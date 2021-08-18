Notes on Music and other artistic diversions is back!

A fine new show at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, destined to be with us for a full year through July 24, 2022, boasts the rare feature of works only by female artists, a wonderful opportunity to see the works of many illustrious such artists, many of whom studied at PAFA which has trained women artists almost since its earliest beginnings. "Women in Motion: 150 Years of Women's Artistic Networks" presents artworks by such luminaries as Phila's Mary Cassatt whose career really blossomed during her long residency in Paris and who shared a studio in our city with her friend Emily Sartain. Others include Margaret Foster Richardson, Georgia O'Keefe, Lily Martin Spencer and so many more. 128 N. Broad St. www.pafa.org/museum
or 215-972-7600. •
Lots of color at the Franklin Institute where "Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition" is on view and extended into late November. This kid-and-family show delves into problem solving with interactive situations. A handsome presentation for all ages...who doesn't remember one's first box of crayons and their magical colors? 271 N. 20th St. www.fi/edu or 215-448-1200. •
Last chance to see movies in Clark Park through August 27, 2021, free family-friendly films beginning at sundown in West Philly. Schedules and other information at www.UniversityCity.org/events/movies. •
The Mann Center in Fairmount Park has a bustling end of summer season. On Aug. 18 at 8 p.m., a special showing of "ET, The Extra-Terrestrial" in concert with the Mann Center Festival Orch. ; Aug. 19, "For King & Country & Lecrae" plus special guests, 5 p.m.; Aug. 20, Jason Mraz in "Look For the Good Live !" Summer Tour 2021, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 21, "Three Doors Down...The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour,", 8 p.m.; Aug. 22, XPN Welcomes Wilco & Sleater-Kinney w. NNANDI, 7 p.m. 5201 Parkside Ave. 215-546-2900. •
The Isley Brothers are at The Dell on Aug. 19 bringing their impressive R & B show as part of a major tour. Brownstone is the opening act. 7 p.m., 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive. www.dellmusiccenter.com or 215-685-9560. •
Also, on Aug. 19, Trombone Shorty with the New Orleans Jazz Festival, postponed from this past Oct. and now making waves with his band at the Queen, 500 Market St. in Wilmington. 8 p.m. www.thequeenwilmington.com or 1-800-745-3000. •
Verdi's infrequently performed opera "I Vespri Siciliani" (Sicilian Vespers) is up on stage for Amici Opera's Aug. 20 production featuring young operatic hopefuls with piano accompaniment, singing in Italian. Ralph Tudisco, founder and angel of this intrepid group sings the baritone lead. 6 p.m. Redeemer UMC, 1128 Cottman Ave. 215-224-0257 or on Facebook. •
Mark Aug. 21 and 28 for your two chances for the whole family and especially kids to enjoy Opera on Tap Philadelphia's production of "Hansel and Gretel" with music director Gabriel Rebolla leading this outdoor musical event at 1 pm in Franklin Square. 215-629-4026. •
A BIT NORTH: Manhattan continues to be a boon for local lovers of music/dance/theatre and more. September in NYC will be marked by the return of many Broadway hits that had to close due to the pandemic some 18 months ago and with new shows champing at the bit to brighten Broadway. Bryant Park Picnic Performances have been attracting hordes to the grassy bench-lined spaces behind the NY Public Library at 42nd St. and Fifth Ave since early June and will present live music, theatre and dance through Sept. 20 www.bryantpark.org •
Bruce Springsteen was the first to revive his smash hit "Springsteen On Broadway" which is now at the much larger St. James Theatre with its 1721 seats and selling out every night. Through Sept. 4 at 246 W. 44th St. 212-840-0479. •
A very green surprise awaits anyone stopping by NY's Lincoln Center which is being turned into a lavish and luxuriant garden spot with all the pavings and concrete covered in an "instant lawn", transforming the plaza around the enormous fountain into a lush compliment to the numerous outdoor performances being given there all through the summer. Other amenities include a small snack bar, an area to borrow books and the knowledge that the frequently cleaned new surface is made of recyclable materials with a high soy content fully sourced from U.S. farmers. •
Something amazingly new and original in Manhattan is Little Island dubbed by the NY TIMES "an enchanted oasis", a 2.4-acre entertainment and relaxation zone replacing pier 54 extending out over the Hudson River at 13th St. in Hudson River Park. Covered with trees, foliage and shiny green leaves and "killer views", this delightful new addition to the joys of Manhattan is the gift of mega-mogul Barry Diller who will continue to pay for its upkeep into future years. •
