Paula Harvey | October 13, 1947 - November 8, 2021

Paula Harvey, age 74, passed away peacefully at her home on November 8, 2021. Loving wife of 53 years to Paul Harvey. Beloved sister to Beverly (Vittoria) Bowe. Loving mother to her eight children, Paul Harvey III, Kristy Carter, Elizabeth (Sada) Harvey-Sallak, Command Sergeant Major Jonathan (Elizabeth) Harvey, Judith (Kim) Camara-Harvey, Amy Harvey, Thomas (Danielle) Harvey, and Marian Harvey; “Nanny” to her grandchildren, Tyler Carter, Aisling Harvey, Rhys Harvey, Tariq Harvey-Sallak, Jackson Harvey, and Micah Harvey. Also survived by many loving nieces, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Paula most recently worked as a Program Coordinator of the Archdiocesan Senior Council, a job which she loved. She was a busy woman who was always doing something that involved helping her church and her community. She was part of the Bereavement Committee for Saint Francis de Sales and was a member of the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) for over 20 years. In her free time, Paula was a member of a crocheting group where she made prayer shawls for the grieving and hats for newborns in Neonatal Intensive Care Units. Paula has been a staple at the University City Swim Club for over 40 years and spent many a night enjoying dinner and the close-knit pool family whom she loved. She also loved the Phillies and gardening. The impact she made on her community was strong – just as it was to those she cared for in her family. They will always cherish her loving and caring nature as a mother, a grandmother, and a wife. Her presence will truly be missed.
The Funeral Mass took place this past Friday at Saint Francis de Sales Church.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations please be made to Saint Francis de Sales. http://www.desalesphilly.com/donate/
