Something new and exciting is filling the walls of the Institute of Contemporary Art at UPenn now through July 10 of next year,. "FFX on 6, 7, 8" is the inaugural OUTSIDE IN commission by graphic designer Na Kim. "a large scale installation visually transforming ICA's 36th St. facade, ramp and common spaces with bold color, shapes and patterns". This is a new collaboration with Maharan textile company known for its fresh perspectives in design. Free. 118 S. 36th St. 215-898-7108 or www.icaphila.org •
A short hop over to Camden will provide you with the chance to see the last performances through Sept. 26 of "Daphne's Dive", the opening work of the season by Quiara Alegre Hades' for S. Camden Theatre Co. Hades, a Pulitzer Prize winner for her 2012 play "Water by the Spoonful", worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda on Tony winner "In the Heights". This current play, directed by Joel Guerrero, is set in a N. Philadelphia corner bar and features Jessica "Jessy" Grover. Waterfront S. Theatre. 866-811-4111. •
A new musical at Bristol Riverside Theatre is "Murder for Two", a whodunit for two actors , one playing the detective, the other portraying thirteen suspects and the two performers spell each other at the piano. Book and music by Joe Kinosian, book and lyrics by Kellen Blair. Now through Oct. 10. 120 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA. 215-785-0100. •
The Philly Fringe Festival's 25 Anniversary Season ends its annual blockbuster presence on Oct. 3 and plenty of ammunition is still in this amazing cornucopia of entertainment's package of treats. Among shows listed for the final days is a film of "Crossover: A New Pop Musical", Oct. 1 - 3; "Visions", a series of short plays Sept. 26-29; "The Hazards of Love" by Humm'n'Bards Theatre Troupe, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, all at various venues. 215-413-1318. •
The Walnut Street Theatre's entry into their new season is "Beehive--The '60w Musical", a tribute to that era's powerhouse women, a celebration of such female voices as Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin and many, many more. Sept. 28 - Oct. 31. 825 Walnut St. 215-574-3550. •
The Philly POPS open their new Verizon Hall season on the Kimmel Cultural Campus with "Sinatra...The Man and his Music" from Sept. 24 - 26, featuring the huge POPS Orchestra under Maestro Rickey Minor with guest vocalist Michael Andrew. Broad and Spruce. 215-893-1955. •
Villanova Theatre opens its season and the new John and Joan Mullen Center for the Performing Arts with "White", written and directed by one of our theatre community's most prolific and popular members, James Ijames. 800 E. Lancaster Ave. 610-519-7474. •
Donizetti's rarely seen opera "Rita" is on the Amici Opera Co.'s stage on Sept. 25 at 4 p.m., performed by young operatic voices in Italian with piano accompaniment. Redeemer UMC, 1128 Cottman Ave. Tickets at 215 224 0257. Then on Sept. 29, a fundraiser for the company is a three-course dinner and a full performance of Verdi's "La Traviata". 6 p.m. at the Sicilian Trattoria, 7901 High School Road, Elkins Park, PA. Reservations at 267-342-2109. Details at 215-224-0257. •
Baltimore Ave. will be the center of attention on Sept. 25 from Noon and 4 p.m. for its first ever Saturday Stroll between 40th and 52nd Sts. when vendors and other shops and boutiques will offer specials and discounts along with free performances and such activities as free yoga , free music and fresh flowers for sale. Sponsored by the University City District. 215-243-0555. •
Hispanic Fiesta is the excitement set for Sept. 25, a Latino Weekend Experience kickoff event, presented by the Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations of Phila. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Spruce St. Harbor Park. 215-627-3100. •
