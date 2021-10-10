The Following Crimes Occurred Between Friday, October 1st, and Thursday, October 7th.
3rd DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 3rd District, please call 215-686-3030. Reporting 3rd District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Delaware Ave. to Broad St.:
Homicide: 1600 S Columbus Blvd.
Assault: 1000 E Passyunk Av, 900 Ellsworth St, 700 Moore St, 200 Morris St, 800 Passyunk Av, 500 S 2nd St, 800 S 4th St, 1000 S 8th St, 1200 S 9th St, 1800 S Broad St, 1600 S Iseminger St, 600 Sigel St, 1300 South St.
Burglary: 1200 S 9th St, 1600 S Beulah St, 800 Washington Av.
Robbery: 1300 S 8th St.
Theft: 900 Carpenter St, 200 Catharine St, 600 Catharine St, 1100 Christian St, 100 Dickinson St, 1100 E Moyamensing Av, 1200 E Moyamensing Av (2 Incidents), 1400 E Passyunk Av (2 Incidents), E Passyunk Av & Cross St, 0 Mifflin St, 100 Pierce St, 500 S 2nd St, 900 S 4th St, 1400 S 7th St, S 9th St & Christian St, 1600 S 10th St, 1800 S 10th St, 1000 S Broad St, 500 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1300 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 800 S Front St, 800 S Warnock St, 1100 South St, 1100 Washington Av, 1100 Wharton St, Wharton St & S Front St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1200 Fitzwater St, 200 Morris St, 600 S 10th St, 700 S 10th St, 1600 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, 1200 S Sheridan St, 700 S Warnock St, 900 South St, 200 Watkins St, 500 Watkins St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 200 Bainbridge St, 1000 Cross St, 600 Mc Clellan St, 900 Mc Clellan St, 700 Sears St, 900 South St.
6th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 6th District, please call 215-686-3060. Reporting 6th District crimes from Spring Garden St. to Lombard St. and Front St. to Broad St.:
Homicide: 100 S 11th St.
Assault: 0 Dock St, 1000 Filbert St, 1300 Filbert St (2 Incidents), 1200 Lombard St, 900 Market St (2 Incidents), 1100 Market St, 1000 Pine St, 700 Race St, 1200 Race St (2 Incidents), S 8th St & Market St, 100 S 11th St, 200 S 12th St, S 12th St & Sansom St, 100 Spring Garden St, 900 Spring St.
Burglary: 1300 Market St, 800 Walnut St.
Robbery: 900 Filbert St, 1000 Filbert St, 1100 Market St, 1000 Race St, S 4th St & Chestnut St, S Camac St & Pine St, 0 Saint James Ct.
Theft: 1000 Arch St, 100 Callowhill St, 400 Chestnut St, 1000 Chestnut St, 1100 Chestnut St (4 Incidents), 1300 Chestnut St, 1200 Filbert St, 1100 Locust St (3 Incidents), 1200 Locust St, 300 Market St, 500 Market St, 900 Market St (3 Incidents), 1000 Market St (2 Incidents), 1100 Market St (2 Incidents), 1200 Market St, 400 N 3rd St, 400 N 5th St (2 Incidents), 200 N 6th St, 200 N 9th St, N 10th St & Ridge Av, 100 N 11th St, 0 N 12th St (2 Incidents), 500 N Front St, 0 N Juniper St, 100 Pine St, 400 S 2nd St (4 Incidents), 200 S 9th St, 200 S 13th St, 200 S Broad St (4 Incidents), 200 S Camac St, 600 Spring Garden St, 500 Vine St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 400 N 3rd St, 300 N 11th St, 300 N Broad St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 100 Chestnut St, 800 Chestnut St, 1300 Chestnut St, 900 Clinton St, 300 Market St, 900 Market St, 1000 Market St, 1300 Pine St, 600 Race St, 700 Race St (2 Incidents), 1300 Race St, S 12th St & Pine St (2 Incidents), 1300 Spruce St, 1300 Vine St, 200 W Washington Sq.
9th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 9th District, please call 215-686-3090. Reporting 9th District crimes from Fairmount Ave. to Lombard St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Rape: 1500 Spring Garden St.
Assault: 1900 Chestnut St, 1500 Hamilton St (2 Incidents), 1500 Locust St, 1900 Market St, 200 N 20th St, 400 N Broad St, 2200 Pine St, 0 S 20th St, S 22nd St & Market St, 2000 Walnut St, 2100 Walnut St.
Burglary: 1600 Pine St, 1700 Pine St, 400 S 16th St, 200 S 20th St.
Robbery: Fairmount Av & Corinthian Av, 1900 Market St, 200 Mozart Pl, 100 N 17th St, 2000 Wallace St.
Theft: 1400 Arch St, 1600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 1400 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 1500 Chestnut St (4 Incidents), 1600 Chestnut St, 1800 Chestnut St (3 Incidents), 1900 Chestnut St (2 Incidents), 2100 Chestnut St, 1800 Cuthbert St, 1800 Delancey Pl, 1900 Fairmount Av (2 Incidents), 1500 Locust St, 1700 Locust St, 1800 Market St, 1900 Market St, 2000 Market St (5 Incidents), 300 N 17th St, 600 N 19th St, N 19th St & Market St, 500 N 21st St, 400 N Broad St, 1900 North St, 2000 Pennsylvania Av (2 Incidents), 2200 Pennsylvania Av, 1500 Ranstead St, 0 S 15th St, S 15th St & Market St, 100 S 17th St, 300 S Broad St, 2000 Spring Garden St, 1500 Spruce St (3 Incidents), 1400 Walnut St, 1500 Walnut St, 1600 Walnut St (3 Incidents), 1700 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 1800 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 2300 Chestnut St, N 15th St & Buttonwood St, S 15th St & Market St, S 16th St & Chestnut St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 1700 Callowhill St, 1500 Chestnut St, 1600 Green St, 2000 Hamilton St, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd (4 Incidents), 1500 Market St (3 Incidents), 1900 Market St, 2000 Market St (2 Incidents), 300 N 15th St, 200 N Broad St, 300 N Broad St (2 Incidents), N Broad St & Vine St, 1500 Ranstead St (3 Incidents), 200 S 15th St, 400 S 15th St, 100 S 16th St, S 18th St & Manning St, 1700 Sansom St, 1400 Vine St (4 Incidents), 1500 Vine St, 1800 Walnut St (3 Incidents).
12th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 12th District, please call 215-686-1320. Reporting 12th District crimes within Southwest Philly bounded by Baltimore at 49th St. to Bartram Dr. at 60th St.:
Assault: 5700 Broomall St, 5200 Chester Av, 5500 Elliott St, 5200 Florence Av, 5100 Greenway Av, 5500 Greenway Av, 5300 Hadfield St, 5000 Kingsessing Av, 5500 Kingsessing Av, 6000 Kingsessing Av, 5300 Malcolm St, 5400 Regent St, 1400 S 53rd St, 1100 S 54th St, 1400 S 56th St, 1400 S 58th St, 5700 Willows Av, 5900 Windsor St, 5300 Woodland Av, 5800 Woodland Av.
Burglary: 5600 Elliott St, 5500 Willows Av.
Robbery: 5500 Belmar St, 5600 Elliott St, 5400 Warrington Av, 5200 Woodland Av.
Theft: 5200 Baltimore Av, 1600 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 5000 Florence Av, 5200 Greenway Av, 5600 Greenway Av, 5400 Kingsessing Av, 5500 Kingsessing Av, 5400 Paschall Av, 5400 Regent St, 900 S 49th St, 1200 S 53rd St, 2000 S 56th St, 1600 S 57th St, 1700 S 57th St, 1700 S 60th St (2 Incidents), 1800 S 60th St, 2500 S Alden St (2 Incidents), 2500 S Wanamaker St, 4900 Springfield Av, 5600 Springfield Av, 5900 Warrington Av, 5500 Wheeler St, 5400 Willows Av, 5900 Windsor St, 5800 Woodland Av (3 Incidents).
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5200 Florence Av, 5300 Grays Av, 5300 Malcolm St, 5100 Regent St, 5400 Regent St, 1400 S 52nd St, 1100 S 56th St, 1600 S 60th St, 5500 Woodland Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5800 Belmar St, 5400 Chester Av, 5300 Lindbergh Blvd, 5400 Regent St, 700 S 52nd St, 1600 S 52nd St, 1900 S 57th St, 1800 S Conestoga St, 2400 S Edgewood St, 5000 Springfield Av, 5900 Trinity St.
16th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 16th District, please call 215-686-3160. Reporting 16th District crimes from Girard Ave. to Market St. and from the Schuylkill River to 52nd St.:
Assault: 5100 Aspen St, 4700 Fairmount Av, Fairmount Av & N Dekalb St, 100 Farson St, 800 Farson St, 4200 Mantua Av, 4000 Market St, 4600 Market St (2 Incidents), 4800 Market St, N 38th St & Filbert St, 0 N 39th St, 600 N 41st St, 800 N 46th St, N 46th St & Parrish St, 100 N 49th St (2 Incidents), 800 N 49th St, 100 N 52nd St, 700 N Markoe St, 800 N Preston St, 0 N Saint Bernard St, 4600 W Girard Av, 5100 Wyalusing Av.
Burglary: 3900 Aspen St, 4600 Market St, 100 N 34th St.
Robbery: 3600 Haverford Av, 3600 Lancaster Av, 3700 Lancaster Av, 600 N 40th St, 1000 N 46th St, 4600 Parrish St, 4200 W Girard Av, 400 Wiota St, 5000 Wyalusing Av.
Theft: 3300 Arch St, 4800 Aspen St, 3800 Fairmount Av, 3400 Lancaster Av, 3600 Lancaster Av, 3800 Lancaster Av, 3300 Mantua Av, 3300 Market St, 4000 Market St, 3700 Mount Vernon St, 0 N 33rd St, 100 N 33rd St, N 33rd St & Market St, N 34th St & Fairmount Av, 0 N 40th St, N 40th St & Haverford Av, N 48th St & Haverford Av, 500 N 52nd St, 800 N Markoe St, 500 N Paxon St, 0 N Saint Bernard St, 4500 Parrish St, 5000 Race St, 5100 Reno St, S 30th St & Market St, 3200 Summer St, 4200 W Girard Av, 3500 Wallace St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 500 Budd St, 0 Farson St (2 Incidents), 3800 Haverford Av, N 38th St & Haverford Av, N 40th St & Lancaster Av, 1000 N 46th St, 4900 Race St, 5100 Wyalusing Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 3300 Baring St, 900 Belmont Av, 3800 Cambridge St, 3500 Fairmount Av (2 Incidents), 5100 Funston St, 5000 Haverford Av (7 Incidents), 3900 Lancaster Av, 4500 Lancaster Av, Lancaster Av & Wyalusing Av, 700 N 40th St, N 41st St & W Girard Av, 700 N 46th St (2 Incidents), N 51st St & Westminster Av (2 Incidents), 700 N Dekalb St, 5100 Parrish St (3 Incidents), 5000 Race St, 700 Sloan St (4 Incidents), 3800 Wallace St.
17th DISTRICT: To report a crime to the 17th District, please call 215-686-3170. Reporting 17th District crimes from Lombard St. to Mifflin St. and Broad St. to the Schuylkill River.:
Rape: 1500 S Napa St, 3100 Tasker St.
Assault: 1600 Annin St, 1600 Dickinson St, 1800 Fernon St, 3400 Grays Ferry Av, 2700 Moore St, 3200 Morris St, 1700 S 15th St, 1400 S 23rd St, 1500 S 27th St, 1500 S 28th St (2 Incidents), 1700 S 28th St, 1300 S 32nd St, 1500 S Bailey St, 1000 S Broad St (3 Incidents), 1500 S Cleveland St, 1500 S Etting St, 1600 S Ringgold St (3 Incidents), 1800 Tasker St (2 Incidents).
Burglary: 1400 Castle Av, 1900 Christian St, 700 S 19th St.
Robbery: 2300 Mountain St, 1400 S 19th St, 1100 S Broad St.
Theft: 1600 Carpenter St, 2200 Cross St, 1800 Dickinson St, 2300 Gerritt St, 1600 Hicks St St, 2000 Kater St, 2400 Madison Sq, 2800 Moore St, 2900 New Hope St, 2900 Reed St, 3000 Reed St, S 15th St & Washington Av, S 18th St & Tasker St, 600 S 19th St, 700 S 19th St, 1000 S 21st St, S 21st St & Bainbridge St, 1200 S 24th St, 1200 S 30th St, 1500 S 31st St, 1200 S 33rd St, 1000 S Broad St (2 Incidents), 1500 S Marston St (2 Incidents), 2700 South St, 2600 Tasker St, 1700 Washington Av, 2600 Wharton St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 1800 Tasker St (2 Incidents), 1500 Wharton St.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 2000 Fitzwater St, 2700 Morris St, 1300 S 17th St, 1500 S 20th St, 1600 S 26th St, 1400 S 30th St, 1500 S Bambrey St, 1500 S Woodstock St, 2700 Wharton St.
18th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 18th District, please call 215-686-3180. Reporting 18th District crimes from Market St. to Woodland Ave. and 30th St. to Cobbs Creek Pkwy.:
Homicide: 100 S 45th St.
Rape: 200 S Saint Bernard St.
Assault: 5900 Chestnut St, 200 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 5200 Hazel Av, 4000 Market St, 5600 Market St, 5900 Pine St, 100 S 39th St, 0 S 43rd St, S 49th St & Chestnut St, 0 S 52nd St, 100 S 55th St, 700 S 55th St, S 59th St & Walnut St, 100 S 60th St, 200 S 60th St, 200 S 62nd St, 400 S Conestoga St, S Dewey St & Market St, 1200 S Millick St, 5600 Spruce St, 4500 Walnut St, 5600 Walton Av, 5300 Webster St.
Burglary: 6200 Carpenter St, 6200 Chestnut St, 0 S 61st St, 4000 Walnut St.
Robbery: 47th&Walnut St, 6000 Catharine St, 5100 Chestnut St, 5400 Delancey St, 4700 Hazel Av, S 44th St & Sansom St, 0 S 52nd St, 4500 Walnut St.
Theft: 42nd& Spruce St, 5200 Baltimore Av, 5200 Catharine St, 3200 Chestnut St, 3700 Chestnut St, 4800 Chestnut St, 5300 Chestnut St, 5600 Chestnut St (3 Incidents), 600 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 4300 Larchwood Av, 4700 Locust St, 3900 Locust Walk, 3200 Market St, 0 S 33rd St, 200 S 36th St (2 Incidents), 200 S 40th St, S 40th St & Walnut St, 200 S 45th St, 100 S 48th St, 100 S 49th St, S 51st St & Catharine St, 200 S 55th St, 800 S 57th St, S 57th St & Chestnut St, 0 S Cecil St, 500 S Salford St, 3900 Spruce St, 4100 Spruce St, 3700 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 3900 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 4700 Walnut St, 5200 Walnut St.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: 5800 Addison St, 5300 Catharine St, 4700 Chestnut St, 5500 Hazel Av, 3700 Locust Walk, 5700 Pine St, 5700 Rodman St, 200 S 36th St, S 37th St & Market St, S 41st St & Ludlow St, 400 S 58th St, 4900 Walnut St, 6100 Washington Av.
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5400 Baltimore Av, 5500 Baltimore Av, 5500 Chancellor St (2 Incidents), 5700 Christian St, 5900 Irving St, 4000 Market St, 5400 Market St, 5800 Norfolk St, 5600 Pemberton St, 600 S 42nd St, 1300 S 46th St, 800 S 57th St, 900 S 58th St, S 59th St & Cedar Av, 0 S 60th St, 1000 S 60th St, S 62nd St & Pine St, 500 S Conestoga St, 200 S Melville St, S Redfield St & Ludlow St, 0 S Robinson St, 500 S Salford St, 4000 Sansom St, 4700 Springfield Av, 3800 Spruce St, 3900 Walnut St, 5000 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 5300 Walnut St, 5700 Walnut St, 6100 Walnut St, 6200 Walnut St (2 Incidents), 5500 Walton Av, 5600 Walton Av, 5900 Webster St (2 Incidents).
19th DISTRICT: To report a crime in the 19th District, please call 215-686-3190. Reporting 19th District crimes from City Ave. to Market St. and 52nd St. to 77th St.:
Homicide: 5900 Market St.
Assault: 5600 Arch St, 7500 Brockton Rd, 5200 Harlan St (2 Incidents), 5300 Haverford Av, 5300 Hazelhurst St, 6100 Jefferson St, 5600 Lansdowne Av, 6500 Lebanon Av, 6300 Malvern Av, 5300 Market St, 800 Marlyn Rd, 5800 Media St, 0 N 52nd St, 300 N 53rd St, 1400 N 53rd St, 0 N 54th St, 300 N 55th St, 600 N 55th St, N 57th St & Vine St, 1900 N 61st St, 300 N 62nd St, 1400 N 62nd St, 700 N 63rd St, 1100 N 63rd St, 1600 N 76th St, 200 N Alden St, 0 N Edgewood St, 1600 N Felton St, 1400 N Hirst St, 1300 N Hobart St (2 Incidents), 100 N Peach St (2 Incidents), 1400 N Redfield St, 0 N Ruby St (2 Incidents), 200 N Ruby St, 400 N Simpson St, 1300 N Wanamaker St, 6300 Overbrook Av, 5400 Poplar St, 5900 Race St (2 Incidents), 5600 Upland Way, 5300 W Berks St, 5500 W Girard Av, 5600 W Girard Av, 5300 W Montgomery Av, 5500 W Oxford St, 7500 Woodbine Av, 5800 Woodcrest Av, 5300 Wyalusing Av (2 Incidents), 5400 Wyndale Av.
Burglary: 5600 Arch St, 5700 Vine St.
Robbery: 500 N 54th St, N 56th St & Market St, 200 N 60th St, 1900 N 76th St, 200 N Daggett St, 600 N Peach St, 5300 Race St.
Theft: 700 Atwood Rd, 7600 City Av, 6100 Haverford Av, 6600 Haverford Av, 6100 Jefferson St, 5600 Lancaster Av, 5700 Lansdowne Av, 1200 N 52nd St, N 52nd St & W Girard Av, 1400 N 54th St, N 54th St & Market St, 1300 N 55th St, 600 N 56th St, 1300 N 56th St, 2300 N 58th St, 400 N 59th St, 1600 N 59th St, 1500 N 61st St, 1900 N 61st St, 700 N 63rd St, 800 N 63rd St, 1100 N 63rd St (3 Incidents), 1000 N 67th St (2 Incidents), 1600 N Allison St, 100 N Dewey St, 5600 Haddington Ln, 0 N Hirst St, 300 N Robinson St, 2100 N Wanamaker St, 5300 Parkside Av, 5500 Race St, 5900 Upland Way, 5600 Vine St, 5900 Vine St, 6100 W Oxford St, 5500 W Thompson St, 7600 Wyndale Av.
Vandalism/Criminal Mischief: City Av & Lancaster Av, 6000 Drexel Rd, 200 Horton St, 6500 Lebanon Av, 6600 Lebanon Av, 6600 Malvern Av, 700 Marlyn Rd, 2000 N 56th St, 900 N 63rd St, 1100 N 63rd St, 1300 N Conestoga St, 500 N Felton St, 1400 N Wanamaker St, 6100 Nassau Rd, 7300 Ruskin Rd, 5400 Summer St, 5300 W Montgomery Av (2 Incidents).
Other Offenses (Any incident that does not fit into other definitions, and may include public drunkenness, runaways, loitering, weapons offense or missing person): 5800 Filbert St, 6000 Hazelhurst St, 6400 Malvern Av, 5400 Morse St, 1400 N 53rd St, 500 N 55th St, 100 N 58th St, 400 N 59th St, 300 N 65th St, 100 N Conestoga St, 0 N Edgewood St, 200 N Peach St, 0 N Ruby St, 1300 N Wanamaker St, 200 N Wilton St, 600 N Yewdall St, 5600 Stewart St, 5700 Vine St, 5200 W Montgomery Av, 5300 W Thompson St, 5900 W Thompson St, 5400 Woodcrest Av.
Crime Incidents as reported by the Philadelphia Police Department via opendataphilly.org. Feedback and inquiries can be sent to Dorian@Pressreview.net. This crime report does not cover the entire boundaries of each police district. It reflects only incidents in or near our circulation areas.
