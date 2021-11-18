Today, West Catholic Preparatory High School, (WCPHS) located in Philadelphia, announced a $2.7 million dollar planned gift from Mr. Bernie Rondolone (class of 1965). This gift will create The Nicholas and Mary Rondolone Endowed Scholarship Fund, in honor of his parents and his family.
Mr. Rondolone sees this gift as an opportunity to make an investment in WCPHS students. He said, “I decided to include West Catholic Prep in my estate planning because these are students from my old neighborhood, and my old school, and being a part of their education is an honor. The Christian Brothers and the nuns instilled in me a desire to serve.”
He continued, “I would like to thank the school for accepting this scholarship to be endowed thus enabling my family’s name to be remembered in perpetuity for generations to come. I am also very grateful to the Lasallian order of Christian Brothers for their selfless dedication in enabling myself and generations of students from various backgrounds to receive an education to be proud of. May God Bless you all.” Mr. Rondolone hopes that his gift will encourage others to do the same.
Mr. Andrew Brady ‘02, President of WCPHS, reflected on the difference this will make for the students. “With this incredible gift, Mr. Rondolone has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the school’s mission and the students we serve. His generosity will allow us to continue to build upon the important work of West Catholic Prep and ensure an affordable Catholic education for students in West and Southwest Philadelphia for generations to come.”
The Nicholas and Mary Rondolone Scholarship Fund will be endowed and live in perpetuity, continuing to grow and support hundreds of students with tuition assistance. WCPHS leadership is thrilled to announce this gift and the impact it will have on its students and families.
Most Reverend Michael J. Fitzgerald, Auxiliary Bishop of Philadelphia, who oversees Catholic education throughout the five-county Archdiocese said, “On behalf of Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez, Faith in the Future Foundation along with leadership in the Office of Catholic Education, and our valued partners in education, I express deep gratitude to Mr. Bernie Rondolone for his generosity to and investment in the West Catholic Preparatory High School community. The impact of The Nicholas and Mary Rondolone Endowed Scholarship Fund will provide future WCPHS students with the gift of a Catholic education and prepare them to be future leaders for our Church and society.”
Background Information on West Catholic Preparatory High School:
WCPHS has proudly served West and Southwest Philadelphia for over 100 years since opening in the fall of 1916. In 1926, the De La Salle Christian Brothers arrived at what would become West Philadelphia Catholic High School for Boys, then located on 49th Street between Chestnut and Market Streets. In 1989, the Brothers of the Christian Schools (F.S.C.); the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (I.H.M.); and the Sisters of Saint Joseph (S.S.J.), along with over 1,000 students, merged the Boys and Girls Schools, to become West Philadelphia Catholic High School at the present location of 4501 Chestnut Street.
The school’s primary mission is to prepare each student to face the challenges of everyday life, to embrace leadership positions in society, and to value service in an ever-changing global society. For additional information about WCPHS, please visit, www.westcatholic.org/.
For information about Faith in the Future Foundation please visit, www.faithinthefuture.com/.
