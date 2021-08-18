Who didn’t grow up watching the swashbuckling skills of the Three Musketeers, the Legends of Zorro, Star Wars or any number of pirate movies? We all know the feeling of entering the realm of imagination using a broom stick or tree branch as a sword to mimic such adventures.
For the students of The Fencing Academy of Philadelphia (FAP), these aren’t just dreams, they are realities.
Founded in 1989 by Mark Masters, FAP has been turning aspiring fencers of all levels into champions for decades.
“I started the program in 1989 at Memorial Hall which is now the Please Touch Museum,” said Masters. The program relocated to South Street and later West Philadelphia near Drexel University in a building which he says had “America’s first large green roof”.
That wasn’t to be the last of the many “firsts” of the FAP. Not by a long shot.
“Along the way I was the first American coach to make a male world champion for the United States in Men’s Epee under 17 and made world champion over 60 in another weapon which is also unique in fencing,” he said. (An epee is a heavy weapon used for thrusting in the sport of fencing.)
The list of championships continued to increase: “We had kids get scholarships to elite universities and I’ve had dozens of athletes at Ivy Leagues such as the University of Pennsylvania.”
Those watching the Olympics this year should know that the games weren’t played without an FAP athlete in attendance as a participant. “I had an athlete in Tokyo as an alternate to the team this year,” said Masters. The alternate is the person selected to fill in should one of the members of the fencing team get injured or is otherwise incapable of competing during the games. It is the hope of every fencing alternate to be able to someday become a competitor on the Olympic Team in the future.
This had real significance on the international stage when it comes to the art of fencing.
“For a long time, the United States was not a fencing powerhouse, shall we say, in the world,” said Masters. “Gradually it started to change.”
There are six weapons used in the sport of fencing, but it’s not as simple as just grabbing one and waving it around. There is an art and science to fencing and a lot of discipline and concentration.
“The athlete usually specializes in one of the weapons, there are men’s and women’s, and the personality of the individual matches the personality of the weapon.”
Fencing is often called a physical chess game because there has to be planning and you have to plan your moves ahead of time. You set up a series of actions to trap your opponent for the opportunity to hit him.”
The execution and tactics are a little bit different for each of the various weapons.
Jacob Wischnia has attended FAP as a student and now serves as FAP’s general manager.
“I have actually been fencing at the Academy since I was 8 years old and have been here close to 20 – 25 years, mostly as a student,” said Wischnia. He credits Masters and FAP for making significant improvements in his life.
“Coach Masters helped me go from a mildly dyslexic 8 year with learning and attention issues to getting recruited to the University of Pennsylvania and eventually becoming a two-time All-American, so Maestro Masters and the Academy has very much helped me throughout my life,” he said.
While much of the attention in American sports goes to sports like football, basketball and baseball, not everyone is interested in team sports. Some people excel in individual sports. For them, fencing is a great alternative.” says Wischnia.
“I think the greatest impact we have [on athletes] are outside of fencing. I’m not the only student that I know that has had dyslexia and went on to achieve very high level success academically and athletically. It happens all of the time.”
Fencing teaches discipline, focus, determination and strategic thinking outside of the sport as well. “So, what you learn as skills inside of fencing can be applied to anything from academics to employment, to anything.” Wischnia adds.
As for young students, sure, they love the sport but so do the parents who watch their children grow and learn the discipline and maturity developed by continued participation.
“I am the parent of a long-time fencer who started as a 10 year old and is now 19 and still fencing,” said Philippe Szapary. Not only did Szapary watch his son, Tristan, grow up in the sport but recently began taking up the sport himself. “Like all fencing stories, it began with Star Wars and watching light saber duels got him interested in the ideal ofcombat,” said Szapary about his son’s early interest in the sport.
However, young Tristan didn’t initially try fencing, but, Karate instead.
“He wasn’t that interested in Karate that much and then I had seen a story that Maestro Master had a club down in West Philly and we live in one of the suburbs of Wynnewood, so it was very convenient for us,” Szapary said. “We tried a couple of lessons and he fell in love right away with the sport.” Not only did he “fall in love” with the sport but he excelled in it.
“He started out as a beginning fencer and progressed over time as a national and international competitor and, as a parent I’ve been the student of the sport as a spectator for many years and now, once my son graduated and went to college, I decided to try it for myself.”
“I too became a fan of the sport both from the physical and mental perspective. Fencing teaches you both physical fitness perfectly blended with, I call it ‘mental sharpness’ and those things are very attractive to me, and I decided to start it myself as a 54 year old!” said Szapary.
If you are interested in learning more about the Fencing Academy of Philadelphia and want to learn more? Visit them online at: www.FAP-fencing.com or call them at their 827 Glenside Avenue, Suite 201, location in Wyncote PA 19095 location at 215-887-2249 or their West Philadelphia location at 3851 Warren Ave Philadelphia PA 19104 at 215-382-0293.
