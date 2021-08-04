The University City Historical Society (UCHS) mourns the loss of Mike Hardy. Mike was intimately involved with UCHS for more than 35 years beginning in the 1970’s and was responsible for many of the organization’s most profound initiatives. Simply put, UCHS would not be who we are today without his involvement. During his tenure, Mike served as the organization’s Vice President, Newsletter Editor, Registrar, and chaired the Historic Streetscape Committee, among others. Mike was passionate, charming, driven, and energetic: a combination that allowed him to recruit volunteers and convince countless community members to serve as board members while Mike continued to do so much of the work himself.
Beginning in 1978, Mike led a several-decade long partnership with the Woodland’s Cemetery. During this time, Mike was successful in securing more than $300,000 in grants for the Woodlands that benefited projects such as the Hamilton Mansion ballroom restoration, archeological investigation, and exterior repairs. This partnership would lead to the establishment of the Friends of the Woodlands, with several hundred community members contributing to the cause. In 1994, under Mike’s initiative, the Hamilton Mansion would be opened to the public for the first time since the 1840’s. Although UCHS moved out of the Woodlands in 1997, the idea that the Woodlands could become a community asset has endured.
Mike’s additional UCHS initiatives included countless house tours, welcome packets for new neighbors, our now renowned Gift to the Street Awards, book talks, preservation advocacy, and an incomprable knowledge of all things neighborhood related. As soon as one large project was finished, Mike would jump into the next with passion and rigor.
When Mike became sick in 2010, UCHS found itself in a position of having to pivot on a dime. Through the work of our generous volunteers we were able to continue his many initiatives without the benefit of his skill, knowledge or involvement. UCHS and Mike were nearly synonymous.
Although Mike has not been active with UCHS in more than 10 years, his impact remains profound. Mike Hardy was one of a kind. How incredibly fortunate we are to have had Mike Hardy as a neighbor and community advocate.
George Poulin
President
University City Historical Society
