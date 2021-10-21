Philadelphia Ballet opens its new season with a proud new name and an innovative program, "The Spark", that includes two world premieres, Angel Corella's "Landscaping the Mist" set to music by Philip Glass played live by the company's marvelous solo pianist Martha Koeneman, and Matthew Neenan's "Other Half" with music by Rosie Langabeer. The third piece is Juliano Nunes' "Connection", a 2019 work with music by Ezio Bosso. An additional innovation is the choice of venue, the charming Performance Garage at 1515 Brandywine St. where attendance is limited to 70 vaccinated persons. Through Oct. 30. Tickets and information on the digital aspect of the performances at 215-551-7000 or www.philadelphiaballet.org •
Lantern Theater's new streaming production is "The Plague", based on the 1940's novel by Albert Camus, adapted by Neil Barlett and directed by Charles McMahon now through Nov. 7, a tale of "infection, quarantine, panic and closed borders", a political warning about fascism. In the cast, the remarkable Anthony Lawton, Peter DeLaurier, Amanda Schoonover, J. Hernandez and Wendell Brown. www.lanterntheater.org or 215-829-0395. •
The DaVinci Science Center gets a jump on an October favorite with "The Art and Science of Halloween" now through Nov. 7 with 50 some pumpkins decorated with Albert Einstein's and Frankenstein's face, with related science shows on weekends, all offering family fun.3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown. www.davincisciencecenter.org or 610-841-1391. •
TempleU's theatre department hosts their version of the Broadway smash musical "Spring Awakening" based on the Wedekind play highlighting teen rebellion, physical and sexual abuse, tinged by pop-rock. Through Oct. 24 at the Tomlinson Theater, 1301 W. Norris St. www.onthestage.tickets or 215-204-1122. •
Plays and Players Theater is showing "The Ongoing Plight of the Ferryman" through Oct. 31, "a dark musical comedy" about ferrying the departed to the other side. Presented by the local Brainchild Stageworks theatre company.1714 Delancey Place. www.stageworkx.com or 800-811-2724. •
The Philadelphia Film Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary from Oct. 20 to 31 with an impressive line-up of international productions and Oscar contenders, among them "Spencer" with Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales; Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" with an all-star cast; Will Smith's "King Richard", film stars and other industry celebrities, and a total of some 100 shorts and feature-length films. Various venues city-wide. www.filmadelphia.org or 215-422-4588. •
The Philadelphia Orchestra is in Verizon Hall on Oct. 21 with conductor Susanna Malkki on the podium for the Mozart Oboe Concerto featuring the newly-named principal oboe Phillipe Tondre as soloist plus local composer Linda Wagner's "Little Moonhead" and Stravinsky's Suite from "Pulcinella". 7:30 p.m., repeated on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. Kimmel Center, Broad and Spruce. 215-893-1999 or www.philorch.org •
Two fine events by the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society. at the Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center. On Oct. 21, pianist Kit Armstrong plays works by Byrd, Rameau, Debussy, CPE Bach, Beethoven and Liszt. 7:30 p.m. And on Oct. 22, the Belcea Quartet offers chamber music by Mozart, Schubert and Szymanowski. 7:30 p.m. Broad and Spruce. 215-569-8080 or www.pcmsconcerts.org •
Philadelphia Dance Projects opens its 25th Anniversary Year with "If Walls Could Talk", a two night only video art installation on Oct. 22 and 23, an outdoor presentation with a rain date on Oct. 24. part of People Power Media. This free event features award-winning Cine-Dancemaker Carmella Vassor-Johnson and Experimental Media Artist Gralin Hughes, Jr., animating the walls of PhillyCAM at 699 Ranstead St. info@philadanceprojects.org or 215-546-2552. •
Roxtoberfest is back after a year's absence, a full day festival on Oct. 23 with a variety of edibles, drinks, live music and family-friendly shenanigans. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ridge Ave. between Lyceum and Lexington Aves. or 215-508 -2358 www.roxboroughpa.com/events/roxtoberfest-2021 •
Amici Opera offers von Weber's rare "Euryanthe" on Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 4 p.m., sung by young operatic hopefuls with piano accompaniment at Redeemer UMC, 1128 Cottman Ave. 215-224-0257. Then on Oct. 27, Verdi's "Rigoletto" will be performed in conjunction with a three-course BYOB dinner at The Sicilian Trattoria(arrive by 6 p.m.) 7901 High School Road, Elkins Park. Reservations at 267-342-2109. •
The Preservation Alliance has two tours on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., a walking experience of the Monastery Complex in Wissahickon Park, five 18th and 19th century structures in a lush green setting with an active historic barn and stables with horses and sheep, a "reminder of early agricultural Phila. in the heart of our metropolis". Advance registration is required at 215-546-1146 or www.preservationalliance.com/tours •
1807 and Friends present the Florian Trio on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in works for strings by Schumann, Martin Heyworth, Villa-Lobos, Allen Krantz, Leonard Cohen, de Falla and Piazzolla. Academy of Vocal Arts, 1920 Spruce St. 215-978-0969 or frnd1807@verizon.net •
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.