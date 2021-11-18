Lantern Theater's history of high-quality streaming continues with the digital premiere of "The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens, Count Leo Tolstoy:Discord". Scott Carter's play is running now through Dec. 19 as a new take on the company's 2017 hit, newly filmed and starring Gregory Isaac, Brian McCann and Lantern's Artistic Director Charles McMahon., directed by Armina LaManna. "Thrust together in death, three of the modern world's most influential minds grapple in spirited and witty debate". Ticket information at 215-829-0395 or www.lanterntheater.org •
"Mamma Mia!" is the Media Theatre's holiday treat, Nov. 17 to Jan. 16, featuring Pam Jorgensen, Krissy Froelich and Jenny Lee Stern along with the beloved and nonstop score by ABBA, a smash on Broadway and around the world as well as in the Meryl Streep musical film. Christian Ryan handles the staging. 104 E. State St., Media. 610-891-0100 or www.MediaTheatre.org •
Another big musical fills the Mainstage of the Walnut St. Theatre for family holiday fun. "Disney's The Little Mermaid" with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Ashman and Slater, is on view from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2, written and directed by John Musker and Ron Clements. A huge cast, many of them Walnut favorites, and dynamite effects punctuate this under the sea production. 825 Walnut St. 215-574-3550 or www.walnutstreettheatre.org •
LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo from Nov. 18 to Jan. 9 is a kid friendly evening experience from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. "when the animals go to bed, one million lights go on throughout the Zoo". Among the attractions, 200 electric penguins, trees made of butterflies, an aquarium-like tunnel, flamingoes, an octopus and other larger than life creatures. Suitable for all ages and free for tots under two. 3400 W. Girard Ave. www.philadelphiazoo.org or 215-243-1100. •
"Winter in Franklin Square" is back, longer and as satisfying as ever, with illuminated fountains accompanied by sparkling holiday tunes, mini golf, the beloved carousel, a heated tent, the Electrical Spectacle Light Show, snacks and hot cocoa, all very family friendly and brightening 200 N. Sixth St. from Nov. 18 to Feb. 27. A free daytime and nighttime delight. Sixth and Race Sts. www.historicphiladelphia.org or 215-629-4026. •
The Philadelphia Orchestra continues its happy return to Verizon Hall on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. with popular violinist Joshua Bell not only playing Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 but also leading his forces in Mendelssohn''s "Italian" Symphony and Florence Price's, "Adoration", one of her most popular works, originally written for organ. 7:30 p.m., repeated on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m., Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Kimmel Center, Broad and Spruce, 215-893-1999 or www.philorch.org •
The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society offers a trio of exceptional artists on November 19 at 7:30 p.m. Clarinetist David Shifrin, cellist Peter Wiley and pianist Anna Polonsky perform two works by Brahms and one by Beethoven. American Philosophical Society 427 Chestnut St. And on Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. the Society's artists are violinist Jennifer Koh and pianist Thomas Sauer in three premieres by Andrew Norman and three by Beethoven. Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Broad and Spruce. 215-569-8080 or www.pcmsconcerts.org •
Maceo Parker, "the king of funk" and a primary architect of modern R & B, is at the Annenberg Center on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m., a Penn Live Arts presentation highlighting the alto saxophone artist and his band. 3680 Walnut St. www.PennLiveArts.org or 215-898-3900. •
Local celebrated composer/pianist/singer/actor Tom Wilson Weinberg is back with "Underwood and Weinberg" on Nov. Nov. 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. with "two singers, two pianos, two keyboards" with David Weinberg as the other half of this duo, presented by Cabaret Verite and Chris-Tyler Young., a light-hearted and buoyant evening of musical fun. Proceeds benefit the Attic Youth Center and William Way LGBT Community Center. 1315 Spruce St. Tickets at 215-732-2220 or cabaretverite@gmail.com •
"Get Pegged: Wishboned" is the latest Fringe offering on Nov. 19 at 10:30 p.m. hosted by the remarkable John Jarboe and featuring Be Steadwell and Vitche-Boul Ra with songs and dance about "longing, indulgence, gratitude and getting the short end of the bone", definitely in the Fringe tradition of "convention-smashing contemporary performing arts". Details and tickets at 215-413-1318 or www.FringeArts.com 140 N. Columbus Blvd. at Race St. •
Another family show to mark the growing holiday season is "A Magical Cirque Christmas", a Kimmel Cultural Campus event at the Merriam Theater on Nov. 20 highlighted by dazzling cirque artists, dancers and live music. 250 S. Broad St. 215-893-1999 or www.kimmelculturalcampus.org •
Ambroise Thomas's lovely but rarely performed opera "Hamlet" based on Shakespeare's view of life in royal Danish circles is next up for Amici Opera on Nov. 21 and 28 at 3 p.m., sung by young operatic hopefuls with piano accompaniment. Redeemer UMC, 1128 Cottman Ave. Tickets at 215-224-0257. Details on Facebook. •
Legendary violinist Midori brings her dynamic skills and musicality to the College of Physicians on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in a 90 minute (without intermission) all-Bach solo program featuring his Sonata No. 1 in G (BMV 1001) and his Sonata No. 2 in A (BWV 1003). All proceeds from this intimate concert will benefit the Sunday Love Project whose mission is "to share food among the homeless while simultaneously building community". This event is part of Music for Food, musician-led initiative for local hunger relief which to date has served more than 1.5 million meals through donations made at concerts. Proof of vaccination is required. 19 S. 22nd St. 215-563-3737 or info@collegeofphysicians.org •
