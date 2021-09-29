Live theatre is back and bringing with it that familiar surge of joy and expectation before the curtain rises. But streaming is still popular and frequent, as Lantern Theatre proves with "Me and the Devil", filmed in 2021 at their home base at St. Stephen's Theater and available now through Oct. 17. This world premiere by Steve H. Broadnax III and Charles Dumas is a dramatic play with music about a musician's pact with the devil to be the best blues artist ever. Directed by Broadnax. Details and tickets at www.lanterntheater.org and at 215-829-0395. •
The Delaware River Festival is with us through Oct. 3, taking advantage of this spate of good weather and offering such family-friendly amenities as nature hikes, bird walks, paddling in dragon-shaped boats, panels and more. Free and great for ages 3 and upward at various locations along the Delaware. www.delawareriverfest.org or 215-599-0776. •
The mighty 25th Anniversary Philadelphia Fringe Festival bids adieu on Oct. 3 with many stunning events still to be reckoned with. Here are three: the Nicole Canuso Dance Co. presents "Being/With: Live" through Oct. 2 at two venues, the Pearlstein Gallery at Drexel and at Trinity Church where two audience members in two different locations are guided by a live feed to converse and dance with each other. "Sun and Sea" is an opera performance by Rugile Barzdziukiate, Vaiva Grainitie and Lina Lapelyte featuring a cast of bathing-suit clad singers, stretched out on tons of sand with beach umbrellas, direct from NYC. Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 at The Budd, 3431 Fox St. And lastly, on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m., Aurora Classical revives the good old days with "How Gilbert and Sullivan Got us Through the Lockdown". Trinity Center for Urban Life, 2212 Spruce St. Details and details on these and other Fringe events at 215-413-1318 or www.fringearts.com •
The Museum of the American Revolution is among the many venues celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month extending through Oct. 15 and paying tribute to "the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society... and those who embodied the Revolutionary spirit as well as looking to those who continue to carry forward that spirit today". A special treat: with the help of Al Dia News, a Spanish-language 45-minute audio tour of the core galleries. Third and Chestnut Sts. 215-253-6731. •
Theatre Exile's sixth annual Film Festival brightens their theatre at 1340 S. 13th St. from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, more than 40 films kicking off with a 20th Anniversary revival of "Shrek". Other nightly screenings include world and North American premieres ranging from horror, grindhouse exploitation, action comedy to creations from Korea, Argentina, and local products. Details at 215-218-4022. •
Halloween comes early to the Franklin Institute from Oct. 1 - 31. "Franklin Fright", a large-scale exhibition for this immensely popular annual holiday, features presenters hosting new live science shows including one on scary experiments and another featuring Dr. Victoria Frankenstein and her novel pumpkin robot, plus monsters handing out treats. 20th and the Parkway. 214-448-1200 or www.fi.edu •
Lyric Fest is back with "The Funny Bone...A Time to Laugh" , a scintillating program of funny songs, funny singers, four premieres by composers David Shapiro, Karl Hinze, Lori Laitman and Juliana Hall. Performers of these musical laughs are Jennifer Aylmer, Blythe Gaissert, Johnathon McCullough and Andrew Fuchs, with Laura Ward at the piano. Oct. 3 at 3 p.m., Academy of Vocal Arts, 1920 Spruce St. Previewed on Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill. Tickets at 215-438-1702. •
Also in Chestnut Hill on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. is another in the exceptional series of tours offered by the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, this one a "leisurely stroll through the bucolic 'garden city' neighborhood" with details on the extension of the Penna. Railroad to this area which helped to create this style-conscious development. A chance to explore this haven of late Victorian, Arts & Crafts, English Cotswolds and modern residences. 215-546-1146. •
Dolce Suono Ensemble opens its new season on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. with "Songs of the Spirit", a program of Bach, Bolling, Mozart, Schubert, Rossini, Vivaldi and Spirituals with baritone Norman Garrett; Mimi Stillman, flute; Charles Abramovic, piano; and Gabriel Globus-Hoenich, percussion. Trinity Center for Urban Life, 2212 Spruce St. 267-252-1803. •
The Philadelphia Orchestra celebrates its 122nd season opener on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, and a very special Opening Celebration with acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma. in Saint-Saens' Cello Concerto No. 1, Villa-Lobos' Bachianas brasileiras No. 5, Ravel's "Bolero", and Valerie Coleman's "Seven O'Clock Shout" , commissioned by the Orchestra and dedicated to the frontline workers of the Covid-19 pandemic in its Verizon Hall debut with Storyteller, Narrator and Host Charlotte Blake Alston in her official debut in this newly created role. Yannick Nezet-Seguin is on the podium. Broad and Spruce Sts. 215-893-1999 or www.philorch.org •
The Wilma Theater promises an "hysterical, inventive and brilliant" production of "Minor Character...Six Translations of 'Uncle Vanya' At the Same Time", created by New Saloon, text by Anton Chekhov and translated by five writers and Google Translate. Yury Urnov directs. This "joyful and music-filled comedic kaleidoscope" features eight members of the Wilma Hothouse Company, Ross Beschler, Keith Conallen, Sarah Gliko, Suli Holum, Justin Jain, Jared McLenigan, Campbell O'Hare and Lindsay Smiling. Oct. 5 - 24. Broad and Spruce Sts. 215-546-7824 or www.wilmatheater.org •
