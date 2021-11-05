Last Friday evening, I saw my rock’n’roll past flash before my eyes, and its name was Rain. And on a night when many of us needed to feel young again, the Rain ensemble made me feel like I was hearing Beatles music for the very first time.
Yeah, okay, that lede is a tight paraphrase – some might prefer the term ‘a filch’ – of Jon Landau’s 1974 paean to a then relatively unknown rock performer named Bruce Springsteen. But it is not unwarranted. Rain is a long-running performance operation that specializes in creating a wonder-filled auditory and visual experience. To simply call Rain a Beatles tribute band is to mislead: what their shows offer audiences is an enhanced version of the Fab Four in performance, and they’ve been offering this to audiences all across the globe, including on Broadway, for years.
The Rain-Beatles tour was scheduled to make a stop in Philly back in March 2020, but then … Well, we are all too familiar with the Covid story. But this past weekend, the Rain train arrived to start off the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ comeback season.
Rain began its existence way back in the 1970s as a Southern California-based bar band specializing in Beatles covers. From such humble beginnings, they quickly moved on and up. Group founder and manager Mark Lewis was not satisfied with laying down pop classics in venues where low levels of sobriety generated low levels of appreciation. Lewis saw a way for his group to stand out from the ever-growing pack of tribute bands. And now, over 40 years later with numerous changes in casts, Rain continues its beat.
The latest iteration of Rain comprises five highly talented performers. Four of these talents take on the personae of the Fab Four, while the fifth – one Mark Beyer – commands a keyboard that can be made to sound like a piano, an organ, rich strings, even those otherworldly sounds that conclude the Beatle classic “A Day In The Life”’.
The most impressive member of this ensemble is Paul Curatolo, who takes on the persona of Paul McCartney. Curatolo not only sounds quite like McCartney in speech and singing, he’s even mastered the physical gestures of McCartney the performer: the way Beatle Paul twists his head, swings his shoulders and throws in the occasional wink while performing.
Rain’s current John Lennon, is Steve Landes, a Lansdale PA native. Landes is not as successful as Curatolo at Scouse mimicry: his spoken lines wouldn’t fool anyone into thinking this is Lennon. Still, Landes is a most talented singer and musician, and his handling of the key role of Lennon is a reason for the show’s appeal.
Alastar McNeil swings in as George Harrison, and his abilities on the guitar and with his vocals measure up to that challenge. Rain’s Ringo, Aaron Chiazza, manned the drums in a manner that the real Ringo could admire.
The Kimmel Cultural Campus show opened with a flashback to the early days of the Beatles rise to stardom. The Rain four emerged in dark Chesterfield suits, white shirts, thin ties and the signature bowl-cut hair-dos of those early days. (The latter courtesy of shaggy wigs.) The songs brought us back to the early Sixties, as the quartet opened with “All My Loving” and “Please Please Me”, before rocking on with other hits from that period, such as “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and “A Hard Day’s Night”. The quartet then changed costumes, trotting out in those tan military-style jackets the Beatles wore in their historic 1965 Shea Stadium concert. In this segment, the songs were chart-toppers from the high wave of Beatlemania.
Their next look borrowed from the cover of the Rubber Soul album, fitting for their performance of songs from that album, Yesterday and Today and Revolver. From there, the transformations were, almost inevitably, to the circus ringmaster costumes from Sgt. Pepper and then on to the garb they wore while taking that iconic march across Abbey Lane. It’s not hard to guess which songs were featured in those two segments
From start to finish, the Rain quartet served up some terrific renditions of the hits that made the Beatles the beloved pop band that they were … Excuse me, the beloved pop band that they are. At times, you could almost imagine you were there watching the Beatles in concert. Curiously, this group were most convincing in their Beatle imitations when doing songs from Revolver, Sgt. Pepper, and Abbey Road – classic numbers that the Beatles themselves never performed live. (They stopped doing scheduled live concerts in August 1966.)
But the show that Rain has been touring with is more than just a live concert; it’s a fully immersive experience which is almost as engaging for its visuals as for the vocals. Projections on the back curtains accomplish the visual element, so when the lads broke into their full-throttle delivery of “A Hard Day’s Night”, a cartoon recalling the opening sequence from the Hard Day’s Night film rippled the backdrop. We were also treated to shots of the audiences at the Ed Sullivan Show’s appearance of the Fab Four interspersed with shots of our own audience. When the band touched down on the Sgt. Pepper era, psychedelic images in kaleidoscopic shape-shifting mode swirled across the back curtains. While Lennon/Landes delivered his splendid rendition of “Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds”, we felt as if we might have been slipped some mind-altering substance.
I could go on for a paragraph or two with the visual delights that accompanied the marvelous vocals. But you get the idea: Rain serves up a first-rate show that invites us to travel back into that era that the Beatles dominated. The production at Kimmel’s Merriam Theater recaptured the innocence and freewheeling joy of the Sixties in a way that was a kind of magic, and the Kimmel audience responded enthusiastically. In point of fact, ‘enthusiastically’ is almost an understatement.
The audience included pre-adolescents, teens, millennials, Gen Xers, and – not surprisingly – waves of baby boomers. But the age of the fans seemed to make little difference in the enthusiasm expressed. When the Rain group asked for a little help from their friends, whether it was to join in on some of the songs or to rise from our seats to rock along with “Twist and Shout”, almost everyone at the Merriam Theatre was willing to accommodate.
A Tribute To The Beatles was one of the shows celebrating the reopening of the Kimmel Cultural Campus. As Kimmel Cultural Center’s President and CEO Anne C. Ewers wrote, the Kimmel is now inviting its friends and fans “into the healing embrace of the arts once again.” This unfailingly upbeat show was a perfect way to begin that healing process and get us moving back towards the world where the performing arts play a major role in our lives.
