A major blockbuster at the Philadelphia Museum of Art pays tribute to the great artist Jasper Johns and runs in tandem with a similar but different look at the artist's prolific accomplishments on view at the Whitney Museum of American Art in NYC. "Mind and Mirror" at PMA is an "unprecedented retrospective", a collection of John's most celebrated paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints as well as recent works and many others that are lesser-known. A southern lad, Johns was born in 1930 and still only in his early twenties when his fame began in Manhattan where he found acclaim for his paintings of the American flag in various iterations and other subjects based on such everyday items as targets, maps and numbers. Through Feb. 13 at 2600 the Parkway. where the restaurant Stir has reopened offering "fresh local fare" under chef Mark Tropea. 215-763-8100 or www.philamuseum.org •
The Kimmel Center is bursting with renewed energy in these reopening days with comedy star John Mulaney holding forth in "From Scratch" at the Academy of Music now through Oct. 12 with limited tickets remaining. Broad and Locust. On Oct. 8, Fortune Feimster is in the Merriam Theatre for one night of her "2 Sweet 2 Salty Tour.". 250 S. Broad St. 215-893-1999 or www.KimmelCulturalCampus.org . •
Penn Museum has its own big opening show, "The Stories We Wear", an overview of 2500 years of style exemplified by some 250 objects on display ranging from a Buddhist crown , a Marian Anderson evening gown, and countless other meaningful surprises through the centuries. 3260 South St. 215-898-4000 or www.penn.museum/StoriesWeWear . •
Another museum worth knowing about is America's oldest, The Library Company of Philadelphia where the current show, "Imperfect History" curates the graphic arts collection at Benjamin Franklin's Public Library with insights into books, drawings, cartoons, old photos and other artifacts. Through April 6, Monday to Friday. 1314 Locust St. 215-546-3181 or www.librarycompany.org . •
Opera Delaware presents an abridged concert version of Donizetti's sparkling and very funny "Don Pasquale" on October 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. with popular artists David Walton, Amanda Sheriff, Tim Mix and Academy of Vocal Arts alumnus Ben Wager, directed by Kristen Barrett, conducted by Anthony Barrese. In the newly upgraded Opera Delaware Studios at 4 S. Poplar St., Wilmington. 302-442-7807 or ww.boxoffice@operade.org . •
The Philadelphia Orchestra under Maestro Yannick Nezet-Seguin is in Verizon Hall for works by Johnson and Still plus Gershwin's "Rhapsodiy in Blue" and Florence Price's Symphony No. 4. Guest artists are vocalist Lauren Talese and pianist Aaron Diehl. Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8 at 2 p.m., Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. Kimmel Center, Broad and Spruce. 215-893-1999 or www.philorch.org. •
Verdi's "Rigoletto" is on Amici Opera's stage on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. performed by young operatic trainees, sung in Italian with piano accompaniment. Then on October 10 at 3 p.m. and Oct. 16 at 4:30 p.m., a genuine rarity, Mercadante's "I Briganti". part of the company's 23rd season. Both operas at Redeemer UMC, 1128 Cottman Ave., 215-224-0257 or on Facebook: Ralph Tudisco (Amici Opera Co.). •
Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia continues its very frequent series of tours of our city and its environs. On Oct. 10 at 2 p.m., the program is "A Society Hill Stroll", a leisurely walk through our nation's largest intact collection of original colonial and post-colonial residential architecture.an area whose name comes from the "Free Society of Traders" who were given this strip of land by William Penn in 1683. Tickets and details at 215-546-1146 or www.preservationalliance.com/tours. •
If your Bucket List includes participating in a Lima Bean Festival, here's your chance: on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the West Cape May Lima Bean Festival will hold forth honoring their long history as the Lima Bean Capital of the East Coast. Diversions include craft vendors, food vendors, live music, vintage items, fresh produce and more. Irresistible. In the Borough's Backyard Park, 732 Broadway. Details at 609-884-1005 or www.westcapemay.us . Proceeds benefit the West Cape May Shade Tree Commission. •
Dirk Brosse leads his Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia in a premiere of a new work by Bales, Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 ("Eroica") and with soprano Sophia Hunt, Beethoven's aria "Ah! Perfido" October 10 at 2:30 p.m., Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. , Perelman Theater in the Kimmel Center, Broad and Spruce. 215-893-1999 or www.chamberorchestra.org . •
The Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen present their Fine Craft Fair with more than 100 participating artists, Oct. 8, 9, 10 in Rittenhouse Square, Walnut and 18th Sts. both inside and on the circumference of this stunning corner of our city. Details and hours at 215-599-0776 or www.pacrafts.org . •
The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society has a trio of intriguing concerts in the week ahead. On October 10 at 3 p.m., the Elias Quartet offers an all-Beethoven program, American Philosophical Society; on October 13 at 7:30 p.m., the Doric Quartet offers works by Haydn and Bartok, and with pianist Jonathan Biss, Elgar's Piano Quartet in A Major, Perelman Theater; and on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Sphinx Virtuosi , 18 Black and Latinx classical soloists, perform works by Price, Ginastera, Foley and others as well as two local premieres. Perelman Theater. Tickets and directions at 215-569-8080 or www.pcmsconcerts.org . •
