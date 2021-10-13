"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is bringing crowds and excitement to Upper Darby where it is set up as a major auditorium constructed out of four huge screens on the Tower Theater's stage with plenty of benches to provide patrons opportunities to sit and ponder and relish the colors and the brush strokes of this great artist. In addition to these oversize replicas, there are also immersive portions permitting altogether different experiences from a museum. Also, printed signs add to the information and enhance the spectacle. Recorded music suited to the exhibition adds its own charm to this elaborate concoction of virtual reality, very much like stepping into a painting. Through Nov. 28 at S. 69th and Ludlow Sts. Suitable for all ages. 610-352-2887 or https://feverup.com/m/96181 •
In 1883, the City of Philadelphia opened the country's first outdoor swimming pool, and today this amazing historic event is celebrated by a new show, POOL, presented by the Philadelphia Water Dept. and Fairmount Water Works, "an inspiring exhibition exploring the connection among water, social justice and public health". illuminating a history of segregated swimming in America. Among the amenities, contemporary voices of personal experiences, videos and archival photos, site specific art installations including film, animations, soundscapes and murals. Free. Noon to 5 p.m.Thursdays-Saturdays. 215-685-0723 or www.poolphl.com •
MANNA advises not to miss a piece of the pie as their annual fundraising "Pie in the Sky" reminds us that Thanksgiving is coming up quickly and that Nov. 19 is the last date to buy or donate a pie and provide meals for the thousands of hungry families living in our area. MANNA is celebrated for its long history of delivering nourishing meals to thousands of people battling serious illnesses. When you buy one of the types of pies, you feed a family of four. Easy pick up locations, and what a grand way to feel festive and helpful. 215-496-2662 or www.mannapies.org •
Touch of Class Entertainment presents two appealing musical shows on Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at The Rotunda. "A Cabaret, Paris to Berlin to New York" features local virtuoso singer James R. Longacre and five musical companions, singers Dorothy Cardella, Mary Punshon, Stephen Raytek, Daniel Pantano with pianist Mark Yorkman in works by Gershwin, Rodgers and Hart, Weill, Porter, Bernstein and many more. The aura of Dietrich, Piaf, Sinatra, Mathis and others will haunt the atmosphere. 4012 Walnut St. 215-868-9988 or jamesrlongacre@gmail.com •
The Hedgerow Theatre is back in its colonial playhouse and offering an in-person production of "Robin Hood" set in a barn where outlaws give their all to reach the very happy ending. Audiences will bring their own picnic blankets for comfy seating. Great for ages 3 - 10 and their families. Oct. 16,17, 23, 24.146 W. Rose Valley Road in Rose Valley. 610=565-4211 or www.hedgerowtheate.org . •
The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is rife with attractions. On Oct. 15, Heather McMahon's The Farewell Tour is in the Merriam Theater followed on October 17 in the same venue by Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro in "Och & Oyl: A Considered Cabaret". Both events at 8 p.m. at 250 S. Broad St. 215-893-1999 or www.KimmelCulturalCampus.org for details on these and many other Kimmel events including the Philadelphia Orchestra Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra and Broadway at the Academy. •
Amici Opera's in-person performances in the days ahead include Verdi's rare "I Due Foscari" with young operatic voices singing in Italian with piano accompaniment. October 17 at 3 p.m., Oct. 23 at 4 p.m., Redeemer UMC, 1128 Cottman Ave. 215-224-0257 or Amici Opera Co. on Facebook. Masks required. •
The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society presents cellist Zlatomir Fung and pianist Mishka Rushdie Momen on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. in works by Mendelssohn, Schumann, Perkinson, Bartok and Franck. Perelman Theater. And on Oct.19 at 7:30 p.m., same venue, Musicians From Marlboro 1 offer chamber works by Schubert, Janacek, Shirazi and Schumann. Kimmel Center, Broad and Spruce, 215-569-8080 or www.pcmsconcerts.org •
The German Society of Philadelphia's Oct. 17 recital features violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen and pianist Natalie Zhu in Fritz Kreisler's arrangement of Tartini's Violin Sonata in G minor ("Devil's Trill") and Saint-Saens' Sonata No. 1 in D major. 3 p.m., works by Beach, Bach and Mozart, followed by a cake and coffee reception to meet the artists. 611 Spring Garden St. 215-627-2332 or www.germansociety.org •
