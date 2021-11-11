Hard to believe that winter is just around the corner but knowing that the Dilworth Park Ice Rink is open is one of the few bonuses and it applies to all ages with separate skating sessions. Food and beverages are available in a heated shelter; reservations and masks are encouraged. 15th and Market Sts. www.centercityphia.org or 800-537-7676. •
A handsome new exhibition at the Museum of the American Revolution is "Liberty: Don Troiani's Paintings of the Revolutionary War", a collection of some 45 paintings along with artifacts that appear in his art works such as weapons, textiles, manuscripts and military equipment. Through Sept. 5, 2002. Free with Museum admission. 3rd and Chestnut Sts. 215-454-2030 or www.amrevmuseum.org •
The Philadelphia Theatre Co. is back in its home at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre with Lindsay Joelle's "The Garbologists", a co-world premiere with City Theatre, the tale of a garbage truck driving team, a white male and a Black Ivy League-educated female, who find ways to make it all work. Director Estefania Fadul stages a cast of two: Ngozi Anyanwu and Steven Rishard. Broad and Lombard Sts. 215-985-0420 or www.philatheatrecompany.org •
The Philadelphia Orchestra under guest conductor Rafael Payore is in Verizon Hall on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. featuring soloist Ricardo Morales in the world premiere of Bancks Violin Concerto, a PO co-commission, plus Dvorak's magnificent Symphony No. 7. Repeated on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. Kimmel Center, Broad and Spruce. 215-893-1999 or www.philorch.org. •
The Academy of Vocal presents "A Celebration of Opera", featuring Act III of Verdi's "Rigoletto" and Act II of Puccini's "La boheme", plus ensembles from Lehar's "The Merry Widow", Offenbach's "The Tales of Hoffmann", Beethoven's "Fidelio" and Rossini's "The Barber of Seville". Maestro Christofer Macatsoris and guest conductors will do the honors. wit the AVA Opera Orchestra. Nov. 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Perelman Theatre of the Kimmel Center, Broad and Spruce. 215-893-1999. Repeated in various suburban sites on Nov. 14, 20 and 30. Information at 215-735-1685 or www.avaopera.org •
Temple U's Boyer College of Music and Dance presents its Fall Student Dance Concert, a juried selection of the best student choreography of the season on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13 at 2:30 ad 7:30 p.m. in the Conwell Dance Theater, 1801 N. Broad St. 215-204-7609 or www.boyer.temple.edu/events •
Massenet's "Thais", a bittersweet Anglo/Asian romance, is on the Amici Opera stage on Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. performed by young operatic voices with piano accompaniment, part of Ralph Tudisco Co.'s 23rd season. Redeemer UMC, 1128 Cottman Ave. 215-224-9257 and on Facebook. •
Lyric Fest offers "A Time to Mourn...Songs and Poems for the Victims of Covid-19", a memorial concert featuring three singers: Academy of Vocal Arts alumnae Hannah Ludwig and Michelle Johnson, plus Richard Ollarsaba, and with Alora Young, Youth Poet Laureate of the Southern U. S., reading poems. Laura Ward is at the piano. Nov. 14 at 3 p.m., Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, 23 S. 38th St. Previewed on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. in Wayne. Tickets and information at 215-438-1702 or www.lyricfest.org •
The Kimmel Cultural Campus has booked on Nov. 13 "The Princess Bride: an Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes" a delight for afficionados of the this great 1987 comedy film in which Elwes was the handsome groom in an all-star cast that included Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Carol Kane, Billy Crystal and so many others, directed by Rob Reiner. In this get-together with Elwes, he tells wonderful tales of this magical production. Showtime and tickets at 215-893-1999 or www.KiimmelCulturalCampus.org •
The German Society of Pennsylvania's Nov. 14 concert at 3 p.m. is The Wister Quartet in works for strings: Farago's "Straussiana", Borodin's String Quartet No. 2 in D, and with guest artist Chuck Holdeman , his own Quintetto for Bassoon and String Quartet. A coffee and cake reception to meet the performers follows the event. 611 Spring Garden St. 215-627-2332 or www.germansociety.org •
The Philly POPS pay tribute to ABBA Nov. 17 to 21 with "Mamma Mia and More" featuring the Finnish vocalists Rajaton. Maestro David Charles Abell is on the Verizon Hall podium for the great Swedish band's most compelling hits. 215-893-1999 or www.KimmelCulturalCampus.org Kimmel Center, Broad and Spruce. •
Violinist Blake Pouliot and pianist Hsin-I Huang perform on Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. for the Phila. Chamber Music Society offering works by Kreisler, Bach, Janacek, Prokoffiev and Sarasate. American Philosophical Society, 427 Chestnut St., 215-569-8080 or www.pcmsconcers.org •
LOOKING AHEAD: Nov. 20 marks the 59th year of the celebrated Mario Lanza Ball, a major fundraiser for the Mario Lanza Institute which provides scholarships to aspiring opera singers and to date has given some 270 such opportunities to such world stars of today as Curtis's Juan Diego Florez and from the Academy of Vocal Arts, Joyce DiDonato and Ailyn Perez. The Mario Lanza Weekend begins with the Ball at 6 p.m. at the IATSE Ballroom, 2401 S. Swanson St. and includes the Mario Lanza Scholarship competition finals, a video presentation, an auction and dinner and dancing. The next day, a special 1 p.m. luncheon at the Mario Lanza Institute, 1214 Reed St., will include a screening of Lanza's film "Serenade" co-starring Joan Fontaine, Vincent Price, Saerita Montiel. Tickets and information for these events at 215-238-9691 or at info@mariolanzainstitute.org •
