100 N 61st St, 100 N 63rd St, 300 N 63rd St, 700 N 63rd St, 1100 N 63rd St, 200 N Felton St, 1400 N Redfield St, 1500 N Robinson St, 6100 Nassau Rd, 6100 Noble St, 6300 Race St, 5200 W Girard Av, 5400 W Montgomery Av (2 Incidents), 6100 W Oxford St, 5700 Wyalusing Av, 600 Wynnewood Rd, 800 Wynnewood Rd.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5200 Arlington St, 6100 City Av, 1800 N 53rd St, 1700 N 62nd St, 300 N 63rd St (2 Incidents), 1200 N Allison St, 1400 N Felton St, 200 N Robinson St, 1300 Pennington Rd, 5600 Vine St, 7300 Woodcrest Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5300 Arlington St, 700 Atwood Rd, 6700 Callowhill St, 5700 Cherry St, 1700 Georges La, 6400 Haverford Av, 6100 Jefferson St, 1300 Kimberly Dr, 6300 Lancaster Av, 5300 Media St, 100 N 52nd St, 1400 N 54th St, 1400 N 57th St, 400 N 58th St, 100 N 60th St, 200 N 60th St, N 61st St & Vine St, 300 N 62nd St, 1400 N 62nd St, 1600 N Allison St, N Allison St & Lansdowne Av, 200 N Peach St, 1700 N Peach St, 100 N Ruby St, 6300 Sherwood Rd (3 Incidents), 5900 Upland Way, 5600 Vine St, 6100 W Oxford St, 5700 Woodbine Av, 7700 Woodbine Av, 7600 Woodcrest Av.
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
