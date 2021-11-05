The Curtis Institute of Music is back with its popular series of free student recitals but with a few new rules to guarantee the good health of attendees and student artists. The musical events take place most Mondays and Fridays at 8 p.m. in the handsome Gould Recital Hall, proof of vaccination is required as are masks, and advance registration for each concert is available a week before the event, offering two free tickets. No standing room and no walk-up tickets. Full details at 215-893-5252 and on facebook, youtube and instagram. •
Studio Incamminati, made famous by the local and international artist Nelson Shanks, has a new exhibition, Docere, on view now through Nov. 19 featuring Demo works by Shanks and his wife Leona, Bo Bartlett and Dan Thompson as well as finished works by the faculty of the Studio. Thursdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5 p.m., no reservations required. 7th floor of the Bok Building, 1901 S. 9th St. 215-592-7910 or info@Studioincmminati.org •
Bristol Riverside Theatre's new production is MacArthur Foundation "Genius Grant" Award winner Dominique Morisseau's topical play "Skeleton Crew", a tale of four Detroit auto workers alarmed by rumors that their jobs are at risk, creating difficult choices about loyalty to each other and to their employer. A cast of four: Malik Childs, Lisa Strum, Joell Weil. Marquis Wood. Now through Nov. 21. 120 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 215-785-0100 or www.brtstage.org •
Azuka Theatre has a world premiere by Orlina Ortiz, "Young Money", directed by Briana Gause and starring Angela Bey and Johanna Talentino. Proud and elegant Gardenia has been laid off her job and now cleans the dressing room of hip-hop star Kila. An attack on Kila's concert forces the two women together "for lessons in life, morality, redemption". Nov. 3 - 21 in the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. Pay what you wish, 90 minutes, no intermission. 215-563-1100 or info@AzukaTheatre.org •
The American Swedish Historical Museum presents "ABBA After Dark" on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., a fun-filled evening of live music, singing and dancing with the Philly POPS outside on the terrace playing iconic hits. Inside, doors will open at 5 p.m. for gallery visits, a chance to buy Swedish snacks and beverages, Abba attire is suggested. 215-389-1776 or register at https://www.americanswedis.org/events/abba-after-dark •
The Philadelphia Asian-American Film Festival, an annual event, runs from Nov. 4 - 14 highlighting short and feature-length films created by Asian filmmakers centering on the Asian experience. The opening night film is "Americanish", a comic romance involving two sisters and their newly immigrated cousin. Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 vine St. www.paaff.org •
Kun Yang Lin/Dancers are a local group "blending the East Asian notion of universal energy flow, or chi, with contemporary movement to create transcendent pieces". Nov. 4 and 5 at CHI Movement Arts Center, 1316 S. 9th St. Choreographers include Kun Yang Lin and Evalina "Wallie" Carbonell. Details at 267-687-3739 or www.kyld.org •
"Art by Hand" is the 45th annual Contemporary Craft Show sponsored by the Phladelphia Museum of Art and running Nov. 5 - 7 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center with a Preview Party on Nov. 4. 1101 Arch St. Tickets and information at 215-684-7930 or www.pmacraftsshow.org •
The Philadelphia Orchestra is in Verizon Hall on Nov. 5 and 7 at 2 p.m., Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. with Yannick Nezet-Seguin leading his forces in Mozart's Symphony No. 40 and also "Sermon" created by various composers and featuring young bass-baritone Davone Tines as soloist. Kimmel Center, Broad and Spruce. 215-893-1999 or www.philorch.org •
Mark Nov. 6 as a chance to celebrate Divali, the Indian God of Light from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Cherry St. Pier, presented by Usiloquy Dance Designs as an additional tribute to the vast South Asian diaspora who observe the festival and their culture with two live 45-minute dance presentations and brief conversations with the performers. Pay what you wish. Information and directions at 215-599-0776 or 267-324-5917. •
The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus has two offering in the days ahead. On Nov.6, the Django Festival AllStars are in the Perelman Theater, Broad and Spruce, and on Nov. 11, Shake and Holla are in the Merriam Theater featuring the North Mississippi AllStars, Rebirth Brass Band and Cedric Burnside. 250 S. Broad St. www.kimmelculturalcampus.org or 215-893-1999. •
The Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra highlights guest pianist Simone Dinnerstein on Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m. in Bach's Keyboard Concerto No. 7 and Glass' Piano Concerto No. 1. The program opens with Montgomery's "Strum". Maestro Dirk Brosse conducts. Repeated on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Perelman Theater, Broad and Spruce. 215-893-1999 or www.kimmelculturalcampus.org •
Network for New Music presents "Projections" on Nov. 7, 3 p.m. with eight musicians performing a variety of works including two quartets by Eleanor Alberga and Trevor Weston, as well as pieces by Amanda Harberg, Sonia Ray, Hannah Selin and the late Jim Primosch, his final composition. Enhancing projections will accompany these works. Icebox Project Space, 1400 N. American St. 215-848-7647. •
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.